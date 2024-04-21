Old Story Detailing First Meeting of Prince and Matt Damon Entertains the Twitter World

Sometimes, amidst all the horrific stories in the world, a feel good Prince story is just what the doctor ordered. This story is particularly Prince like. This is the tale of the time Matt Damon and Prince first met.

One of the funniest Prince stories is the time he met Matt Damon in 2007 at the London premiere for The Bourne Ultimatum. pic.twitter.com/vi22AHa6nh — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) April 21, 2024

It's important to always address Matt Damon by his full government name for maximum hilarity.

RIP to this magnificent human, 8 years today. https://t.co/uSTu8noV8Z — Laura Keeney (@LauraKeeney) April 21, 2024

Gone too soon.

“I live inside my own heart, Matt Damon” is the new Epsilon Theory motto. https://t.co/qk9uZm13SB — Ben Hunt (@EpsilonTheory) April 21, 2024

It's the perfect answer going forward.

this is very funny, but what the hell, Matt Damon, what kind of opener is that when you meet Prince https://t.co/y48foMFL1U — BILL RYAN (@faceyouhate) April 21, 2024

The obvious question is what is the symbolism behind 'Purple Rain'? Duh.

Oh, this is good.😄

I don’t know why, but saying “Matt Damon” instead of just “Matt” just kills me. https://t.co/UIjXe19MTz — mom’s skillet (@momsskillet) April 21, 2024

He must be distinguished from all other Matts.

2007 Prince just gave me my new mantra. I'm going to be saying this to everyone verbatim. https://t.co/eYl00D3q0S — Andrés (@Andrs88270380) April 21, 2024

“I LIVE INSIDE MY OWN HEART, MATT DAMON.”



I love thinking about Prince calling people by their full names. https://t.co/bOH3n6zudo — Will Prescott (@williamprescott) April 21, 2024

Particularly since Prince did not use his own last name.

Oh, that is so Prince! I’ve heard that he also didn’t acknowledge time. But alas time found him. RIP, Prince. — Bob Anderson (@bob24225) April 21, 2024

None of us have been able to escape it yet.

There is a whole subset of our culture consisting of secondhand Prince stories I love it. — Rosi Hahn (@Gallivespian1) April 21, 2024

It's a much better place.

I wonder if Damon was then like “oh, cool, they got Dunkin’ Donuts there?” — Zach Wolfe (@zachwolfelaw) April 21, 2024

Paul Westerberg has a a similar story about bumping into his fellow Minnesotan in a nightclub men’s room.

Westerberg: “Hey, what’s up?”

Prince: “Life.” — Jim Hynes (@JimHynesMtl) April 21, 2024

Ok but how was the Bourne ultimatum 17 years ago — Football enjoyer (@avgfootballnjyr) April 21, 2024

Speaking of time flying, this is exactly the most shocking part of this whole story.

Proof that addressing Matt Damon by his full name is automatically funny. — Poisonous Powerfrab (@wykstrad) April 21, 2024

I almost expected a lost episode of Charlie Murphy's Hollywood stories to break out. — stpaulfly (@stpaulfly) April 21, 2024

Why don’t you purify yourself in the waters of Lake Minnetonka, Matt Damon? — Some Guy (@GoodKidDadCity) April 21, 2024

No dude, the funniest Prince story is the time he saw Paris Hilton at a show -- invited her on stage -- then handed her the mic 🎤🎙️ — Christopher (@chrisshep51283) April 21, 2024

That sounds like one of those captions that works for literally every New Yorker cartoon. — PDX’er (@davidpdxer) April 21, 2024

It's too bad Prince is no longer around to entertain America and provide us with more hilarious celebrity meeting stories. God bless Prince and his once beloved Minnesota.















