Father of Hadid Sisters Caught Sending Bigoted Messages to Congressman Torres Over Israel...
WATCH: Fearless 11-Year-Old Uses MACHETE to Defend Himself, Home Against Intruder
'Send in the National Guard': Jewish Students at Columbia Deserve to Attend Class...
J.K. Rowling on Trans Study Critics: 'No Objective Truth or Scientific Fact Will...
Lefties SQUEEING Over Michelle Obama Shopping at Target Without Being Recognized is SO...
NOT BEER! NO! EPIC Thread Using Mainstream Media Headlines to List Racist Foods...
Complete Weirdo and Loser Troll Running for Congress Learns the HARD WAY You...
X is NOT HAPPY With Jake Tapper for his Post on Antisemitic Harassment...
'We're SCREWED': Bill Melugin Shares Texts from Border Patrol Agents Sent AFTER Foreign...
Oilfield Rando Takes Section of Ukraine Aid Bill APART Point-By-Infuriating-Point in DAMNI...
Dem LAUGHED Off X for Posting Video of Himself Calling Ukrainian Soldiers to...
Report: Woman Miscarries in Restroom After Hospital Refuses to Help Her, GOP to...
Legal Analyst Fact-Checks Story About Furries Harassing Kids
San Francisco Chronicle: GOP Senator Wants Blocked Drivers to Respond With Physical Violen...

Old Story Detailing First Meeting of Prince and Matt Damon Entertains the Twitter World

justmindy
justmindy  |  1:35 PM on April 21, 2024

Sometimes, amidst all the horrific stories in the world, a feel good Prince story is just what the doctor ordered. This story is particularly Prince like. This is the tale of the time Matt Damon and Prince first met.

Advertisement

It's important to always address Matt Damon by his full government name for maximum hilarity.

Gone too soon.

It's the perfect answer going forward.

The obvious question is what is the symbolism behind 'Purple Rain'? Duh.

He must be distinguished from all other Matts.

Recommended

NOT BEER! NO! EPIC Thread Using Mainstream Media Headlines to List Racist Foods Funniest Damn Thing EVER
Sam J.
Advertisement

Particularly since Prince did not use his own last name.

None of us have been able to escape it yet.

It's a much better place.

Speaking of time flying, this is exactly the most shocking part of this whole story.

Advertisement

It's too bad Prince is no longer around to entertain America and provide us with more hilarious celebrity meeting stories. God bless Prince and his once beloved Minnesota.





Tags: CELEBRITIES MEETING MINNESOTA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NOT BEER! NO! EPIC Thread Using Mainstream Media Headlines to List Racist Foods Funniest Damn Thing EVER
Sam J.
WATCH: Fearless 11-Year-Old Uses MACHETE to Defend Himself, Home Against Intruder
Amy Curtis
Complete Weirdo and Loser Troll Running for Congress Learns the HARD WAY You Do Not Wish Death on MAGA
Sam J.
J.K. Rowling on Trans Study Critics: 'No Objective Truth or Scientific Fact Will Shake a Fundamentalist'
Amy Curtis
X is NOT HAPPY With Jake Tapper for his Post on Antisemitic Harassment at Columbia/Barnard, Like at ALL
Sam J.
Father of Hadid Sisters Caught Sending Bigoted Messages to Congressman Torres Over Israel Support
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NOT BEER! NO! EPIC Thread Using Mainstream Media Headlines to List Racist Foods Funniest Damn Thing EVER Sam J.
Advertisement