Yikes! Latest Britney Spears Video Prompts Serious Questions About Her Mental Health

Here, at Twitchy, we have been following the effort to free Britney Spears from her conservator for years. Today, that seems like maybe it was a mistake. Perhaps, Brit was not ready to be free.

Advertisement

I think we may have jumped the gun with the whole "Free Britney" thing. pic.twitter.com/nAXFn2jFxZ — Meghan Maureen (@Keggs719) April 21, 2024

Obviously, that video is so cringe, but more than that, it's pretty clear, Britney may not be able to make good choices on her own.

Dang she must really have to poop https://t.co/I1RfA9Af91 — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) April 21, 2024

I'm probably in the minority on this, but I feel sorry for her.

Brought up over sexualized as a kid and has been taught her whole life that acting sexual brings attention & "love".

Someone needs to introduce her to Jesus before she winds up a statistic 🙏 https://t.co/GcUvus2qvt — Nomadic Aaron ✝️ (@AaronWL42) April 21, 2024

She certainly deserves sympathy for what she has been subjected to in her life. It's a sad situation.

I hope she gets some help. 😬 https://t.co/L5AsikqxtQ — Kristy 🇺🇲 (@FlaGirlKristy) April 21, 2024

Hopefully, it is different help than the help she was supposedly getting all these years. Clearly, that help did not actually make her a competent and capable person.

She needs to get a refund on those shirts. They never send her the whole thing.



Seriously…people should have minded their own business with that woman. https://t.co/RX8oMDiKl8 — Jes (@galexy70) April 21, 2024

That is the problem with the public getting involved in the private lives of celebrities. Maybe she was being taken advantage of, but at the end of the day, her family is most responsible for taking care of her. They know more about her needs than those on the outside looking in.

Them: What’s the simplest way you can describe the current state of thing for humanity? Me: Britney Spears https://t.co/MSPPgocG5R — Bastiat is my homeboy (@stevenpfellows) April 21, 2024

I don’t know how she’s so fit but also so odd looking.



Poor baby on all accounts https://t.co/kPRIEv3DiJ — Kody (@crogers_htown) April 21, 2024

That is for sure. She certainly has not missed an ab day.

POV



You're at the bar, tipsy, and pissed that you didn't get a single number all night. You hear "last call!" over the speakers, and get even more upset [I'm leaving here with something.gif]. You feel eyes on you, so you look up and lock eyes with her. you have a choice to make. https://t.co/G6IttCgdld — Silver (@istacksilver) April 22, 2024

If this is ever the choice, call her an Uber to go to her home and then go to your own home alone.

Advertisement

I feel bad for her tbh. Disney broke her at a young age 😞. — Gage Standingready (@GStandingready) April 22, 2024

they clearly medicated her till she lost her mind — Adrianne Curry (@AdrianneCurry) April 21, 2024

Her sexy poses legit scare me. — Adam B. Coleman, The Black Zoolander (@wrong_speak) April 21, 2024

I wonder why Britney does this..does she ever give an explanation? I was told her boys begged her to stop it.. — Lee Grain (@saltedants) April 21, 2024

Of course, her sons are embarrassed by this behavior. It has to be humiliating to watch you mother gyrate on the internet.

She is not well — I pray she gets the help she needs before it is too late. — Renatta Michele Oxendine (@RenattaOxendine) April 21, 2024

This should be the world's prayer for Britney.







