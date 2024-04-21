Yikes! Latest Britney Spears Video Prompts Serious Questions About Her Mental Health

New Season of The Handmaid's Tale Leaked! Gavin Newsom's New Abortion Ad is...
justmindy
justmindy  |  8:30 PM on April 21, 2024
Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP

Here, at Twitchy, we have been following the effort to free Britney Spears from her conservator for years. Today, that seems like maybe it was a mistake. Perhaps, Brit was not ready to be free.

Obviously, that video is so cringe, but more than that, it's pretty clear, Britney may not be able to make good choices on her own. 

She certainly deserves sympathy for what she has been subjected to in her life. It's a sad situation.

Hopefully, it is different help than the help she was supposedly getting all these years. Clearly, that help did not actually make her a competent and capable person.

That is the problem with the public getting involved in the private lives of celebrities. Maybe she was being taken advantage of, but at the end of the day, her family is most responsible for taking care of her. They know more about her  needs than those on the outside looking in.

That is for sure. She certainly has not missed an ab day.

If this is ever the choice, call her an Uber to go to her home and then go to your own home alone. 

Of course, her sons are embarrassed by this behavior. It has to be humiliating to watch you mother gyrate on the internet.

This should be the world's prayer for Britney.



