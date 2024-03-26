Is Kennedy Done? RFK Jr. Announces Nicole Shanahan As His VP Pick and It Gives Big WOMP WOMP Energy

Sen. Brian Schatz: The Public Deserves to Know How Trump Just Increased His...
justmindy
justmindy  |  4:15 PM on March 26, 2024
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

Apparently, the Democrats are going with the combo of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris again in the 2024 election. Seems a pretty bold (and stupid) choice, but only time will tell. Donald Trump has not announced his pick yet, but we feel very confident he will not pick his 2020 running mate, Mike Pence, again.The other candidate making small ripples in the 2024 pond is Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. running as an independent. Today, he announced his running mate. Here is the video for the announcement (WATCH):

OAKLAND, Calif. — Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced his running mate Tuesday after months of speculation, picking entrepreneur and attorney Nicole Shanahan as his No. 2.

Shanahan, 38, has deep ties to the tech industry and was previously married to Google co-founder Sergey Brin. Her status as running mate is meant to boost Kennedy’s profile and bring in more cash to his campaign as he aims to pull closer in the polls to President Biden and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump.

A native of Oakland, Shanahan founded legal technology company ClearAccessIP and married Brin in 2018. The couple separated in December 2021, with the Wall Street Journal reporting in July 2022 that Shanahan had a brief affair the previous fall with Tesla founder and X boss Elon Musk. Both Musk and Shanahan have denied the report and her divorce from Brin was finalized in September of last year.

She's brilliant, attractive and really rich much like Kennedy. Touche.

At his core, Kennedy is a leftist so it should come as no surprise he chose a leftist.

There were many disappointed tweeps from across the political spectrum.

Time will tell.

ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.

