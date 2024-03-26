Is Kennedy Done? RFK Jr. Announces Nicole Shanahan As His VP Pick and It Gives Big WOMP WOMP Energy

Apparently, the Democrats are going with the combo of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris again in the 2024 election. Seems a pretty bold (and stupid) choice, but only time will tell. Donald Trump has not announced his pick yet, but we feel very confident he will not pick his 2020 running mate, Mike Pence, again.The other candidate making small ripples in the 2024 pond is Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. running as an independent. Today, he announced his running mate. Here is the video for the announcement (WATCH):

RFK Jr. Announces His VP https://t.co/28MMUmYUSa — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) March 26, 2024

🚨Breaking News: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has announced he is officially picking Nicole Shanahan to be his 2024 VP pick. pic.twitter.com/9i2pzv0Bat — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) March 26, 2024

Breaking News: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. named the Silicon Valley lawyer Nicole Shanahan as his running mate in his independent presidential bid. https://t.co/kncRmbOPqG — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 26, 2024

OAKLAND, Calif. — Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced his running mate Tuesday after months of speculation, picking entrepreneur and attorney Nicole Shanahan as his No. 2. Shanahan, 38, has deep ties to the tech industry and was previously married to Google co-founder Sergey Brin. Her status as running mate is meant to boost Kennedy’s profile and bring in more cash to his campaign as he aims to pull closer in the polls to President Biden and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump. A native of Oakland, Shanahan founded legal technology company ClearAccessIP and married Brin in 2018. The couple separated in December 2021, with the Wall Street Journal reporting in July 2022 that Shanahan had a brief affair the previous fall with Tesla founder and X boss Elon Musk. Both Musk and Shanahan have denied the report and her divorce from Brin was finalized in September of last year.

She's brilliant, attractive and really rich much like Kennedy. Touche.

Watching this now.

Regardless of the VP pick - I think MORE choices are better than than the FALSE binary choices of this terrible 2 party system.

Let's GO! https://t.co/SBgWwYNhSS — Shannon Joy (@ShannonJoyRadio) March 26, 2024

Is anyone else watching this? I really hope it's not the far leftist Silicon Valley donor that everyone has everyone buzzing.

It would be so disappointing and against his overall messaging.

Hoping for a change. https://t.co/IJTEQvGzVe — Andi HK (@AndiHK) March 26, 2024

At his core, Kennedy is a leftist so it should come as no surprise he chose a leftist.

I guess I'm staying home. Dumb choice.

Should have picked a Moderate. https://t.co/yUfJxTzYOi — Caroline DeSantis One of the #41234 #DumpTrump (@penske2005) March 26, 2024

RFK ended his campaign today. https://t.co/XMphGZTey2 — Michael Oxford - AKA The Santa Cruz Mountain Goat (@SCMountainGoat) March 26, 2024

There were many disappointed tweeps from across the political spectrum.

RFK Jr is about to announce his VP pick is Nicole Shanahan, the ex-wife of Google CEO Sergey Brin.



She has no relevance, no political experience, just lots of money and connections to Big Tech. https://t.co/cKJ9txTEYH — Derrick Broze (@DBrozeLiveFree) March 26, 2024

The craziest part of this announcement? The energy for RFK is 10X the energy for Biden. The fact that Democrats wouldn't allow him to run on the Democrat ticket is hilarious. They handed the presidency to Trump. — @amuse (@amuse) March 26, 2024

Time will tell.