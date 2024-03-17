In 'Waffle House' We Trust! Woman Gets 'Egg-Spelled' from Twitter After Complaining About Her Visit

Waffle House is something of an institution in America. Floridians know hurricanes are REALLY bad when the Waffle House closes. They generally stay open through minor hurricanes. When you have had a long night, it's the place to go for food and to sober up. One lady visiting a Waffle House in Atlanta was not impressed and took to Twitter to complain about it. Twitter proceeded to ROAST her. Just a word of caution, there are lots of 'not safe for work or around the kids' words in the video.

GO BACK TO WHERE U CAME FROMpic.twitter.com/J3Ja0GoYbb — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) March 17, 2024

Please send her back to California… the last thing we need in Atlanta is a bunch of ppl from California…. Jesus — Bo Django’s (@EastSideKris) March 17, 2024

Indeed! Right back to Gavin Newsom and his insanity with her.

Some people will never know the beauty of an All Star Special on a late night and a waitress greeting you with a smile made of Gold. I feel bad for them. — Lecrae (@lecrae) March 17, 2024

Recognize she walked outside before that rant! pic.twitter.com/nmOT7nIQRD — Everythang Culture Podcast (@EveryTHGCulture) March 17, 2024

The waitresses and customers would not have stood for her slander and she knew it.

She believes the restaurants that are hidden behind walls are cleaner than the Waffle House where we can all see how they cook their food? — JHO.com (@JHOcompany) March 17, 2024

Stay Tuned!!! I’m currently working on my next painting in my Waffle House series. Find prints for the other ones here https://t.co/dz72jcbOvm pic.twitter.com/ePouh3c9z9 — Matt Dawson (@SaintRPh) March 17, 2024

No one appreciates Waffle House like Twitchy friend Matt Dawson.

Ngl if you went to waffle house for the cleanliness you really got no business going to Waffle House 😂 — Tiny & Mighty🐊💙 (@theregokriz) March 17, 2024

Not liking Waffle House is one thing. But letting the world know you don’t like Waffle House is another 😂😂 https://t.co/dTwhXWIybh — oh we on the AiR !? 🥴 (@ceee_jayyy3) March 17, 2024

She should have kept that to herself.

The organized chaos that is Waffle House is second to none. — Coach Stephen Jackson Jr. (@coachsjacksonjr) March 17, 2024

Waffle House sounds amazing right now…. But I don’t wanna go get anything pic.twitter.com/duc1nURQbV — Bae-yoncé (@FliiestBiddy) March 16, 2024

An eggs, sausage and hash brown bowl does sound so good.

She acting like Waffle House was supposed to be Breakfast Ruth Chris 🤣 https://t.co/JAjerbY2ws — DJ Larry (@HelloDjLarry) March 17, 2024

Also where you went wrong at is calling Waffle House a restaurant. Baby that’s fast food with a dining area 😂 https://t.co/1AHogsNe89 — ego stroker😚 (@idespiseyouhoes) March 17, 2024

She is expecting a lot for a little bit of money.

Oh she done pissed the whole city off with this one. Like WE know what goes on with Waffle House. Let us BE 😩 https://t.co/h9JPYgZ1JV — Jas Moneè (@JaszMonee__) March 17, 2024

There is no need to be exposing the Waffle House. They are perfect just like they are.

