Joe Biden Pressed His Luck and Failed As He SLURRED His Way Through...
You ARE the Joke, Media: Politico Compares Trump to Hitler ... Because He's...
Wow, That's Weird: Fairfax County Schools Suddenly Care About 'Different Experiences'
Hugh Hewitt Points Out an Ominous Polling Trend for President Joe Biden
Cherie Currie Is Our Latest Reminder That REAL Punk Rockers Don't Bend the...
Sen. Steve Daines: Trump's Comments 'Clearly Referencing What Will Happen' if 'Joe Biden...
Bake the Cake? Milwaukee Bar Boasts It'll Close During the RNC So They...
Mother Jones' Clara Jeffery DRAGGED for Being More Worried About Guy Protecting Free...
GRRL, BYE: AOC Offering to 'Connect the Dots' for Kristie Noem Does NOT...
Leftist GingerSpice Harpy Finds Out the Hard Way That 'Lifelong Republicans' WILL NOT...
No WAY! Ya' Don't SAY! District That Keeps Electing Socialist Democrat Now Resembles...
BUSTED! Even Elon Musk Calls POLITICO and Biden-Harris OUT for Trying to CREATE...
Sun Sentinel: Clear Winner in Florida Is Teachers Who Will Be Allowed to...
London Based Pundit Matthew Stadlen Gets VERY Emotional When Confronted With His Old...

In 'Waffle House' We Trust! Woman Gets 'Egg-Spelled' from Twitter After Complaining About Her Visit

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:58 PM on March 17, 2024
AP Photo/Chuck Burton

Waffle House is something of an institution in America. Floridians know hurricanes are REALLY bad when the Waffle House closes. They generally stay open through minor hurricanes. When you have had a long night, it's the place to go for food and to sober up. One lady visiting a Waffle House in Atlanta was not impressed and took to Twitter to complain about it. Twitter proceeded to ROAST her. Just a word of caution, there are lots of 'not safe for work or around the kids' words in the video. 

Advertisement

Indeed! Right back to Gavin Newsom and his insanity with her.

The waitresses and customers would not have stood for her slander and she knew it.

Recommended

Joe Biden Pressed His Luck and Failed As He SLURRED His Way Through His St. Patrick's Day Speech
justmindy
Advertisement

No one appreciates Waffle House like Twitchy friend Matt Dawson.

She should have kept that to herself.

An eggs, sausage and hash brown bowl does sound so good.

She is expecting a lot for a little bit of money.

Advertisement

There is no need to be exposing the Waffle House. They are perfect just like they are.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!






Tags: ATLANTA RESTAURANT WAFFLE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Joe Biden Pressed His Luck and Failed As He SLURRED His Way Through His St. Patrick's Day Speech
justmindy
You ARE the Joke, Media: Politico Compares Trump to Hitler ... Because He's Funny
Grateful Calvin
Wow, That's Weird: Fairfax County Schools Suddenly Care About 'Different Experiences'
Grateful Calvin
Hugh Hewitt Points Out an Ominous Polling Trend for President Joe Biden
Jacob B.
Bake the Cake? Milwaukee Bar Boasts It'll Close During the RNC So They Don't Have to Serve 'Trumpers'
Amy Curtis
GRRL, BYE: AOC Offering to 'Connect the Dots' for Kristie Noem Does NOT End Well for Her, Like at All
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Joe Biden Pressed His Luck and Failed As He SLURRED His Way Through His St. Patrick's Day Speech justmindy
Advertisement