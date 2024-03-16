President Biden Notices the 'Ugly Resurgence' of Islamophobia Following the War in Gaza
Heartbreaking! Guy Benson Shares a Touching Thread as a Reminder of Israeli Hostages Still Held in Gaza

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:20 PM on March 16, 2024
AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

As time passes, people tend to push horrific world events to the back of their minds and proceed with their daily life and activities. Today, Guy Benson, took time on Twitter to remind us all of the innocent people being held hostage in Gaza. There is plenty of talk about forcing Israel to accept a cease fire, but not much talk of forcing Hamas to release wrongly held civilian hostages. These people are not soldiers and many are women, children and the elderly. 

-A sister

-Childhood friends

-An uncle

A baby who marked his first birthday in captivity.

Americans who seem to be completely ignored.

It's the responsibility of American media to ensure our citizens have the reality placed in front of them.

His behavior seems to show he does. He does not mention the hostages and does not seem to be doing anything to get them home.

Our government, currently run by Democrats, know it will upset a substantial portion of their voters if they work to get the Jewish hostages home, so they just do not. It is sick.

Godspeed. Bring the hostages home safely.

