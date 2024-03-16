Heartbreaking! Guy Benson Shares a Touching Thread as a Reminder of Israeli Hostages Still Held in Gaza

As time passes, people tend to push horrific world events to the back of their minds and proceed with their daily life and activities. Today, Guy Benson, took time on Twitter to remind us all of the innocent people being held hostage in Gaza. There is plenty of talk about forcing Israel to accept a cease fire, but not much talk of forcing Hamas to release wrongly held civilian hostages. These people are not soldiers and many are women, children and the elderly.

Advertisement

🧵 A weekly rally at ‘Hostage Square’ in Tel Aviv draws thousands— including heartbroken, desperate, scared family & friends of Hamas’ kidnapping victims. This young woman’s sister has been held by the terrorists for 162 days. She broke down several times talking about it: pic.twitter.com/T8tWVRSn5w — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 16, 2024

-A sister

This man lost two of his childhood classmates (center and right) who were murdered by Hamas after being taken. The man on the left is still alive, hopefully. He has a wife and young children: pic.twitter.com/5eT4YuF9yg — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 16, 2024

-Childhood friends

This man’s great uncle turned 79 in Gaza, against his will. He spent his adult life advocating for Palestinian rights. His nephew begs, ‘even if you don’t support Israel, please support humanity and life’ by demanding the hostages be released: pic.twitter.com/2xvilAHahI — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 16, 2024

-An uncle

These monsters took this baby. Look at him. He had his first birthday away from his family. It’s unknown whether or not he’s still alive: pic.twitter.com/TzOw6xP3Nk — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 16, 2024

A baby who marked his first birthday in captivity.

🇮🇱🇺🇸🙏 There are still American hostages being held by the terrorists inside Gaza. Right now. It’s unfathomable to me that there isn’t more attention paid to this fact back in the US. #BringThemHomeNOW pic.twitter.com/trvCBCDb7U — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 16, 2024

Americans who seem to be completely ignored.

Never FORGET💔✡️ — MJ (@Ma_Mader) March 16, 2024

It's the responsibility of American media to ensure our citizens have the reality placed in front of them.

Biden hates them — Jon Schaeffer (@jontxpp) March 16, 2024

His behavior seems to show he does. He does not mention the hostages and does not seem to be doing anything to get them home.

I agree. What’s even more disturbing is that our government DOESN’T CARE! — MarineWife (@tigger6040) March 16, 2024

Our government, currently run by Democrats, know it will upset a substantial portion of their voters if they work to get the Jewish hostages home, so they just do not. It is sick.

Shouldn’t surprise you given the track record of this administration. — Andy Abele (@arabele) March 16, 2024

Advertisement

Doesn't fit the political narrative of the Democratic party — fritz jameson (@fpjjr2526) March 16, 2024

Finish the job Netanyahu. 🇺🇸 is praying for those still being held 😢 — TweetyByrd (@TweetyByrdou812) March 16, 2024

Godspeed. Bring the hostages home safely.

SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 50% off your VIP membership!











