Say WHAT? NBC News Headline Describing School Bathroom Death Is Basically Incoherent Leftist Dribble

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:15 PM on February 26, 2024
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File

A horrific event happened when a group of girls allegedly attacked another girl in the school bathroom leading to her death. That sentence seems easy enough to understand. Not so much if you were reading the story via NBC.

TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma student who died the day after a fight at school told police they threw water at three students who had been bullying them and that the students responded by beating them, according to video police released Friday.

The student who died, Nex Benedict, is seen in the video telling an officer that they didn’t know the three students who “jumped” them in the bathroom.


Police also released audio of a 911 call from Nex’s mother in which she said the 16-year-old’s breathing was shallow and their hands were “posturing,” which refers to an involuntary movement that can indicate abnormal brain activity.

The video offers a glimpse into the moments before Nex’s death on Feb. 8, which has prompted vigils across the country, thousands of social media posts and demands for justice from LGBTQ people, some of whom believe that Oklahoma’s anti-LGBTQ policies contributed to an unsafe school climate for students like Nex.

One might think many or more than one student died because of the use of the pronoun 'them'. One would be wrong. Apparently, this student was 'non-binary' so this one person was a 'they'. The Leftists are ruining societies and language.

It's a disaster.

It's not only hard, it's basically impossible.

This is a terrible crime against a child. This is a time when it's of the utmost importance the public understands what is happening in this case. Yet, it's almost impossible to decipher because of this nonsensical devotion to 'wokeism'.

Maybe schools should start focusing on bullying and stop worrying about pronouns and gender neutral bathrooms. It seems student safety is taking a back seat to student's pronoun demands.

