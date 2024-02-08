South African EFF Party Leader Calls for Genocide of Whites; Could Be Nation's...
The CDC is BIG Mad at Their Own Scientists for Proving Masks (Even...
SCOTUS Showdown, Disney Cuts Captain Jack, Tucker Triggers Hillary
Here Are More Pics of Classified Docs Biden Had at Home, All With...
Who Could Have Seen This Coming? California McDonald’s, Chipotle Restaurants to Raise Pric...
KJP Tries to Explain Why Biden Says He's Met With People Who Are...
He Sees Dead People Part Two: Guess Which Foreign Leader Biden Claims to...
Journalist Schools Dems With Truth About U.S. Elections
Jamaal Bowman Praised a Convicted Cop Murderer and an Anti-Semite When He Was...
The Hawaiian Supreme Court Apparently Believes the 'Spirit of Aloha' Supersedes Individual...
Sunny Hostin Just Found Out Her Ancestors Owned Slaves and I Can't Help...
Dude, Don't STROKE Out Over It! Jeffrey Toobin Calling Clarence Thomas a Disgrace...
OUCH! Sen. John Kennedy Is Having NONE of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's 'Bidenomics'...
Jennifer Van Laar OWNS Talking Heads Trying to Take Credit for Ronna McDaniels...

BOOM! A Twitter 'Karen' Lashed Out at Riley Gaines and Her Reply Was Perfect

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:10 PM on February 08, 2024

Sometimes, the stars just ignore the trolls, and other times, they hit back in spectacular fashion. Riley Gaines chose the latter in this Twitter exchange.

Advertisement

It started out with a perfectly innocuous post by Riley in the swimsuit of her former University swim team.

Apparently, she should wear a robe to swim competitively.

Well, that is a visual that requires brain bleach.

As they say, 'the haters will hate'.

Democrats are the new Puritans.

We all will, thanks.

Recommended

OUCH! Sen. John Kennedy Is Having NONE of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's 'Bidenomics' BS
Doug P.
Advertisement

There is quite a lot of jealousy in this thread.

Not one thing. 

Advertisement

America could all learn a great deal from Riley Gaines and her courage.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!



Tags: GENDER GENDER IDENTITY SPORTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OUCH! Sen. John Kennedy Is Having NONE of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's 'Bidenomics' BS
Doug P.
Here Are More Pics of Classified Docs Biden Had at Home, All With No Criminal Charges Recommended
Doug P.
Who Could Have Seen This Coming? California McDonald’s, Chipotle Restaurants to Raise Prices AGAIN
Grateful Calvin
KJP Tries to Explain Why Biden Says He's Met With People Who Are Dead and Makes It WAY Worse
Doug P.
The CDC is BIG Mad at Their Own Scientists for Proving Masks (Even N95) Don't Work
justmindy
He Sees Dead People Part Two: Guess Which Foreign Leader Biden Claims to Have Met With Now
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
OUCH! Sen. John Kennedy Is Having NONE of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's 'Bidenomics' BS Doug P.
Advertisement