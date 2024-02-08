BOOM! A Twitter 'Karen' Lashed Out at Riley Gaines and Her Reply Was Perfect

Sometimes, the stars just ignore the trolls, and other times, they hit back in spectacular fashion. Riley Gaines chose the latter in this Twitter exchange.

happy national women and girls in sports day💟



I will forever be a proud Wildcat #SaveWomensSports pic.twitter.com/mOOJPLxLcI — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) February 7, 2024

Advertisement

It started out with a perfectly innocuous post by Riley in the swimsuit of her former University swim team.

Yeah, great role model running around in next to nothing. 🙄 — Rebekah (@1curious_person) February 7, 2024

Apparently, she should wear a robe to swim competitively.

If you think this is bad, you ain't seen nothing yet



Just wait till you see a women's swim suit with cojones spilling out the sides https://t.co/tONZ2k2TST — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) February 8, 2024

Well, that is a visual that requires brain bleach.

She does realize that this university-issued bathing suit is equivalent to our uniform, right? Lol — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) February 8, 2024

As they say, 'the haters will hate'.

It's quite literally her uniform... like, how on Earth can you be upset with that? Do you want them to wear freaking wetsuits? Stop with the faux outrage. — TexanDogDad (@texandogdad) February 8, 2024

Democrats are the new Puritans.

NO THANKS RILEY I'LL TAKE YOUR WORD FOR IT https://t.co/IXbBJhFgZK — Justin Henry (@JustinH86189338) February 8, 2024

We all will, thanks.

Your swimsuit actually covers a lot more than most at the beach so I don’t get her complaint. Keep doing you and standing for what’s right. — Xander (@XanderMXIX) February 8, 2024

Wow! Shamed for being in swimsuit which is what you wear anyway when you compete, which is a sport ppl watch! It's not a provocative pose or raunchy attire 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ — Cuba 👩🏻‍🔧❤️🇺🇸 (@Cuba_was_here) February 8, 2024

Are you serious? She’s in a one piece bathing suit she swam in during competition. What’s wrong with you? — DelilahM (@delilahmused) February 8, 2024

Should they do aquatic sports in burqas? Or are you mad that dudes in women’s swimsuits don’t look as good? — Quint’s Harpoon (@TheWatch1776) February 8, 2024

A) swimmers swim, they don’t run

B) she’s a physically fit athlete wearing the appropriate uniform. You might want to check yourself. — Maggie Melo🇨🇦🇺🇸🇵🇹 🟩⬜️🟪 (@MaggieMelo93292) February 8, 2024

At least she doesn’t require tuck tape. Jealous much? — Buildbackcommonsense (@nomandates23) February 8, 2024

There is quite a lot of jealousy in this thread.

Explain what is inappropriate about her swimsuit? — Vintage Classic Gamer (@JThompson8215) February 8, 2024

Not one thing.

It’s a swimsuit and she’s a world class swimmer..



Geez Karen, get a life — Geno (@geno101959) February 8, 2024

Advertisement

Swimmers wear swimsuits. Why you are surprised about that? And yes, she is not only a great swimmer- but a great role model. You could learn from her. — Brad Koenig (@MavsLaker) February 8, 2024

America could all learn a great deal from Riley Gaines and her courage.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!







