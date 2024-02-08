BOOM! A Twitter 'Karen' Lashed Out at Riley Gaines and Her Reply Was Perfect

Sometimes, the stars just ignore the trolls, and other times, they hit back in spectacular fashion. Riley Gaines chose the latter in this Twitter exchange.
happy national women and girls in sports day💟— Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) February 7, 2024
I will forever be a proud Wildcat #SaveWomensSports pic.twitter.com/mOOJPLxLcI
It started out with a perfectly innocuous post by Riley in the swimsuit of her former University swim team.
Yeah, great role model running around in next to nothing. 🙄— Rebekah (@1curious_person) February 7, 2024
Apparently, she should wear a robe to swim competitively.
If you think this is bad, you ain't seen nothing yet— Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) February 8, 2024
Just wait till you see a women's swim suit with cojones spilling out the sides https://t.co/tONZ2k2TST
Well, that is a visual that requires brain bleach.
She does realize that this university-issued bathing suit is equivalent to our uniform, right? Lol— Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) February 8, 2024
As they say, 'the haters will hate'.
It's quite literally her uniform... like, how on Earth can you be upset with that? Do you want them to wear freaking wetsuits? Stop with the faux outrage.— TexanDogDad (@texandogdad) February 8, 2024
Democrats are the new Puritans.
NO THANKS RILEY I'LL TAKE YOUR WORD FOR IT https://t.co/IXbBJhFgZK— Justin Henry (@JustinH86189338) February 8, 2024
We all will, thanks.
Your swimsuit actually covers a lot more than most at the beach so I don’t get her complaint. Keep doing you and standing for what’s right.— Xander (@XanderMXIX) February 8, 2024
Wow! Shamed for being in swimsuit which is what you wear anyway when you compete, which is a sport ppl watch! It's not a provocative pose or raunchy attire 🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️— Cuba 👩🏻🔧❤️🇺🇸 (@Cuba_was_here) February 8, 2024
February 8, 2024
Are you serious? She’s in a one piece bathing suit she swam in during competition. What’s wrong with you?— DelilahM (@delilahmused) February 8, 2024
Should they do aquatic sports in burqas? Or are you mad that dudes in women’s swimsuits don’t look as good?— Quint’s Harpoon (@TheWatch1776) February 8, 2024
A) swimmers swim, they don’t run— Maggie Melo🇨🇦🇺🇸🇵🇹 🟩⬜️🟪 (@MaggieMelo93292) February 8, 2024
B) she’s a physically fit athlete wearing the appropriate uniform. You might want to check yourself.
At least she doesn’t require tuck tape. Jealous much?— Buildbackcommonsense (@nomandates23) February 8, 2024
There is quite a lot of jealousy in this thread.
Explain what is inappropriate about her swimsuit?— Vintage Classic Gamer (@JThompson8215) February 8, 2024
Not one thing.
It’s a swimsuit and she’s a world class swimmer..— Geno (@geno101959) February 8, 2024
Geez Karen, get a life
Swimmers wear swimsuits. Why you are surprised about that? And yes, she is not only a great swimmer- but a great role model. You could learn from her.— Brad Koenig (@MavsLaker) February 8, 2024
America could all learn a great deal from Riley Gaines and her courage.
