Don't Want Young Girls in Locker Rooms With Biological Males? Then You Must...

Democrats Take Majority in Virginia House of Delegates and As Expected ... It's Awful

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:20 PM on February 02, 2024
Meme

Stop electing, Democrats. We, here at Twitchy, have long warned against it. Unfortunately, Virginia did not heed our warning.

Yes, of course. Being more soft on crime is really great for the community, obviously.

Of course, they refused to listen to victims. That goes against their narrative.

They flee the cesspools they create only to make more cesspools.

Then, one of those people bailed out by this fund committed more violent crime.

All in for Winsome Sears running to be the next Governor.

Unfortunately, the other voters have to deal with the fallout, as well.

Tags: CRIME DEMOCRAT VICTIM VIRGINIA

