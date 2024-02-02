Democrats Take Majority in Virginia House of Delegates and As Expected ... It's Awful

Stop electing, Democrats. We, here at Twitchy, have long warned against it. Unfortunately, Virginia did not heed our warning.

The Virginia House of Delegates now has a Democrat majority.



Their first order of business? Passing a bill to reduce prison sentences for violent crimes.



They even denied the families of victims from being able to testify in person.

pic.twitter.com/u5Dd0ZUv7h — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 1, 2024

Yes, of course. Being more soft on crime is really great for the community, obviously.

Yes, it really is that bad.https://t.co/NfwR3UUZaL — Virginia GOP (@VA_GOP) February 2, 2024

Of course, they refused to listen to victims. That goes against their narrative.

Virginia … did we not learn the first time around? https://t.co/jFIDrK5oWE — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 1, 2024

Do not weep when @vademocrats are affected by crime



Only weep if your family is affected by crime and you voted for @vademocrats https://t.co/r3oSLvjor2 — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) February 2, 2024

This is the influx of tens of thousands of people fleeing DC’s crime but bringing their lousy voting habit with them. Fairfax & Loudoun are overrun with career government liberals who “work from home” and poison Virginia by voting it to resemble the very hellhole they fled. https://t.co/tTqiEdCx9H — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) February 2, 2024

They flee the cesspools they create only to make more cesspools.

More absolute insanity from @TheDemocrats



Even going so far as to deny families from testifying in person…



These are the same people that froth with rage over valid cases of self-defense… https://t.co/6a14Jn6szw — Dave McTooterson (@DCornpop) February 1, 2024

Democrats love criminals. Our VP even posted a link to a bail fund for a violent criminal. https://t.co/sEr1QjssLC — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) February 1, 2024

Then, one of those people bailed out by this fund committed more violent crime.

Thank God for @GovernorVA and his veto power.

When is @WinsomeSears going to announce her run? We need protection from these nightmare Progressive state legislators. https://t.co/wJqDJkprOM — EllyKayUSA (@EllyKayUSA) February 2, 2024

All in for Winsome Sears running to be the next Governor.

Progressives don’t care about criminals they just want to sow chaos.



The more criminals on the street, the more chaos they cause.



More chaos means it’s more likely progressives can destroy our country & build it back in their image.



This isn’t compassionate this is evil. https://t.co/MubIyvZ7qQ — Rebecca V Anti-Communist (@RebeccaAVelo) February 1, 2024

Virginians who vote dem deserve the hell hole they’ve just created. Giving green light to criminals…letting them know THEY RUN THE SHOW. Sure would be a shame for a dem voter or their family members to be a victim of a violent crime. SUCH A SHAME.



Enjoy y’all. U made ur bed. https://t.co/gI9yV2lEk0 — REVELATIONS (@nunyabizness555) February 1, 2024

Unfortunately, the other voters have to deal with the fallout, as well.

