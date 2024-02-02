Brown University Students Declared a Hunger Strike for Gaza and the Internet Laughed...
Tracy Beanz Breaks Down SHOCKING Highlights from Florida Grand Jury COVID Accountability Report

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:30 PM on February 02, 2024
Twitchy

Oh, this could get really good. Finally, some accountability for all the COVID lies and deception.

How many times did conservatives on Twitter attempt to share this fact?

If a patient passed with COVID, hospitals were paid more money. It's sickening.

There was data available during the two years that SHOULD have changed the course many leaders took toward controlling spread of the virus. Instead, they pursued meaningless policies.

Sam J.
Again, leaders may have taken snap measures in the beginning, but should have changed course as more information became available. 

We repeat, masks were basically useless.

Masks don't work. They were a means to control the population.

Stay tuned as more results are released. Knowing the truth is paramount to avoid this from ever happening again.

