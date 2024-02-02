Tracy Beanz Breaks Down SHOCKING Highlights from Florida Grand Jury COVID Accountability Report

Oh, this could get really good. Finally, some accountability for all the COVID lies and deception.

Federal officials and agencies refused to testify and can’t be compelled. Further, report acknowledges inflated numbers due to cash incentive benefitting hospitals. pic.twitter.com/0w0CKW0exM — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) February 2, 2024

GJ acknowledges inflated death numbers arising from passing “with” rather than “from” COVID. pic.twitter.com/gY8NZYo5zx — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) February 2, 2024

How many times did conservatives on Twitter attempt to share this fact?

Additionally, acknowledges a cash “death” benefit granting hospitals and families who agreed to “COVID” death a financial incentive. pic.twitter.com/qPNKINWvBH — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) February 2, 2024

If a patient passed with COVID, hospitals were paid more money. It's sickening.

What was the actual IFR? (Infection Fatality Rate) This Grand Jury through testimony got to as accurate a number as they could — pic.twitter.com/uWgbw5nxyG — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) February 2, 2024

Comorbidities? Not the biggest predictor of fatality. Age dwarfs them. They criticize the CDC for attempting “simplicity over accuracy.” pic.twitter.com/QKr3iRkjLz — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) February 2, 2024

Attempts by proponents of lockdowns, school closures, etc, to “memory hole” COVID decisions stating they didn’t have scientific data are futile. Data was available - it was ignored and attacked.



It wasn’t an “information” problem. It was a “judgement” problem. pic.twitter.com/GZsQ0qwxUt — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) February 2, 2024

There was data available during the two years that SHOULD have changed the course many leaders took toward controlling spread of the virus. Instead, they pursued meaningless policies.

Lockdowns were acknowledged not to have a net benefit and be implausible in stopping the spread - but media coming out of China changed the minds of the people saying they didn’t work.



In short, they were useless in stopping the spread, and in small targeted areas *may* have… pic.twitter.com/wDOGovCDnm — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) February 2, 2024

Again, leaders may have taken snap measures in the beginning, but should have changed course as more information became available.

They deconstruct the “studies” the CDC uses to inflate and manufacture the efficacy of masks. They do a good job. pic.twitter.com/A0aRqsrUrS — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) February 2, 2024

We repeat, masks were basically useless.

Officials in our tax payer funded agencies knew masks had little to no efficacy at stopping or slowing the spread of COVID. They just wanted to control you.



Read it. Absorb it. Understand it. Vow to let it never happen again. pic.twitter.com/ElehM1nam8 — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) February 2, 2024

Masks don't work. They were a means to control the population.

And another reason for inefficacy - COVID is spread via aerosol. Read this. pic.twitter.com/EWem1sc9OO — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) February 2, 2024

They knew it spread this way but it was never discussed and they knew in 2020. The GJ states the inefficacy of masks (even N95 again) and questions whether we’d have the plexiglass shields that separate us everywhere STILL if the truth was known.



(They wanted to control you.) pic.twitter.com/zMje8a1lUs — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) February 2, 2024

The fact this was hidden actually HARMED high risk people into feeling they were safe when…they weren’t. Wearing a mask does not protect you. pic.twitter.com/thWyjhCBgV — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) February 2, 2024

Stay tuned as more results are released. Knowing the truth is paramount to avoid this from ever happening again.

