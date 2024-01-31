Ron DeSantis Notches a Big Win Over Disney and Many Naysayers Are Left Looking 'Goofy'

Swing State Poll Spells Bad News for Biden: Six of Seven Swing States...
justmindy
justmindy  |  4:45 PM on January 31, 2024

Well, look at that. Once again proving all the naysayers wrong, DeSantis has won the latest federal lawsuit with Disney.

Lots of people should probably extend an apology.

The Governor's Press Secretary had his own response.

Some people made a really bad call betting against Governor DeSantis.

Apparently, he is not tired of winning.

At the end of the days, the scoreboard is all that matters.

Rick Wilson and all those surrounding him are often wrong. People should stop trusting them.

It's almost like the Governor has actual power granted by the citizens of Florida. Today, the courts got it right.

