Ron DeSantis Notches a Big Win Over Disney and Many Naysayers Are Left Looking 'Goofy'

Well, look at that. Once again proving all the naysayers wrong, DeSantis has won the latest federal lawsuit with Disney.

🚨 JUST IN: Judge DISMISSES Disney lawsuit against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis alleging retaliation.



FLORIDA WINS AGAIN 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Gn9qhYubgn — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) January 31, 2024

Advertisement

.@VivekGRamaswamy sure had a lot to say about DeSantis and Disney. Any updates, Vivek? pic.twitter.com/De05jm7dEK — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) January 31, 2024

Lots of people should probably extend an apology.

Statement from me on the Disney case: pic.twitter.com/NZAxJxU14b — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) January 31, 2024

The Governor's Press Secretary had his own response.

Did your favorite "influencer" lie to you and say that DeSantis lost to Disney? — Max (@MaxNordau) January 31, 2024

A lot of people who ran their mouths and insisted this case proved DeSantis had lost to Mickey Mouse should probably start running their mouths some more, this time with apologies coming out of them. https://t.co/N5Uz85blGA — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 31, 2024

Some people made a really bad call betting against Governor DeSantis.

DeSantis took on Disney, one of the biggest companies in the world, the largest media company worldwide, after it meddled in state politics



The Democratic Party and elements of the GOP rooted for Disney, Trump sided with Disney



DeSantis still won pic.twitter.com/yyMzngESfJ — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) January 31, 2024

Apparently, he is not tired of winning.

To every troll and "Legal Expert" (even some real lawyers)

Who told me Governor DeSantis would lose in court against Disney for 'violating their first amendment rights'

Once again.. I say this:

Scoreboard.@MiamiHerald @SunSentinel @orlandosentinel pic.twitter.com/CWIw4iOYSH — Frog Capital (@FrogNews) January 31, 2024

At the end of the days, the scoreboard is all that matters.

I was told Disney had the bestest most expensivist lawyers and would destroy DeSantis.



Guess what? — RBe (@RBPundit) January 31, 2024

But I thought Disney had a constitutional right to a legal carve out and subsidy it only won through special interest lobbying in the first place? https://t.co/dubZWeDD2D — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) January 31, 2024

I’m not tired of winning — that’s why I live in Florida 🏝️ https://t.co/tQrQpIh4cy — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 31, 2024

Rick Wilson side piece Sarah Rumpf hardest hit. https://t.co/aJwiSTSQQA — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) January 31, 2024

Rick Wilson and all those surrounding him are often wrong. People should stop trusting them.

Advertisement

Huh. Turns out that states can change previously enacted state laws via legislation without a constitutional crisis. https://t.co/H2VDQKcHzH — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) January 31, 2024

It's almost like the Governor has actual power granted by the citizens of Florida. Today, the courts got it right.

SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 50% off your VIP membership!







