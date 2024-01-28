They're At It Again! NBC Reporter Claims Right Wingers Have Made Airports Culture War Battlegrounds

Oh, those crazy right wingers always turning things into culture wars. We, at Twitchy, have been accused of being conservative rage curators so this seems just like a story for us.

New from me today: How right-wing influencers turned airplanes and airports into culture war battlegrounds https://t.co/1IOC41BKzG via @nbcnews (Spoiler: A lot of it happened on this website.) — David Ingram (@David_Ingram) January 28, 2024

One example from recent days: When a wheel fell off a jet on an Atlanta runway last weekend, Donald Trump Jr. suggested without evidence that diversity efforts were to blame. https://t.co/rlU5oirsMK — David Ingram (@David_Ingram) January 28, 2024

This guy, David, loves to tweet. He also cannot take a joke. Junior was clearly joking, but carry on, David.

And a few days ago, @libsoftiktok alleged a connection between drag queen flight attendants and the cancellation of a flight because bolts were missing from a wing. https://t.co/GdUL6Vtfxz — David Ingram (@David_Ingram) January 28, 2024

Or, was she saying, focusing on all of this other nonsense like sexuality and gender affirmation, is taking attention from important things like plane bolts. She was probably saying that.

David, I’m still waiting for a nonbinary blind eskimo to reach out to me for comment. I will happily respond then to the questions you asked me. pic.twitter.com/7PeutBTntC — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) January 28, 2024

Chaya, founder of 'Libs of Tik Tok' had an answer.

I'm afraid you're stuck with me, Chaya. — David Ingram (@David_Ingram) January 28, 2024

You’re too white. Whoever assigned you this story is a bigot who doesn’t care about underrepresented communities. pic.twitter.com/yWU3kAGz6Z — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) January 28, 2024

You would think folks would have learned not to come for Chaya unless called, but alas, they have not, and she will always take that opportunity to embarrass beta males on the internet.

Thank you! Hopefully my feedback will help NBC take a good look in the mirror and assess their biases. — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) January 28, 2024

It never gets old.

Like Cuban, your article fails to effectively address the central question in the debate: should candidates, at any level, be selected for non-merit based reasons like race and sex? https://t.co/LRPHlvIySQ — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) January 28, 2024

They want to dance around the central question and pretend this is some silly premise.

So, OK, what you're implying is that - up until now - United purposely excluded women and people of color from their flight academies. Yes?



Because there would be no need to set goals to include people who weren't previously excluded. — Herman P. Hunter, Author (@HermanPHunter1) January 28, 2024

DEI caused the problem. DEI politicizes. DEI is a tool of cultural revolution. You don't get to displace blame, comrade. It's all on you, and we don't fall for it anymore. https://t.co/SdZKDExYZ6 — James Lindsay, anti-Fascist (@ConceptualJames) January 29, 2024

In today's episode of It's Only A Culture War When Conservatives Do It: The people who are turning airplanes and airports into a "culture war battleground" aren't the activists pushing DEI — it's the conservatives who are noticing and getting mad about it. https://t.co/Nt1SQKL4mh — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) January 28, 2024

Bingo! The ACTUAL problem is conservatives noticed and pushed back. Period.

