SHOCKING! Ilhan Omar Says the Quiet Part Out Loud and It's Time Americans...
Sen. Rick Scott Suggests 'Accountability Measure' That Forces @JoeBiden to Secure the Bord...
Not All Heroes Wear Capes, But They DO Get Fired If They Work...
OVER IT: Obnoxious Climate Radicals Try to Make Mona Lisa Soup
He's RIGHT You Know: James Woods Sums Up EVERYTHING That's Wrong With Our...
Can't MAKE This Up --> Hillary Clinton's CRAY-CRAY Warning About '24 Election Sets...
When You Look at Everything Biden Did on Day One of His Presidency...
DARK Side: Mark Hamill Proves He Can't DEAL With Smart, Strong Women With...
And BOOM: LEGAL Immigrant DROPS Illegal Immigrants, Biden, and Democrats in One Perfect...
DAMNING News Out of Ukraine Proves America Must STOP Giving the Country BILLIONS...
ARGLE BARGLE RAAAAR! Biden Absolutely Melts Down in Angry, Bizarre Rant About Trump...
Awww, ADORBS: SNL Makes Tools Of Themselves AGAIN Rushing to Bash Trump on...
Ben Shapiro Dropping Bars Brings Nicki Minaj Into the Weirdest Timeline Ever
Elon Musk Informs President Biden He Doesn't Need a Bill to Enforce the...

They're At It Again! NBC Reporter Claims Right Wingers Have Made Airports Culture War Battlegrounds

justmindy
justmindy  |  8:47 PM on January 28, 2024
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Oh, those crazy right wingers always turning things into culture wars. We, at Twitchy, have been accused of being conservative rage curators so this seems just like a story for us.

Advertisement

This guy, David, loves to tweet. He also cannot take a joke. Junior was clearly joking, but carry on, David.

Or, was she saying, focusing on all of this other nonsense like sexuality and gender affirmation, is taking attention from important things like plane bolts. She was probably saying that.

Recommended

SHOCKING! Ilhan Omar Says the Quiet Part Out Loud and It's Time Americans Believe Her
justmindy
Advertisement

Chaya, founder of 'Libs of Tik Tok' had an answer.

You would think folks would have learned not to come for Chaya unless called, but alas, they have not, and she will always take that opportunity to embarrass beta males on the internet.

It never gets old.

They want to dance around the central question and pretend this is some silly premise.

Advertisement

Bingo! The ACTUAL problem is conservatives noticed and pushed back. Period.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!




Tags: AIRPLANE AIRPORT DONALD TRUMP JR. LIBS OF TIK TOK DEI CHAYA RAICHIK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

SHOCKING! Ilhan Omar Says the Quiet Part Out Loud and It's Time Americans Believe Her
justmindy
Not All Heroes Wear Capes, But They DO Get Fired If They Work at Walmart or Starbucks
Grateful Calvin
He's RIGHT You Know: James Woods Sums Up EVERYTHING That's Wrong With Our Gov in One Brutally Honest Pic
Sam J.
Can't MAKE This Up --> Hillary Clinton's CRAY-CRAY Warning About '24 Election Sets Off All BS Detectors
Sam J.
And BOOM: LEGAL Immigrant DROPS Illegal Immigrants, Biden, and Democrats in One Perfect Pic-Tweet
Sam J.
High School Senior Throws Her Conservative Christian Father Under the Bus at School Board Meeting
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
SHOCKING! Ilhan Omar Says the Quiet Part Out Loud and It's Time Americans Believe Her justmindy
Advertisement