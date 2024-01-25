Alrighty then! Utah Democrats Mourn Keeping Men Out of Women's Bathrooms

Seriously, it's hard to know whether to laugh at these people for being so utterly dumb or to be jealous of them because they clearly have no problems if this is what they are worried about.

Utah Democrats are wearing all-black to mourn the passing of HB257 and HB261



HB257 bans men from girls bathrooms in schools and HB261 bans DEI from public education: pic.twitter.com/KVz0I8yrSb — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 25, 2024

These Democrats, it appears to be mostly women, wore all black because men can't go in gir's bathrooms at schools and the schools can't discriminate against one group of kids to the benefit of the other. How will the students of Utah go on?

Eve made a mistake. So do these women. — Grace Vasquez (@itsYourGrace) January 25, 2024

Eve made one. These women do it day in and day out.

Feminism has so utterly destroyed women that they are actually advocating against themselves, and in favor of men.



And they can’t even see it. 😒



It’s funny how normal men are the defenders of women now. As a woman I am grateful they are! — Rebecca V Anti-Communist (@RebeccaAVelo) January 25, 2024

They've made feminism a joke.

DEI is cancer. Thanks for senators to Stop it pic.twitter.com/gBG2uMS6yX — AMUSIC (@TRUMP4USD) January 25, 2024

Someone should photoshop them in clown costumes.



That’s what they’re acting like! 💯 — FloridaMan.eth 🍊 (@votefloridaman) January 25, 2024

That is a more appropriate costume than the garb they are wearing.

Oh woe is me. Liberals are mourning teenage boys from entering a girls bathroom. How pathetic they are. Focus on more important things. Follow me if you agree. — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) January 25, 2024

They can cry me a River https://t.co/B9UdCZHDrZ — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForSOS) January 25, 2024

Can't stop! Won't stop!

Omg. Get a grip people. https://t.co/uTr3cDE668 — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) January 25, 2024

Democrats siding with the mentally ill, pedophiles and rapists is right on brand. https://t.co/DTPKbevOKK — Will (@Tennessee_Mojo) January 25, 2024

Tell me again that these people are not mentally disturbed https://t.co/G1Vm49sMSJ — mandala (@mandala_mandy) January 25, 2024

Unfortunately, we are unable to tell you that.

Only Democrat women can wear chic black & still look homely & miserable. https://t.co/6tgX8PbPPG — Keeping South Carolina Red (@KihneSheila) January 25, 2024

As they are misearable, it sems appropriate, actually.

There's a reason why every society in human history had rules to ensure that this didn't happen.



And it wasn't because they "just hated women." https://t.co/INgXw9EMvP — Rosie's Red Sea Blues (@DarnelSugarfoo) January 25, 2024

Apparently, they think they know better than every other culture before. That doesn't seem very accepting and DEI to me.

When women can't protest naked, they resort to matching outfits. https://t.co/92rWGertST — Wholesome™ Dave🦄 (@BostonFren_88) January 25, 2024

It's cold in Utah and honestly, we prefer they keep their clothes on.

