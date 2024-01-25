Harsh Truths Are Harsh: Naomi Biden Melts Down Over Jesse Watters Calling Joe...
Alrighty then! Utah Democrats Mourn Keeping Men Out of Women's Bathrooms

justmindy
justmindy  |  8:15 PM on January 25, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

Seriously, it's hard to know whether to laugh at these people for being so utterly dumb or to be jealous of them because they clearly have no problems if this is what they are worried about.

These Democrats, it appears to be mostly women, wore all black because men can't go in gir's bathrooms at schools and the schools can't discriminate against one group of kids to the benefit of the other. How will the students of Utah go on?

Eve made one. These women do it day in and day out.

They've made feminism a joke.

That is a more appropriate costume than the garb they are wearing.

Can't stop! Won't stop!

Unfortunately, we are unable to tell you that.

As they are misearable, it sems appropriate, actually.

Apparently, they think they know better than every other culture before. That doesn't seem very accepting and DEI to me.

It's cold in Utah and honestly, we prefer they keep their clothes on. 

