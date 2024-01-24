Dastardly Keith Olbermann Gets Called Out Once Again for His Irrelevance by CNN Anchor Abby Phillip

There are a record number of articles on Twitchy about Keith Olbermann acting crazy, and we are now adding another. This time his target was Abby Phillip, CNN Anchor.

CNN's Abby Phillip: "As Nikki Haley put it -- I think it's actually such a smart way to put it -- maybe the first party to let go of their 80 years old might be the victor, but who's gonna be the one to move first? ... nobody wants Trump, nobody wants Biden." pic.twitter.com/B7xdPBfkQX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 24, 2024

Abby was on TV doing her job and she made a statement Keith did not like. He has never been upset over a Donald Trump insult so apparently, Abby is not allowed to point out Joe Biden's shortcomings.

CNN has to address the reality that @abbydphillip has been an absolute disaster and that this foot-in-mouth editorial is the first thing she's gotten noticed for since her show debuted https://t.co/V4WURd0Ua3 — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) January 24, 2024

The man who no longer has a spot on TV because of his big fat mouth said something.

Or, you can come to terms with the reality of your irrelevance and stop being a nasty social media troll. But that’s entirely up to you. https://t.co/Of9VPrH6Cr — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) January 24, 2024

Has Keith not been through enough humiliation? No, he has not and we all love when he gets owned on Twitter again and again.

Welcome to Keith’s long history of misogyny. You’re now part of a very large club. 🙋‍♀️ https://t.co/jPdcYQ3RcE — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) January 24, 2024

It's a storied history we have mostly recorded here at Twitchy.

I’m a fan of yours but saying that no one wants Biden is not true.



I’m a Hispanic woman, mom of three, #NeverTrump - former Republican, that’s going to fight with everything in me to get @JoeBiden re-elected. https://t.co/2yQTCQVwDw — ✨MestizaTK (@Mestiza_TK) January 24, 2024

This is an aside and has not a whole lot to do with this article, but I would suggest never admitting this on the internet anonymously or anywhere else for that matter. This is a dumb take. Back to our story.

NARRATOR: @KeithOlbermann could not come to terms with his irrelevance. https://t.co/rvNL9jNuyo — Matthew Hurtt (@matthewhurtt) January 24, 2024

Hey, that’s not fair. He makes a podcast from his mother’s basement that’s rated third among her canasta club. https://t.co/mc4bhYY4DD — Florida Dad 🇺🇸🐊 (@Corona3743) January 24, 2024

They're just listening to be polite to his Mom.

He’s right, and you seem to be really fragile. I didn’t appreciate your ageism. https://t.co/YNLXwyi3fO — 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦*THEE* Bougier Than Thou💉💉💉💉💉💉 (@ScottyBurberry) January 24, 2024

Please stop crying about 'ageism'. It's silly and no one cares that we don't allow 34 year olds to run for President. We have a minimum age.

You’re definitely an upgrade from Stelter et al. You did fine on that panel and I’m a conservative. — Writer Gurl 🐊🇺🇸 (@JustAWriter71) January 24, 2024

Oh, remember the Stelter days? What a wreck. CNN is always a wreck, but those days were truly horrific. Maybe Stelter and Olbermann can get together and discuss their irrelevance.

