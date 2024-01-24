Hillary Clinton Goes for the Oscar in 'Most Bitter Failed Presidential Candidate Ever'...
The Teachers' Union Generally Holding American Children Hostage Is Now Advocating for Actu...
WEF Globalists Claims Human Rights Aren’t Real
Rep. Thomas Massie's Thread on 'Rapidly Collapsing Narrative' About J6 Pipe Bombs Is...
John Daly Weighs in on Decision to Allow 'Transgender Women' to Compete in...
Ex-CNNer Chris Cillizza Community Noted AND Ratioed After Denying Biden Ever Said This
Geraldo Rivera: 'Remember How You Felt About Trump on Jan 7th.' X: 'Challenge...
Get Out Your Violins: LA Times Journo Is Offended All of a Sudden...
Reporter Confronts KJP About Biden’s Stance on Late-Term Abortion
We Are Watching the DEI Demise of Airlines Happening in Real Time and...
New York Post Reports on Rare 'Seahorse Dad' Who's Five Months Pregnant
Election Denial? Biden Greets 'The Real Governor of Virginia, Terry McAuliffe!' Before Che...
WEF 'Expert' Says Your Morning Cup of Coffee Is Contributing to Climate Change
VOA Reporter Asks About the Carbon Emissions of Flying Aid to Israel and...

Dastardly Keith Olbermann Gets Called Out Once Again for His Irrelevance by CNN Anchor Abby Phillip

justmindy
justmindy  |  11:35 AM on January 24, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

There are a record number of articles on Twitchy about Keith Olbermann acting crazy, and we are now adding another. This time his target was Abby Phillip, CNN Anchor.

Advertisement

Abby was on TV doing her job and she made a statement Keith did not like. He has never been upset over a Donald Trump insult so apparently, Abby is not allowed to point out Joe Biden's shortcomings.

The man who no longer has a spot on TV because of his big fat mouth said something.

Has Keith not been through enough humiliation? No, he has not and we all love when he gets owned on Twitter again and again.

Recommended

Rep. Thomas Massie's Thread on 'Rapidly Collapsing Narrative' About J6 Pipe Bombs Is a Must Read
Doug P.
Advertisement

It's a storied history we have mostly recorded here at Twitchy.

This is an aside and has not a whole lot to do with this article, but I would suggest never admitting this on the internet anonymously or anywhere else for that matter. This is a dumb take. Back to our story.

They're just listening to be polite to his Mom.

Advertisement

Please stop crying about 'ageism'. It's silly and no one cares that we don't allow 34 year olds to run for President. We have a minimum age. 

Oh, remember the Stelter days? What a wreck. CNN is always a wreck, but those days were truly horrific. Maybe Stelter and Olbermann can get together and discuss their irrelevance.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!



Tags: BIDEN CNN KEITH OLBERMANN TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rep. Thomas Massie's Thread on 'Rapidly Collapsing Narrative' About J6 Pipe Bombs Is a Must Read
Doug P.
Ex-CNNer Chris Cillizza Community Noted AND Ratioed After Denying Biden Ever Said This
Doug P.
The Teachers' Union Generally Holding American Children Hostage Is Now Advocating for Actual Terrorists
justmindy
Get Out Your Violins: LA Times Journo Is Offended All of a Sudden by the Phrase 'Learn to Code'
Grateful Calvin
We Are Watching the DEI Demise of Airlines Happening in Real Time and It Is Terrifying AF
Grateful Calvin
Geraldo Rivera: 'Remember How You Felt About Trump on Jan 7th.' X: 'Challenge ACCEPTED'
RickRobinson

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Rep. Thomas Massie's Thread on 'Rapidly Collapsing Narrative' About J6 Pipe Bombs Is a Must Read Doug P.
Advertisement