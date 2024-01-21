Leave It to 'Vice' to Romanticize a Terrorist ... Meet the 'Handsome' Yemeni Pirate

Not since 'Rolling Stone' glamorized the Boston Marathon bombers, have we seen an organization hype criminals. Apparently, a Yemeni Tik Tok influencer is quite handsome. He is also a pirate. He is also probably dead or about to be arrested. This is a bit of the article describing the whole back story.

A handsome Yemeni influencer's account vanished from TikTok after posting a tour of a captured cargo ship. https://t.co/tRMtHX5e6X — VICE (@VICE) January 22, 2024

He isn't even that handsome, honestly.

The fight over Red Sea shipping channels between Western militaries and Houthi revolutionaries is playing out online as well as on water. On January 15, a user on X reposted a TikTok of a young man sailing around the Galaxy Leader, a cargo ship seized by Yemen’s militant Houthis last year. “Yemeni pirates posting casual tiktok’s while the entire western imperial core are having a meltdown about their blockade on their ships is the funniest shit of 2024, surely,” the user wrote in a caption. As of this writing, the video has been viewed more than 13 million times, with social media users dubbing the handsome man “Timhouthi Chalamet.” The video was filmed by a Yemeni influencer who calls himself Rashid al-Haddad online, and there’s no clear evidence that he actually participated in the raid that captured Galaxy Leader. But he does look good when posing next to the ship. Al-Haddad, who frequently posts photos of himself wearing warfighting gear and carrying weapons on social media, appears to be part of a new online trend where influencers post content to promote their side of a given conflict. The TikTok account featured in the Tweet is now gone, and was last scraped on Tuesday morning by the Internet Archive. It’s unclear if TikTok removed it or not. The social media company did not immediately return Motherboard’s request for comment. “Timhouthi” is just one part of a larger phenomenon of the Red Sea conflict playing out online. Houthis post videos of their raids on Telegram, which get shared on X. Yemeni politicians and military leaders post their speeches online. Influencers like al-Haddad post media of the captured ships and remix the speeches. Capt. Chris Hill captain of the U.S.S. Eisenhower, which is bombing Yemen, is posting pictures of his ship’s crew posing with cookies.



He’s a literal terrorist. Stop it! https://t.co/v9z6CJaAdC — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 22, 2024

Right, but did you see his dreamy eyes?

Tell me we’re not actually calling him “Timhouthi Chalamet”.



Please.



The dude is a Houthi Pirate, and we’re going to have idiots with his poster up on their bedroom wall, because nothing matters https://t.co/UiGZgqBKt3 — KC-10 Driver ✈️ 👨‍✈️ B-737 Wrangler (@MCCCANM) January 22, 2024

Yes, they are comparing him to the guy from 'Willy Wonka' who is dating Kylee Jenner. This world is crazy.

It's like when Rolling Stone glamorized the Boston Marathon bomber.

These lefties and media have extremely questionable role models. Vice should be investigated closely for funding ties with Qatar and Iran. https://t.co/6PsNkq6y7B — George Ambrose (@GeorgeAmbr97489) January 22, 2024

Oh, it's exactly like that.

Charles Manson. Psychopath or sex symbol? — jez (@MoxmoJez) January 22, 2024

Don't give them any ideas.

