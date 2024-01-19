DISGUSTING Drag Queen Dinner Show Rightfully Repulses Twitter

Most people think of drag shows as campy fun as we remember from the movie 'Birdcage' or silly antics from the Rupaul shows of old. Many of today's drag shows are no longer about silly fun. They are about pushing a political agenda or otherwise just engaging in really sick behavior. This show is an example of the latter. See for yourself.

The condition of America in one short perverse video. pic.twitter.com/eZSCau6PwL — JohnBurk (@johnburk39) January 19, 2024

This person, who is very clearly not a woman, pretends to birth a baby and then swings it around by its umbilical cord. He dances around with said baby dangling while participants who are clearly eating a meal, laugh and clap. That, in itself, is disturbing. Also, how did those people not lose their appetite?

Dammit, John!! I don’t want to see this shit on my birthday!! pic.twitter.com/JURlhCwDsi — Chels (@ChesterXeet) January 19, 2024

Honestly, who wants that on ANY day?

I don't know what's more disturbing, the drag queen or the people sitting there laughing. 🤬 — Kristy 🇺🇲 (@FlaGirlKristy) January 19, 2024

Exactly. How are they not getting up and leaving in horror?

Yes, please!

What in the literal hell is this — rooted.wings (@BrittRooted) January 19, 2024

If you figure it out, please share it with the rest of us.

I was never a Dinner & Show kind of guy. — The ASP (@TheASPonX) January 19, 2024

At least for this dinner show, the whole of society should take a pass.

Remember when this used to be a joke and these weirdos were relegated to their very own niche clubs and hangouts? I sure do. — HiMyNameIs (@1stTexCitizen) January 19, 2024

Can we please go back to those days? Pretty please.

Someone bring the bleach!

There is no other explanation.

Who wore it better? pic.twitter.com/pYTY2Hrzzb — Ben Dempsey (@BenDempsey18) January 19, 2024

Ok, now that's funny. Good to see some friends could still find humor after being literally traumatized by this sight.This may be the first time Nancy in a bathing suit is the more preferable image.

Maybe it's time to just start all over.

Lock the doors, draw the curtains, finish cleaning up the mess — Ray’s Plectrum (@RaysPlectrum) January 19, 2024

Immediately!

Wtf??? And im supposed to think Russia is the threat to me??? Looks like the barbarians are already inside the gates. — Texian (@Texas18362) January 19, 2024

The danger is coming from inside the house. Anyone who doesn't believe we have serious domestic problems in the United States hasn't stepped outside their doors in two decades, nor have they watched the news. Yes, there are other countries who pose a danger, but if we do not get our homes and families right, there is nothing to preserve.