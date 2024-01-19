Matt Walsh Wonders Why the Press Has Gone All In for Polyamory and...
DISGUSTING Drag Queen Dinner Show Rightfully Repulses Twitter

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:15 PM on January 19, 2024
AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

Most people think of drag shows as campy fun as we remember from the movie 'Birdcage' or silly antics from the Rupaul shows of old. Many of today's drag shows are no longer about silly fun. They are about pushing a political agenda or otherwise just engaging in really sick behavior. This show is an example of the latter. See for yourself.

Advertisement

This person, who is very clearly not a woman, pretends to birth a baby and then swings it around by its umbilical cord. He dances around with said baby dangling while participants who are clearly eating a meal, laugh and clap. That, in itself, is disturbing. Also, how did those people not lose their appetite?

Honestly, who wants that on ANY day?

Exactly. How are they not getting up and leaving in horror?

Yes, please!

If you figure it out, please share it with the rest of us.

Advertisement

At least for this dinner show, the whole of society should take a pass.

Can we please go back to those days? Pretty please.

Someone bring the bleach!

There is no other explanation.

Ok, now that's funny. Good to see some friends could still find humor after being literally traumatized by this sight.This may be the first time Nancy in a bathing suit is the more preferable image.

Maybe it's time to just start all over.

Immediately!

Advertisement

The danger is coming from inside the house. Anyone who doesn't believe we have serious domestic problems in the United States hasn't stepped outside their doors in two decades, nor have they watched the news. Yes, there are other countries who pose a danger, but if we do not get our homes and families right, there is nothing to preserve.

