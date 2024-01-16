Is Dopey Leading Disney? Karol Markowicz Asks What Disney Could Do To Win Back the Boycotters

Woke Thread Trashing Popular Authors For Being Too Pro-Israel and Other Insanity Goes...
justmindy
justmindy  |  12:10 PM on January 16, 2024
Townhall Media/Chris Queen

Many conservatives have decided to opt out of spending their money at Disney in the past few years. Today, political commentator and author, Karol Markowicz, posed a very good question. What would make you start spending your money again at Disney?

For some, it isn't even about the cultural issues. It is about the expense.

There has been a huge lack of that out of Disney lately.

Many responses were clear. They want an apology and a commitment to not do it again. That's fair.

What a concept!

In Biden's economy, for many this is not attainable, or even desirable, when it comes to how they spend their dollars.

It seems like this is challenge level ... IMPOSSIBLE for Disney, lately.

It boils down to: tell great stories and stop with the political messaging, stupid. Apparently, those in charge are thinking with Dopey's brain.

