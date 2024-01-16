Is Dopey Leading Disney? Karol Markowicz Asks What Disney Could Do To Win Back the Boycotters

Many conservatives have decided to opt out of spending their money at Disney in the past few years. Today, political commentator and author, Karol Markowicz, posed a very good question. What would make you start spending your money again at Disney?

Advertisement

If you're boycotting Disney, what would it take for you to return? Realistically. They acknowledged that their wokeness has affected their bottom line. They're never going to out and out apologize, right? What change would you need to see? — Karol Markowicz (@karol) January 16, 2024

For me it’s more about the nickle-and-diming families in pursuit of dollars from “Disney adults.” I love Disney. But I won’t go there. — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) January 16, 2024

For some, it isn't even about the cultural issues. It is about the expense.

Stop making movies that suck, and start making movies that do not suck. — Will Collier (@willcollier) January 16, 2024

There has been a huge lack of that out of Disney lately.

As a local, I haven't been since the pandemic and won't return until Fast passes come back (so probably never!). My kids have no interest - they prefer Universal. — AConcernedParent (@AConcernedPare2) January 16, 2024

The change and the apology.

They want to act like they were right all along, and nope. — GruntDoc (@gruntdoc) January 16, 2024

Acknowledgment of wrongdoing without repentance is an announcement of intention to repeat the offense.

They don't need to do anything. I am the consumer. I need to patronize suppliers who respect me.

No Fake News, no Bud Light, no Target, no Starbucks for me. All are easily… — Pathfinder11209 (@pathfinder11209) January 16, 2024

Many responses were clear. They want an apology and a commitment to not do it again. That's fair.

If they put out an entertaining movie without messaging, we'll see it.



Wonka was excellent. If they had made Wonka- I still would have seen it.



All they have to do is go back to putting out good content. — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) January 16, 2024

What a concept!

Newer content free of obnoxious lecturing or not-so-subtle messaging. They're not good at subtlety anyway. — ArchLobster 🇪🇨 🇺🇸 (@ArchLobster) January 16, 2024

Well, Disneyworld costs hundreds of dollars per day per person nowadays, for the privilege of standing in three hour lines in the overcrowded park. Charging $600/night for Best Western class hotel experience. No thanks. — Gary Watson (@GaryMWatson) January 16, 2024

In Biden's economy, for many this is not attainable, or even desirable, when it comes to how they spend their dollars.

I'd like to see them produce one movie or show for kids that doesn't include woke virtue signaling. I'm told that right now writers and producers believe that there is no point in even pitching shows that don't advance the woke perspective on things like gender and race. — John Carney (@carney) January 16, 2024

It seems like this is challenge level ... IMPOSSIBLE for Disney, lately.

For starters:



1- Fire Kathleen Kennedy

2- Bob Iger retires

3- Scrap Snow White remake

4- Make family friendly movies again

5- Re-orient ESPN to just sports 24x7 — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) January 16, 2024

Advertisement

I think 90% of Disney's problems would disappear if they produced content that people actually wanted to see. I don't think "woke" is a bad business model because it pisses people off, but because it subordinates storytelling to the goal of wokeness. https://t.co/wGAh439kbm — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) January 16, 2024

It boils down to: tell great stories and stop with the political messaging, stupid. Apparently, those in charge are thinking with Dopey's brain.

SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 50% off your VIP membership!















