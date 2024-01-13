Actual Hypocrite AOC Is Only Concerned About Kids In Her District and Kids At the Border Apparently

We all remember the days when AOC went to the border in her white outfit and cried at the distant vision of children in cages. It was all very dramatic and showed her concern about the children. What a hero.

REPORTER: "Are you okay with a school being used as a shelter [for illegal immigrants in NYC]?"



AOC: "It's not in my district"pic.twitter.com/A8hhA0ZrKS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 12, 2024

There are some children AOC is not that concerned about. Those kids at the border were ALSO not in her district, but she had no problem hopping a plane to Texas. It would be nice for her to take her fancy Tesla a few miles over and check on these kids who have been displaced from their school. Democrats tell us how important public schools are for the children and why they must be funded in outrageous amounts, but have no problem closing them for a year if there is a cold virus or if it gets cold outside and all of these people who broke into our country need a place to hang out.

Also, not her district.

It’s not her district. People live there. She doesn’t care about. She is just enamored with the perks of the job, the red carpets, the wealth, the attention. https://t.co/8k1y5Evr3d — James Jay Carafano (@JJCarafano) January 12, 2024

She likes her Tesla and her fancy gowns for prestigious events. She also likes being able to pay her pseudo husband from her campaign funds. It's all very convenient.

After school lockdowns….now the Biden Administration are kicking American students out of schools in order to accommodate illegal criminals. Biden is destroying our kids education system.



Pass it on! https://t.co/j1ypoaIsbS — Immigrants for TRUMP 2024!🇺🇸 (@ElrealMartinG) January 13, 2024

What about those kids who depend on those schools for free breakfast and lunch. How are they being fed?

Wow... Already trying to upstage Cackling Kamala as more stupid and evil...👍👍👍👍 https://t.co/cOu8OyAULK — Aramis Mick (@aramis_mick) January 13, 2024

Those are going to be huge shoes to fill, but AOC is probably up to the task.

Just another example of Democrats prioritizing ILLEGALS over Americans. https://t.co/N9dq2qXZ2W — Kathleen Kennedy (@kennkat) January 13, 2024

This is one of many examples.

Wow I thought she took an oath to the Constitution. 😡 pic.twitter.com/OarOWIWEaT — B.Y. 🇺🇸 (@BYLuvJedi) January 13, 2024

It appears the only oath she took was to enrich her own pocketbook.

"It's not in my district" translation: I don't care.



Supporting this stuff is madness. The border needs to be secured now. — H20 (@MarylandH2O) January 12, 2024

Once it has reached the point American children are being kicked out of their schools, one would think the parents and community members would rise up and insist it has gone too far. It appears this group of American voters are willing to take whatever nonsense the Democratic government heaps upon them.

