Actual Hypocrite AOC Is Only Concerned About Kids In Her District and Kids At the Border Apparently

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:30 PM on January 13, 2024
Meme

We all remember the days when AOC went to the border in her white outfit and cried at the distant vision of children in cages. It was all very dramatic and showed her concern about the children. What a hero.

There are some children AOC is not that concerned about. Those kids at the border were ALSO not in her district, but she had no problem hopping a plane to Texas. It would be nice for her to take her fancy Tesla a few miles over and check on these kids who have been displaced from their school. Democrats tell us how important public schools are for the children and why they must be funded in outrageous amounts, but have no problem closing them for a year if there is a cold virus or if it gets cold outside and all of these people who broke into our country need a place to hang out.

Also, not her district.

She likes her Tesla and her fancy gowns for prestigious events. She also likes being able to pay her pseudo husband from her campaign funds. It's all very convenient.

What about those kids who depend on those schools for free breakfast and lunch. How are they being fed?

Those are going to be huge shoes to fill, but AOC is probably up to the task.

This is one of many examples.

It appears the only oath she took was to enrich her own pocketbook.

Once it has reached the point American children are being kicked out of their schools, one would think the parents and community members would rise up and insist it has gone too far. It appears this group of American voters are willing to take whatever nonsense the Democratic government heaps upon them.

Tags: BORDER IMMIGRANT NEW YORK OPEN BORDERS SCHOOL AOC

