A 'New College' Alumnus Lost It Over DeSantis' New Degree Program But SHOCKINGLY She's All Wrong

DeSantis has the unique ability to make people who were probably not at all rational to begin with absolutely spin out and lose what is left of their minds. It can be a totally normal policy decision, but they'll decide this is another step in his plan to rid the world of gay people or something. This time, an announcement was made an online AA degree option would be added at New College. New College is a state institution of higher learning DeSantis has worked hard to bring back to reality after uber Leftist leadership and professors made it a camp for people who think they are cats and change pronouns frequently. ANYWAY, here are the details:

New College of Florida is debuting a version of its liberal arts degree in Spring 2024 that will feature classes offered through distance learning, supported by live video-conferencing seminars and discussion groups so that it will be accessible to students everywhere. The liberal arts curriculum spans the period from Ancient Greece to the modern age, and planned program outcomes include a four-year bachelor’s degree, a two-year associate degree, and a one-year certificate. After completing their A.A. degree, students will have the option of continuing as distance education students to a B.A. degree or finishing their studies as New College’s beautiful Sarasota Bay campus to combine their Great Books studies with other academic programs offered by the college. All students earning a degree will be invited to attend New College’s traditional May graduation ceremony.

This is what has this woman all in a tizzy.

BREAKING: Amidst DeSantis' conservative overhaul of New College of Florida, the college will NO longer be a 4-year institution.



It will offer online AA degrees with an imported 'curriculum' from a for-profit online learning company that has no curriculumhttps://t.co/wnKsXhEcQs — Shanon Ingles wants to Save New College (@EvilShanon) January 11, 2024

It's also a not-so sly way of getting rid of the thesis req. which is the main reason enrollment has always been small and 4-year grad rates are low.



Make it easier to graduate from so they can recruit more conservative students who may distrust and loathe scientific research. — Shanon Ingles wants to Save New College (@EvilShanon) January 11, 2024

This woman is really really upset about the thesis requirement. Send her help.

To be clear: there will still be 4 year BA degrees and on-campus learning, but once you start offering AA degrees, you are no longer considered a 4-year institution. — Shanon Ingles wants to Save New College (@EvilShanon) January 11, 2024

So what you're saying, Shanon, is they will give more opportunities for higher education to students who need to learn virtually because they may have kids or jobs or mobility issues, or a variety of other reasons and that is somehow ... bad? This is confusing.

To be fair: this isn’t exactly true.



Nothing is happening to NCF’s current degree programs. This is an additional option for distance/online learning.



Worth noting too that UF, FSU and UCF also offer Associate of Arts degrees. https://t.co/duGbq5CEtK — Steven Walker (@swalker_7) January 11, 2024

Oh, no way! You mean all the other very well respected state institutions ALSO offer this option? It's not destroying education for generations of young Florida students? That's wild! Once again, Leftist Democrats have created another hysterical nothingburger.

