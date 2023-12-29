Conservative Twitter Favorite 'Redsteeze' Exposes Real Motives Behind Labeling Everything 'Insurrection'

'Spineless Coward': Riley Gaines & Others Blast Ohio's GOP Governor After Veto
justmindy
justmindy  |  12:10 PM on December 29, 2023
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

If everything is an 'insurrection', nothing is an 'insurrection', however the Left has not learned this lesson yet, apparently. Last night, conservative Twitter icon, RedSteeze, broke down the reasons the Left is OBSESSED with this word. It really isn't about any actual concern for the upheaval in our government. It's how they would use power, if available, and they want to make sure they don't lose options.

Advertisement

They want reasons to do dubious things. They see twisting narratives as a way to justify their actions.

Exactly. Next it will be 'Republicans who did not leave the GOP are insurrectionists by definition.' As silly as it sounds, don't put anything past the Democrats.

Bingo! They are angry they cannot legislate by judicial fiat any longer and the Left is enraged.

Advertisement

The Left never cares about facts. They care about spreading a narrative. It does not matter if it's true.

If the Right was as cunning as the Left, it would absolutely do that.

Absolutely! No matter your candidate preference, this is an issue all conservatives must push back against.

Clearly, the Left has decided 'burn it all down' is their preference if they do not hold all the levers of power.

Advertisement

Democrats have their sights on expanding the court so Trump's appointments no longer matter. Their game is so transparent.

It seems the only solution will be for Republicans to play the same game in red states,but up until now, the GOP has seemed to be unwilling to engage in these tactics. Time will tell.

