Conservative Twitter Favorite 'Redsteeze' Exposes Real Motives Behind Labeling Everything 'Insurrection'

If everything is an 'insurrection', nothing is an 'insurrection', however the Left has not learned this lesson yet, apparently. Last night, conservative Twitter icon, RedSteeze, broke down the reasons the Left is OBSESSED with this word. It really isn't about any actual concern for the upheaval in our government. It's how they would use power, if available, and they want to make sure they don't lose options.

Yep. This isn't about Trump. It's what about how they crossed the line so they can justify what comes after Trump. https://t.co/wWNCKBDITs — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 29, 2023

They want reasons to do dubious things. They see twisting narratives as a way to justify their actions.

"Nikki Haley refused to call Trump an insurrectionist . That's why she is providing aide and comfort according the the 14th Amendment and that's why we cannot place her on the Wisconsin/Michigan/Swing State/ ballot.



And I very much doubt any of them, especially her media… — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 29, 2023

Exactly. Next it will be 'Republicans who did not leave the GOP are insurrectionists by definition.' As silly as it sounds, don't put anything past the Democrats.

Everything that is happening now is not about Donald Trump. It is about the Supreme Court that they lost for a generation. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 29, 2023

Bingo! They are angry they cannot legislate by judicial fiat any longer and the Left is enraged.

If Brett Kavanaugh was assassinated tomorrow, there would be a think piece in the New York Times a week later about why it was necessary to save democracy and women's rights. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 29, 2023

And if you doubt that just look at how the New York Times covered, Hamas bombing a hospital with their own shelling, and a picture that didn't even represent the hospital or the actual shelling — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 29, 2023

The Left never cares about facts. They care about spreading a narrative. It does not matter if it's true.

Once Texas turns purple the GOP can just kick any Democrat off the ballot by declaring that he or she gave comfort to the enemy by not building a wall. — CatrionaCGX (@CatrionaCgx) December 29, 2023

If the Right was as cunning as the Left, it would absolutely do that.

If you follow me, you know I prefer #DeSantis2024.



Also, followers know, I abhor the weaponization of Govt and have led parents to sue about executive overreach on grounds of administrative law in my state.



What has happened to Trump in Maine and Colorado cannot stand. https://t.co/549wzCxvQw — Laurie (@laurieinri) December 29, 2023

Absolutely! No matter your candidate preference, this is an issue all conservatives must push back against.

Changing the rules to eliminate all opposition—their ideas can’t win, so they resort to fascism to “save democracy”

-they will do this to ANYONE who can win an election

-any candidate who can win will be deemed too “dangerous”

-half the country will agree with breaking all… https://t.co/oseTt9mN7V — J Baker (@Jbaker0171) December 29, 2023

Dems can’t see past trump. And therein lies the rub. They’d rather trash the democratic process in the name of saving democracy without even understanding the irony 🇺🇸 https://t.co/yqmdCTdgnX — Dave Ross (@drosssports) December 29, 2023

Clearly, the Left has decided 'burn it all down' is their preference if they do not hold all the levers of power.

This is about 2025 and SCOTUS. If they win the senate and POTUS then the filibuster goes out the window and adding more Associate Justices. — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) December 29, 2023

Democrats have their sights on expanding the court so Trump's appointments no longer matter. Their game is so transparent.

We’ve already crossed the Rubicon. I want to see top Democrats indicted and tossed off the ballot in red states. They need to pay for destroying our democracy. — CatrionaCGX (@CatrionaCgx) December 29, 2023

It seems the only solution will be for Republicans to play the same game in red states,but up until now, the GOP has seemed to be unwilling to engage in these tactics. Time will tell.

