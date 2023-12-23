Disgruntled Tweeps Discussed Their Christmas Bonuses and Some of The Replies Are Wild

It's that time of year when workers across America are slamming their laptops shut, shutting down the lights in their offices or cubicles, and acting thrilled with the terrible gift their co-worker brought them for the 'Secret Santa' exchange. One favorite Twitchy tweep had an interesting question for Americans and the answers were quite interesting and enlightening. Also, the replies were sometimes pretty entertaining. The question on Duchess Anna's mind? Does you company give you a Christmas bonus and if so, what is it? Let's get into it!

Well, did you?

The independent contractors across the country all let out a collective groan.

Ahhh ... the old 'gift of time'. Much less expensive for companies as the only people who actually have to pay for it is the other employees who have to do extra work now that their colleague is utilizing their time. Nothing like giving the gift of coworkers resenting one another.

Sometimes your increased quality of life is worth the loss of a once a year holiday bonus.

All of Twitter wants to know if this guy's boss is hiring.

No as a teacher I get home cooked bake goods or some homemade craft or some scratch off lottery tickets. My female counterpart they get Target gift cards. — 69STLSports (@69STLSports1) December 21, 2023

Just a gentle reminder, dear readers. If someone does not know you personally, baked goods are probably not a good idea for a gift.

It's good to see there are still generous bosses.

If Zach isn't pulling Twitter's leg, his direct messages are currently full of people wanting to send him their resumes to pass on to his Human Resources office.

Apparently, Robert is feeling a type of way about this oversight. Heh.

To be fair, using that Uber voucher could save you a very expensive DUI arrest and subsequent fines so that boss was thinking ahead. He or she wanted to be sure everyone was free to return to work after the New Year's holiday.

So, basically they gave their employees a payday loan until after the holiday with a little less interest. Also, groan.

That's the spirit. Stock up on the post-it notes, staples, pens and tapes you really deserve.

Companies talk about how workers in decades past were more committed to their jobs and were better workers, but companies were also more generous to their employees like in the case of this tweep. It would be something if both employees and employers could get back to appreciating one another to the benefit of all parties.

That feels like adding insult to injury.

Not a bonus, but all 200+ employees get a gift card to the local supermarket for their families to enjoy a nice meal. We all get paid well enough throughout the year, so bonuses are not necessary 😁 — Barlow Hernandez (@Bload22333) December 20, 2023

Maybe they can exchange vouchers with each other for stores closer to their actual homes. Also, it is really nice to see employees who feel they are being valued and paid well. There are great companies out there, but sometimes it takes a bit to stumble upon them.

Never a bad idea to stock up on that and canned goods are also a good investment.

No. My publicly traded national company doesn’t do that. I bet the CEO and the Board got one tho. I’m not bitter! 😂 — Tremendous Slouch 🇺🇸🍊🤙 (@hypotenuse44) December 21, 2023

To be sure, the CEO definitely get a hefty bonus and the Board Members who barely meet and spend most of their time over liquid lunches probably got nice bonuses, as well.

Welp, that is Joe Biden's economy. Wages may be higher, but the prices of everything have increased so much, and interest rates are so high, the higher wages just dissipate like mist in the air. The next Presidential election cannot come soon enough.

