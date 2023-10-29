'By Any Means.' Pro-Palestinian Activists Call for DESTRUCTION of Israel in NYC Rally
Gov. Ron DeSantis: Biden needs to 'clear out his administration of Iranian sympathizers'
'There Goes THAT Narrative.' Gazans Having a Day at the Beach Challenges 'Genocide'...
Man Interrupts Hillary Clinton At Sheila Jackson Lee Fundraiser To Ask Why Bill...
Lying Doesn't Pay: Musk Announces Demonetization of 'Community Noted' Tweets
Astounding: The NYT Asks If Hamas Really Has An Obligation to Citizens
Don't Touch the Hair! Gavin Newsom Getting Whooped By a Kid Playing Basketball...
Rando Says 'Friends' Has Aged Horribly and is Homo/Transphobic So Be Careful How...
'Hollywood Insider' Going after Mike Johnson's WIFE For Daring to be a Christian...
George Takei Quote-Tweets JoJoFromJerz Claiming She 'Speaks Great Wisdom' And HOLY BAHAHA...
OOPSIE: David Hogg Accidentally NUKES Himself and His Gun-Grabbing Narrative With Maine Sh...
The One Where We All Mourn: ‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Dead at 54
Known Wolf: Police Were Alerted LAST MONTH About 'Veiled Threats' Made by the...
'Where Were You?' WaPo Columnist Continues Humiliating Herself with Asinine Anti-Israel Mo...

Podcast 'Bestie' David Sacks Predicts America Would Lose World War and Twitter (Mostly) Begs to Differ

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:36 PM on October 29, 2023

David Sacks is a Venture Capitalist and also a 'bestie' on the podcast, 'The All In Podcast'. It's an assumption, but a 'bestie' is apparently a host. He also recently hosted a 'Space' on Twitter along with Elon and Vivek to discuss how close we are to World War 3.  Everyone is so creative. So, today, David had another observation for us.

Advertisement

Let's hope they don't all do that.

Never trust Europe to save you, ever.

Let's all pray this does not become a reality soon and we have to test Mr. Sacks' hypothesis.

Recommended

'There Goes THAT Narrative.' Gazans Having a Day at the Beach Challenges 'Genocide' Headlines
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement

I mean, at least this guy gives us a little hope.

Many in the comments disagreed with his assertion. 

Advertisement

Then, Kurt brings us back down to Earth. Perhaps it's time for our military to turn it around and not choose retreat.

Maybe, the United States just needs to put lots of money into defense after all and then there is nothing to worry about. Peace through massive strength sounds like an excellent policy after watching Hamas terrorize Israel and its people.

Advertisement

A good reminder to pray for our men and women in uniform and be thankful for their patriotism and choice to serve America. They are volunteers and that decision to sacrifice and fight if necessary should be honored.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!





Tags: CHINA IRAN PODCAST RUSSIA WAR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'There Goes THAT Narrative.' Gazans Having a Day at the Beach Challenges 'Genocide' Headlines
Chad Felix Greene
'By Any Means.' Pro-Palestinian Activists Call for DESTRUCTION of Israel in NYC Rally
Chad Felix Greene
Man Interrupts Hillary Clinton At Sheila Jackson Lee Fundraiser To Ask Why Bill Went To Epstein Island
justmindy
'Hollywood Insider' Going after Mike Johnson's WIFE For Daring to be a Christian Goes SOOO Very WRONG
Sam J.
Lying Doesn't Pay: Musk Announces Demonetization of 'Community Noted' Tweets
Coucy
Astounding: The NYT Asks If Hamas Really Has An Obligation to Citizens
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'There Goes THAT Narrative.' Gazans Having a Day at the Beach Challenges 'Genocide' Headlines Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement