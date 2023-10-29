Podcast 'Bestie' David Sacks Predicts America Would Lose World War and Twitter (Mostly) Begs to Differ

David Sacks is a Venture Capitalist and also a 'bestie' on the podcast, 'The All In Podcast'. It's an assumption, but a 'bestie' is apparently a host. He also recently hosted a 'Space' on Twitter along with Elon and Vivek to discuss how close we are to World War 3. Everyone is so creative. So, today, David had another observation for us.

China, Russia and Iran combined have far more population than the U.S., far more industrial capacity, more natural resources and more engineers. If we get in a war with them, we will lose. — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) October 29, 2023

Let's hope they don't all do that.

For anyone who thinks Europe is going to save our bacon, their military industrial base is so “atrophied” that it can’t even meet minimal pledges to Ukraine. https://t.co/D7KQk9Ig4f — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) October 29, 2023

Never trust Europe to save you, ever.

This is ridiculous.



Russia is a nation in rapid decline.

Iran has no advanced technology. They may as well have no air force.



China is our only near peer, and they are decades behind us. — Peter Henlein (@SwissWatchGuy) October 29, 2023

I seriously doubt there would be a world war where the US alone would fight all three of those countries — Michael Jones (@BahlestKimmie) October 29, 2023

Let's all pray this does not become a reality soon and we have to test Mr. Sacks' hypothesis.

We have geographic advantages and a higher quality among our engineers and scientists. The question is whether we squander that with national defense policy guided by our emotions and not our reason. So far things look so so at best — Lowe Dantzler (@DantzlerLowe) October 29, 2023

I mean, at least this guy gives us a little hope.

You are wrong.

Russia couldn't even defeat Ukraine - China has a military that is untested, has no experience, just a lot of show , and relies on the West, too.

Iran... needs defeating.

US has some friends it wouldn't be alone.



No one wants war , but don't think the US would… — OS (@OpenskiesX) October 29, 2023

Population, Industrial Capacity, and Natural Resources all give you an edge and I would probably agree with you if we were talking about them engaging with a third world nation but you missed a Major Factor in Winning a War (Not a Battle). The Will of the People to fight. It’s a… — Billy (@Person978493971) October 29, 2023

This post will be community noted. Saying that the West would lose as 1B farmers are more efficient in a war vs West’s Army is hilarious. — 𝒰𝓂𝒷𝒾𝓈𝒶𝓂 (@Umbisam) October 29, 2023

Do not let him demoralize you



Read about the isolationist movements of the 20th century



Nothing new under the sun — Milton Cromwell (@DualMagneto) October 29, 2023

Many in the comments disagreed with his assertion.

The conclusion is correct, but only because we choose to allow ourselves to be weaker. In fact, properly led, the United States has a massive edge on both of these dictatorships.



Our retreat from dominance has been a decision we made, not something thrust upon us. https://t.co/YzvCfCkrwL — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 29, 2023

Then, Kurt brings us back down to Earth. Perhaps it's time for our military to turn it around and not choose retreat.

LOL, are you dumb. That isn't what matters. What matters is ability to mobilize efficiently and intelligently.



If the Ukraine war didn't teach you that, then you can't be helped. https://t.co/IojuC6WCtA — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 29, 2023

Russia: not a threat

Iran: not a threat

China: can’t project power beyond the South China Sea. China has 2 aircraft carriers. The U.S. has 7 in the pacific fleet alone. https://t.co/fbFMXxutBc — constans (@constans) October 29, 2023

Maybe, the United States just needs to put lots of money into defense after all and then there is nothing to worry about. Peace through massive strength sounds like an excellent policy after watching Hamas terrorize Israel and its people.

This is like me saying Jeff Bezos and I together have more money than my neighbor.



Russia had 1/3 the population of the US

Iran has 1/4 https://t.co/ykGaNedLF1 — Mike Nelson (@mikenelson586) October 29, 2023

Idiotic. China couldn't beat Japan right now and Russia has lost countless men to barely gain ground in the Ukraine. https://t.co/7UugUKL28j — EJ (@Ejmiller25) October 29, 2023

Our economy is stronger than all of them combined. Our collective power is far stronger than the axis of evil. We would absolutely win a war against them albeit with enormous casualties on both sides.



I get it, it's become "cool" to disparage America and downplay our military… https://t.co/393JDIwZWY — Han Shawnity 🇺🇸 (@HanShawnity) October 29, 2023

A good reminder to pray for our men and women in uniform and be thankful for their patriotism and choice to serve America. They are volunteers and that decision to sacrifice and fight if necessary should be honored.

