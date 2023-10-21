Trey Yingst Details Video of Hamas Terrorist Explaining His Orders and Twitter Demands Full Release

Blinken Holds 'Listening Sessions' With State Dept. Staffers Unhappy With Middle East Poli...
justmindy
justmindy  |  2:51 PM on October 21, 2023
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

Today, Fox News Correspondent Trey Yingst shared information about a video Fox had reviewed. In the video, a Hamas member was interviewed about the events of October 7th. The Hamas terrorist says they were told to expect not to return as this was a suicide mission. He said they behaved like animals and shared videos of their atrocities with other members in real time on Telegram. Apparently, the video is so graphic, Fox was unable to share parts of it.

Some believe details are necessary as people must know the full scope of Hamas atrocities.

Still others questioned if Telegram should have more checks and balances on content shared on their app.

Can 'The Squad' be made to watch it? They seem to have very little sympathy toward Israel and its people. Maybe that would help.

It's possible they need to see this whole video to shake them out of their stupor.

Absolutely. People can never be allowed to forget the atrocities committed. 

Unfortunately, to remove all doubt, the full video needs to be released. That is the only way to shut up the naysayers.

Tags: BEHEADING FOX NEWS HAMAS ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT KIDNAPPING

