Trey Yingst Details Video of Hamas Terrorist Explaining His Orders and Twitter Demands Full Release

Today, Fox News Correspondent Trey Yingst shared information about a video Fox had reviewed. In the video, a Hamas member was interviewed about the events of October 7th. The Hamas terrorist says they were told to expect not to return as this was a suicide mission. He said they behaved like animals and shared videos of their atrocities with other members in real time on Telegram. Apparently, the video is so graphic, Fox was unable to share parts of it.

Advertisement

NEW: Hamas militants were told by commanders to behead Israelis and cut their feet on October 7th, according to an Israeli interrogation video obtained and reviewed by Fox News.



A militant in his 20s also describes how Hamas used Telegram to share videos in real time as they… pic.twitter.com/Da4prmxQrI — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 21, 2023

Don’t leave out the details. Tell us everything on X. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 21, 2023

This video needs to be released — Tres Leches (@eneldiluvio) October 21, 2023

But you should explain it if you have to do it on a special at 8:00 or 9:00 at night and warn families ahead of time what the special is, we are constantly hiding from evil and that only protects them not us — ANJI USA PASSION🇺🇲🙏😘 (@usa_anji) October 21, 2023

Some believe details are necessary as people must know the full scope of Hamas atrocities.

Will Telegram crack down on terrorists communications or continue to allow them to plan assaults? Conservative companies got removed from apps for way less. — James Lasher (@TheJamesLasher) October 21, 2023

Still others questioned if Telegram should have more checks and balances on content shared on their app.

Please send it to Congress. Every member, and I say every one of them, needs to watch that video. — Tina - Psalm 46:10 🇺🇸❤️🤍💙 (@TinaWillard) October 21, 2023

Can 'The Squad' be made to watch it? They seem to have very little sympathy toward Israel and its people. Maybe that would help.

People don't cut off the heads of civilians because they feel "oppressed" and are seeking "justice."



They do this because they are barbaric. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) October 21, 2023

Hamas are latter day Nazis. Their level of brutality against Jews is something not seen in 75 years. Don't turn away, folks. Not sure why the reporter decided to sanitize what he heard and saw. We all need to know about the savagery committed in the name of "Free Palestine." pic.twitter.com/iPoOQfjhmk — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) October 21, 2023

And yet, you have liberals in America chastising Israel for attacking Hamas. 🙄 — Denny Green (@DennyGr28530407) October 21, 2023

It's possible they need to see this whole video to shake them out of their stupor.

Don’t look away.



This is what the people that were gleeful on 10/7 were celebrating. This is what, as one Columbia Professor put it, were “exhilarated” by.



We will not forget. Not the evil, not the cheering crowds celebrating it, and not the silence of our supposed friends. https://t.co/2Zm6gJvBUy — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 21, 2023

Absolutely. People can never be allowed to forget the atrocities committed.

Trey, don’t leave out the details. We all need to know and hear. We should not look away. https://t.co/pLLTb4cQxf — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) October 21, 2023

Ordered to behead Israelis https://t.co/CJ0EC4yWtP — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 21, 2023

To all those still questioning what happened on Oct7, it’s even worse than we feared. https://t.co/B1jUtbwhJC — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 21, 2023

Advertisement

Los Angeles Times: "OK but other than photos and video, forensics, and confessions, what evidence do we have that Hamas terrorists beheaded Israelis?" https://t.co/cqDyKUpyy0 — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) October 21, 2023

The world needs details of Hamas atrocities like a cancer patient needs chemotherapy. It will make us writhe in nauseous agony, but it will ultimately help us vanquish this cancer on humanity. https://t.co/b7AFOJCvSu — Christian 🇺🇲🇮🇱 (@ChristianCamara) October 21, 2023

Unfortunately, to remove all doubt, the full video needs to be released. That is the only way to shut up the naysayers.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!











