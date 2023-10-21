Michigan State Football Posts OUTRAGEOUS Hitler Trivia Question During Saturday Football Game

It's a Saturday in October so that means football is on the TV and stadiums across the United States are packed full with excited fans. Schools often play fun trivia games while fans wait for the game or if there is an extended pause in play. One question at a Michigan State game today took fans aback, particularly after Israel was attacked by terrorists just seven days ago.

Hitler's image came during a pregame trivia segment. https://t.co/VTcJWpLy0Y — Deadline Detroit (@DeadlineDetroit) October 22, 2023

Michigan State University apologized Saturday night for an image of Adolph Hitler that flashed on pre-game video screens at the football stadium where the Spartans hosted the University of Michigan. Hitler's image surfaced during a pregame trivia segment in which fans were asked where he was born, the Detroit News reports. The segment is run by a third-party contractor. “MSU is aware that inappropriate content by a third-party source was displayed on the videoboard prior to the start of tonight’s football game," MSU associate athletic director Matt Larson said in a written statement. "We are deeply sorry for the content that was displayed, as this is not representative of our institutional values." The issue surfaced at a particularly sensitive time when Jews and Arabs around the world are closely following the Israel-Hamas conflict unfold, and tensions are high. It also comes at a time incidents of Anti-semitism are on the rise.



🚨Weird News: Michigan State did an in-game trivia question asking fans what country Hitler was born in during tonight college football game against Michigan. pic.twitter.com/G1kNvqWcli — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) October 22, 2023

So, apparently some person at Michigan State thought that was a good idea.

MSU on the Adolf Hitler trivia question appearing on the vide board before today’s game at Spartan Stadium: pic.twitter.com/IqnFoAkjMH — Tony Paul (@TonyPaul1984) October 22, 2023

FYI.

Response seems appropriate, and prompt.

Curious who the third party was, and if they'll get hired in the state again. https://t.co/HMQAH1Rm1N — John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) October 22, 2023

But WHO put in on there?! HOW does this even happen? ESPECIALLY now. Just such casual anti-Semitism with a not-so-subtle wink and nod to anti-Semites. Loathsome and disgusting. Whoever is responsible for this needs to be fired ten minutes ago. @MichiganStateU. I'm ashamed of MSU. https://t.co/lonF7l3JwG — Ryan Schuiling (@RyanSchuiling) October 22, 2023

The thought process that led to that decision would be fascinating.

Apparently, Hitler was the subject of Spartan Stadium trivia tonight. To think they could put that man's image on the stadium screen, after what has been happening to Jews around the world, is mind bogglingly STUNNING.



There needs to be an explanation, apology and terminations. pic.twitter.com/hMof7ReLZw — John C. Wharton IV 🇺🇲 (@johnnywharton) October 22, 2023

the normalization of Nazi symbolism the last decade reminds me of the frogs in the saucepan — Dan Monaghan (@DanMonaghan5000) October 22, 2023

Tone deaf doesn’t begin to explain it. 🤦‍♂️In — Pmtk911 (@pmtk911) October 22, 2023

Tone deaf is putting it mildly.

You can’t tell me this isn’t a dog whistle. — Sean Pags (@seanpags) October 22, 2023

In the current environment, it is hard to believe it was not purposeful. Hopefully, there is a full investigation and parties responsible are held accountable.

