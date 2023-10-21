Team Bus Driver or Team Cyclist: Which One Are You?
Michigan State Football Posts OUTRAGEOUS Hitler Trivia Question During Saturday Football Game

justmindy
justmindy  |  11:17 PM on October 21, 2023

It's a Saturday in October so that means football is on the TV and stadiums across the United States are packed full with excited fans. Schools often play fun trivia games while fans wait for the game or if there is an extended pause in play. One question at a Michigan State game today took fans aback, particularly after Israel was attacked by terrorists just seven days ago. 

   Michigan State University apologized Saturday night for an image of Adolph Hitler that flashed on pre-game video screens at the football stadium where the Spartans hosted the University of Michigan.

   Hitler's image surfaced during a pregame trivia segment in which fans were asked where he was born, the Detroit News reports.  The segment is run by a third-party contractor.

   “MSU is aware that inappropriate content by a third-party source was displayed on the videoboard prior to the start of tonight’s football game," MSU associate athletic director Matt Larson said in a written statement. "We are deeply sorry for the content that was displayed, as this is not representative of our institutional values."

   The issue surfaced at a particularly sensitive time when Jews and Arabs around the world are closely following the Israel-Hamas conflict unfold, and tensions are high. It also comes at a time incidents of Anti-semitism are on the rise. 


So, apparently some person at Michigan State thought that was a good idea.

The thought process that led to that decision would be fascinating.

Tone deaf is putting it mildly.

In the current environment, it is hard to believe it was not purposeful. Hopefully, there is a full investigation and parties responsible are held accountable.

