Twitter User 'Gummi Bear' Asks an Important Question We All Need to Reckon With After This Week

Tonight, conservative account @Gummibear737 asked a question particularly relevant to our current times and discussions.

I never imagined anti-semitism was this bad



Did you? — Gummi Bear (@gummibear737) October 21, 2023

The answers were fascinating and eye opening.

I did. I'm not Jewish but my Italian father for personal reasons understood anti-Semitism well. He always told me to never underestimate the hatred for the Jews. I'm very very sorry to see his words confirmed these past two wks — Tres Leches (@eneldiluvio) October 21, 2023

No. It is absolutely shocking and abhorrent. — Kathy Needs (@kneeds) October 22, 2023

Naively, no. Especially after all the ultra useful and highly effective DEI courses we’ve all taken🙄.



All of which made racism rampant and a pandemic of its own. — Buildbackcommonsense (@nomandates23) October 22, 2023

Those courses had the exact opposite effect. Funny that.

No. It seems the indoctrination of the youth, the non-surprising backing from antifa/blm, the highly divisive govt, the rise of Marxism, etc. have all exacerbated this issue. — Glimmer (@Glimmer2468) October 21, 2023

It is most alarming among young people.

No, I didn’t. That we leapt back into it so brazenly & quickly is shocking — KC-10 Driver ✈️ 👨‍✈️ B-737 Wrangler (@MCCCANM) October 21, 2023

Only time I ever heard it was when we lived in DC. Those east coast intellectuals in government were very easy going with dropping terms and ideas. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) October 21, 2023

I had no idea it was this bad. A Senator who met with the hostage families said they are American. Seems everyone has family ties to U.S.

The population of Israel is less than the population of the State I live in. (Georgia) — Evelyn (@Evelyn31721) October 22, 2023

Various groups have done their level best to exterminate Jewish people throughout time. It is shocking they have been able to revive their numbers to this level with the amount of violence and horror they've faced throughout history.

It never went away. Driven underground. This is why I’m against “hate speech” laws. https://t.co/wO89OkZNz1 — Just Curious (@shelley_curious) October 21, 2023

True. While it's shocking to see it face to face, it is better to know the monster out there.

Yes. I knew. It’s why I initially left the Democratic Party. https://t.co/7QD86CfyhH — Breaking Norfolk (@breakingnorfolk) October 21, 2023

How many more will follow suit after seeing Democratic House Representatives like 'The Squad' rail against the right of Israel to defend itself? Eyes should be wide open now.

Open anti semitism among the immigrant population. YES.



Among the 18-25s? No.



Which is weird as you'll think that generation is "anti-fascist" and "woke"... https://t.co/UlPVxktPtR — The Voice of Freedom (@yurifreedom01) October 21, 2023

People thought this new young generation was open to all diverse humans and exceptionally loving and accepting of diverse cultures. Apparently there is a limit to their affection and open mindedness and it does not extend to Jewish people.

Yes I knew it was this bad. As Jews, we know history has shown it can always get worse. Jew hatred will never go away. That’s why the land of Israel exists. Am Yisrael Chai 🇮🇱 💪🏻 https://t.co/3IxdSPrsRF — Jake Slomowitz (@Serotonin2arec) October 22, 2023

This says it all. People of good character have the obligation to support and stand with Israel. This includes their right to defend themselves and their citizens.

