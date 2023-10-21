Team Bus Driver or Team Cyclist: Which One Are You?
Twitter User 'Gummi Bear' Asks an Important Question We All Need to Reckon With After This Week

justmindy
justmindy  |  10:39 PM on October 21, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Tonight, conservative account @Gummibear737 asked a question particularly relevant to our current times and discussions.

The answers were fascinating and eye opening.

Those courses had the exact opposite effect. Funny that.

It is most alarming among young people.

Team Bus Driver or Team Cyclist: Which One Are You?
FuzzyChimp
Various groups have done their level best to exterminate Jewish people throughout time. It is shocking they have been able to revive their numbers to this level with the amount of violence and horror they've faced throughout history.

True. While it's shocking to see it face to face, it is better to know the monster out there.

How many more will follow suit after seeing Democratic House Representatives like 'The Squad' rail against the right of Israel to defend itself? Eyes should be wide open now.

People thought this new young generation was open to all diverse humans and exceptionally loving and accepting of diverse cultures. Apparently there is a limit to their affection and open mindedness and it does not extend to Jewish people.

This says it all. People of good character have the obligation to support and stand with Israel. This includes their right to defend themselves and their citizens.

