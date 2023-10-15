Megyn Kelly and Vivek Ramaswamy brawl over possible adverse blacklisting for Harvard stude...
Our lovable space will miss her face ... actress Suzanne Somers dead at age 76

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:10 PM on October 15, 2023
Peter Kramer

Twitter just broke the sad news the world has lost a comic legend. Suzanne Somers has died at the age of 76. She would have turned 77 tomorrow. We once wrote about her political advocacy and her commitment to standing up for what she believed was right no matter how it effected her career.

"Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family. Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th.”

For those of us who grew up watching 'Three's Company', it feels like a part of our childhood died with her. When the other star of 'Three's Company' John Ritter left us too soon in 2013, Suzanne shared her heartfelt thoughts about that loss. What a trio they were.

FuzzyChimp
Suzanne lived life to the fullest and never stop entertaining America through various shows.

The insomniacs will get it.

The world is in desperate need of bright lights and unfortunately we lost one of the brightest today.

Tags: COMEDY DEAD HOLLYWOOD OBITUARY

