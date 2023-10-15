Our lovable space will miss her face ... actress Suzanne Somers dead at age 76

Twitter just broke the sad news the world has lost a comic legend. Suzanne Somers has died at the age of 76. She would have turned 77 tomorrow. We once wrote about her political advocacy and her commitment to standing up for what she believed was right no matter how it effected her career.

Advertisement

"Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family. Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th.”

RIP Suzanne Somers. So sad to hear this news.



Suzanne was a great conservative Patriot, a great television icon, a brave champion for women in entertainment, a survivor of a brutal industry, and a very inspirational human being.



Suzanne was one of the people I looked to the… pic.twitter.com/F9IjtqeKfe — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) October 15, 2023

My husband just delivered this news of Suzanne Somers' death to me and gave me a hug, on account of my Three's Company devotion. What a great lady. https://t.co/DxiwKSQAwK — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 15, 2023

Attention all Regal Beagle patrons…



Actress Suzanne Somers dead at 76https://t.co/xuplvuu1Zh — BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) October 15, 2023

Super Sky Point to Suzanne Somers, who played the role of the ditzy and adorable Chrissy Snow to perfection. Say hi to our friend Mr. Tripper for us. #RIP, funny lady. pic.twitter.com/Z7Abxzisho — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) October 15, 2023

For those of us who grew up watching 'Three's Company', it feels like a part of our childhood died with her. When the other star of 'Three's Company' John Ritter left us too soon in 2013, Suzanne shared her heartfelt thoughts about that loss. What a trio they were.

Devastated to hear about the passing of Suzanne Somers. A true icon and overall amazing human being. You will be greatly missed, my friend. pic.twitter.com/Hls9eMQObt — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) October 15, 2023

Rest in peace, to dwts season 20 alum Suzanne Somers. She was paired with Tony Dovolani. pic.twitter.com/Ia8Yabm1wa — DWTS Stats & Info (@dwtsstats) October 15, 2023

Suzanne lived life to the fullest and never stop entertaining America through various shows.

Oh no! So sad to see this. She loved to make people laugh. I met her once and she just beamed kindness and beauty and love. R.I.P. Suzanne Somers. https://t.co/DRvBFvIAkg — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 15, 2023

Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home early Sunday morning, after surviving an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years. Somers was fired from her hit role in Three's Company in 1980 because she asked to be paid the same as John Ritter. pic.twitter.com/oV8alecNwm — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) October 15, 2023

RIP to the inventor of the ThighMaster Suzanne Somers — Chrissie Mayr🇺🇸 (@ChrissieMayr) October 15, 2023

The insomniacs will get it.

I’m devastated to hear of the passing of my dear friend Suzanne Somers: a true superstar who was brilliant, kind, generous, funny & lovely in every way.



She also loved her country with her whole heart.



She was truly beautiful inside & out.



Rest In Peace, my sweet friend 💔 pic.twitter.com/WLMAoowxXv — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) October 15, 2023

Advertisement

The world is in desperate need of bright lights and unfortunately we lost one of the brightest today.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!











