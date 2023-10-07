The government of Qatar releases statement regarding attacks on Israel ... and it's DESPICABLE

The government of Qatar has released their statement regarding Hamas' attack on Israel. The horrific attacks are being compared to the Yom Kippur War of 50 years ago, but of course, Qatar does not see Israel as the victim.

Statement | Qatar Expresses Concern over the Developments in Gaza Strip and Calls for De-escalation#MOFAQatar pic.twitter.com/QtoyaFDnRw — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) October 7, 2023

Not surprisingly, they called Israel 'solely responsible'.

Biden designated Qatar as major non-NATO ally of U.S. only last year. — Alberto Miguel Fernandez (@AlbertoMiguelF5) October 7, 2023

Sickening.

We should withdraw all of our bases from Qatar and never do business with them again. — Kent Christen (@frag316) October 7, 2023

Our country has to wonder how safe our military personnel are in Qatar at this time.

The Qatari government “holds Israel solely responsible” for Hamas invading Israel, butchering civilians, and taking hostages



This is the most contemptible official statement I’ve seen from a government account in quite a while https://t.co/pFubhlRipu — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 7, 2023

And we still treat them as an ally while their operatives roam American lobbying offices and think tanks without even being registered foreign agents. https://t.co/Z8kmKR4Nj2 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 7, 2023

Our government practically rolls out the red carpet for them.

Think of all the Americans who’ve taken this regime’s money. Think of our military entanglement. https://t.co/Hn67bp3Nvw — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) October 7, 2023

Cool. I'm glad we know where they stand. Now, let's add Qatar to the list of targets! https://t.co/geSlRhBqit — Lee Wasserman (@TheWasserman) October 7, 2023

At minimum, maybe we should stop treating them as special friends.

This is from the same country that hosted a World Cup last year. Many spoke out and said it was a travesty due to their human rights issues. Supporters said Qatar had changed. The veil has been well and truly dropped now. https://t.co/ZQ9NCjq2SN — Henry Jameson (@HenryJameson18) October 7, 2023

Turns out, everyone is still who they always were https://t.co/OTnUvhGcuu — gregg🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@Chair_borne) October 7, 2023

When they tell you who they are, believe them.

Predictable statement from an authoritarian regime.



Qatar may have an open economy, but it is politically repressed. https://t.co/M74LbHDXTl — Eyesnore (@EmjaeSamala) October 7, 2023

Qatar needs to be sanctioned by the civilized world https://t.co/HrpNdXMlRR — ‘Dr.’ of stochastic Triggering (@NotTriggerAtAll) October 7, 2023

Qatar blames the Israeli children for being butchered by Hamas.



Cheerleading terrorists. Good luck Qatar. https://t.co/L1yBV2mSap — Dan Backer (@DanBackerEsq) October 7, 2023

Hey @F1 and @fia you see this as your organization is racing in Qatar this weekend?????? https://t.co/LVpguo66d2 — Sir MV1 🦁 #InMuskWeTrust (@MsOTC33) October 7, 2023

While Americans cannot control the policy stances of other governments, we can determine where we spend our money. Perhaps, their airlines and Formula 1 racing should not be a place Americans spend cash until changes are made. Vote with your dollar.

