The government of Qatar releases statement regarding attacks on Israel ... and it's DESPICABLE

justmindy
justmindy  |  1:40 PM on October 07, 2023
AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo

The government of Qatar has released their statement regarding Hamas' attack on Israel. The horrific attacks are being compared to the Yom Kippur War of 50 years ago, but of course, Qatar does not see Israel as the victim.

Advertisement

Not surprisingly, they called Israel 'solely responsible'. 

Sickening.

Our country has to wonder how safe our military personnel are in Qatar at this time.

Our government practically rolls out the red carpet for them.

At minimum, maybe we should stop treating them as special friends. 

When they tell you who they are, believe them.

Advertisement

While Americans cannot control the policy stances of other governments, we can determine where we spend our money. Perhaps, their airlines and Formula 1 racing should not be a place Americans spend cash until changes are made. Vote with your dollar.

