The government of Qatar releases statement regarding attacks on Israel ... and it's DESPICABLE

The government of Qatar has released their statement regarding Hamas' attack on Israel. The horrific attacks are being compared to the Yom Kippur War of 50 years ago, but of course, Qatar does not see Israel as the victim.
Statement | Qatar Expresses Concern over the Developments in Gaza Strip and Calls for De-escalation#MOFAQatar pic.twitter.com/QtoyaFDnRw— Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) October 7, 2023
Not surprisingly, they called Israel 'solely responsible'.
Biden designated Qatar as major non-NATO ally of U.S. only last year.— Alberto Miguel Fernandez (@AlbertoMiguelF5) October 7, 2023
Sickening.
We should withdraw all of our bases from Qatar and never do business with them again.— Kent Christen (@frag316) October 7, 2023
Our country has to wonder how safe our military personnel are in Qatar at this time.
The Qatari government “holds Israel solely responsible” for Hamas invading Israel, butchering civilians, and taking hostages— Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 7, 2023
This is the most contemptible official statement I’ve seen from a government account in quite a while https://t.co/pFubhlRipu
And we still treat them as an ally while their operatives roam American lobbying offices and think tanks without even being registered foreign agents. https://t.co/Z8kmKR4Nj2— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 7, 2023
Our government practically rolls out the red carpet for them.
Recommended
Think of all the Americans who’ve taken this regime’s money. Think of our military entanglement. https://t.co/Hn67bp3Nvw— Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) October 7, 2023
Cool. I'm glad we know where they stand. Now, let's add Qatar to the list of targets! https://t.co/geSlRhBqit— Lee Wasserman (@TheWasserman) October 7, 2023
At minimum, maybe we should stop treating them as special friends.
This is from the same country that hosted a World Cup last year. Many spoke out and said it was a travesty due to their human rights issues. Supporters said Qatar had changed. The veil has been well and truly dropped now. https://t.co/ZQ9NCjq2SN— Henry Jameson (@HenryJameson18) October 7, 2023
Turns out, everyone is still who they always were https://t.co/OTnUvhGcuu— gregg🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@Chair_borne) October 7, 2023
When they tell you who they are, believe them.
Predictable statement from an authoritarian regime.— Eyesnore (@EmjaeSamala) October 7, 2023
Qatar may have an open economy, but it is politically repressed. https://t.co/M74LbHDXTl
Qatar needs to be sanctioned by the civilized world https://t.co/HrpNdXMlRR— ‘Dr.’ of stochastic Triggering (@NotTriggerAtAll) October 7, 2023
Qatar blames the Israeli children for being butchered by Hamas.— Dan Backer (@DanBackerEsq) October 7, 2023
Cheerleading terrorists. Good luck Qatar. https://t.co/L1yBV2mSap
Why does anyone ever fly @qatarairways 🤔 https://t.co/2Jiz5Y5816— Avocet (@avocet2) October 7, 2023
Hey @F1 and @fia you see this as your organization is racing in Qatar this weekend?????? https://t.co/LVpguo66d2— Sir MV1 🦁 #InMuskWeTrust (@MsOTC33) October 7, 2023
While Americans cannot control the policy stances of other governments, we can determine where we spend our money. Perhaps, their airlines and Formula 1 racing should not be a place Americans spend cash until changes are made. Vote with your dollar.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member