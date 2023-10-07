Eric Swalwell white knights for Biden, says MAGA Republicans 'can sit this one...
Biden WH's 'boilerplate' statement on Hamas attacks in Israel is finally out

Kurt Schlichter offers immediate steps Biden should implement in support of Israel

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:19 PM on October 07, 2023
AP Photo/Hatem Moussa

Kurt Schlichter, author and columnist at Townhall, has suggestions the American government should consider right now to demonstrate our friendship with Israel and to protect our own citizenry.

This seems to be a good start.

If that is what it takes to protect American citizens and our friends in the Middle East, absolutely. No non-citizen is owed access to our wonderful country.

Brett T.
Locking down our borders should happen immediately as we are opening our own country to this type of terrorism with the Biden administration's current feckless policy.

These are absolutely key points. The US needs to get energy independent again and quickly.

Not with the Democrats in control and the Republicans in the House without leadership.

That should actually be at the top of the list. It never will come to fruition, but in a perfect America, we wouldn't have people in our Congress who cheer on the destruction of our friends.

