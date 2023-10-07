Kurt Schlichter offers immediate steps Biden should implement in support of Israel

Kurt Schlichter, author and columnist at Townhall, has suggestions the American government should consider right now to demonstrate our friendship with Israel and to protect our own citizenry.

AMERICAN STEPS TO TAKE RIGHT NOW:



1. Give Israel whatever it asks for to kill terrorists, including arms and access to American intelligence.

2. Expel every Palestinian passport holder in the United States. Give them 48 hours to get the hell out.

3. End every cent of aid to any… — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 7, 2023

This seems to be a good start.

These seem like simple easy to do actions. Lets do it! https://t.co/4H3cMaPnlq — Max Morton (@maxmorton6GDM) October 7, 2023

I’m old enough to remember when Trump stopped giving money to the Palestinians and Biden gave them more. I also know that money is fungible and giving $6B to Iran has consequences. https://t.co/yULqJjD3A9 — Chris Ayers (@chrisayers327) October 7, 2023

LOL... expel innocent civilians holding US Greencard and visas, based on the origin of their passport... another exhibit on why MAGA clowns and the GOP will keep on shrinking into irrelevancy. https://t.co/Cjksl2sq1u — GhostOfTrumpism (@GTrumpism) October 7, 2023

If that is what it takes to protect American citizens and our friends in the Middle East, absolutely. No non-citizen is owed access to our wonderful country.

How 'bout closing out borders — Krista Muenzer 🇺🇸 (@KristaMuenzer) October 7, 2023

I would add completely close our borders completely, and start vetting the people that are here — ana mcnally (@aimcnally1956) October 7, 2023

If you don't think this can't happen in the United States within the next 12 months, you better wake up.

We let millions of illegal immigrants where the majority are terrorists and now they want to allow these people to get jobs and work in our factories and infrastructure jobs.… — # P01135809 for # 47 (@JMBChihuahua) October 7, 2023

Locking down our borders should happen immediately as we are opening our own country to this type of terrorism with the Biden administration's current feckless policy.

5. Drill, drill, drill so those regimes don't have a revenue stream.

6. Fast track the creation/expansion of any nuclear power plant. — Timothy Watson (@timothy_watson) October 7, 2023

These are absolutely key points. The US needs to get energy independent again and quickly.

None of which will happen. — Michael Walsh (@TheAmanuensis) October 7, 2023

Not with the Democrats in control and the Republicans in the House without leadership.

Yes. I’d add giving Iran’s seized assets to Israel. — Candice (@Candice_AZ) October 7, 2023

I think they have what they need, they're just in the shocked state we were in the moments post-9/11 and Pearl Harbor. Once they gather themselves, they'll deal with it. Historically, they've been pretty good at this sort of thing. — Jeff Carter (@KD4RBG) October 7, 2023

Seems completely reasonable and logical. So forget it. — Max Youngblood. (@virilis_semper) October 7, 2023

3 and 4 alone would have prevented 1 and 2 from ever happening. — #1 Fallon Show Fan (@George89429200) October 7, 2023

And green light any Israeli airstrikes on Iran that they want to run. — RblDiver (@RblDiver) October 7, 2023

you forgot…

5. Expel the Israel hating, Hamas loving “Squad” members from Congress.

🇺🇸❤️🇮🇱 — Howard Roark II (@tr123xyz) October 7, 2023

That should actually be at the top of the list. It never will come to fruition, but in a perfect America, we wouldn't have people in our Congress who cheer on the destruction of our friends.

