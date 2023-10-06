ESPN is once again comparing HUGE athletic contracts to the chains of slavery .... yes, really

It's nearing another election year, so Leftists are up to their usual antics to divide Americans. They should at least come up with a new complaint, but instead, are recycling the same ones from 2020. Once again, the contracts paying athletes hundreds of thousands of dollars and sometimes even millions of dollars, are being compared to slavery.

"It's almost like the contract is the new slave chains."



"Athletes are literally the new slaves." pic.twitter.com/xiN69xJ2WZ — Ryan Reynolds (@coolsportsvids) October 5, 2023

Yes, that's very different from say a police officer who signs a contract for a year and then uses that income to feed his family. Athletes are apparently the only people expected to use their wages to care for their family in this woman's world.

Disney/ESPN should hope no one watches this garbage.



A lot of people went crazy in 2020 and normalized clowns like Kendi as if they were saying something worthwhile, but there has been a major backlash since and most semi-intelligent people are offended by nonsense like this. https://t.co/uGamoMAr0S — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 7, 2023

Americans were just starting to watch the NFL again. This is not the road athletes should be going down.

If this is what passes for an understanding of slavery these days, I’m not entirely sure Florida’s curriculum is the problem. https://t.co/0BVpiMoRGc — Hooch (@CompanyHooch) October 7, 2023

Bobby Bonilla hearing this. https://t.co/hAJWO6hgnG pic.twitter.com/kzYzwGpOZo — Lawrence (Insert something witty here) (@Novamoose) October 7, 2023

That's literally most Americans hearing this.

I’m struggling to imagine how a lack of contracts would be better for athletes https://t.co/zXyNNXB4aR — Arthur Boreman Once Held His Breath for 30 Seconds (@ArthurBoreman) October 7, 2023

Perhaps, athletes would prefer a week to week contract where they can be released at any time if they get hurt or have a few bad weeks? Somehow, that seems like a bad trade off.

"literally" doing a lot of work here https://t.co/JcmgREkLPV — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) October 7, 2023

So @espn is airing content that says the modern day athlete's experience is the same as that of an actual slave? Signing a contract for millions of dollars is having the same experience as an actual slave? @espn should be absolutely ashamed of themselves for airing this. https://t.co/MwmuoEwpd5 — Potato (@WilliestOfDugs) October 7, 2023

Unfortunately, they are incapable of feeling shame.

If almost means completely different, then, yes.

because they sign multimillion dollar contracts that they can’t break..@AnnCoulter @ClayTravis https://t.co/1BFXN5uE9g pic.twitter.com/agN5o4G8tK — Will. Power - Dragon🔥🔥 Truth Bringer (@KIR_bigg50) October 7, 2023

I'm reminded of when I worked at a movie theater and one of the customers referred to the ticket prices as "highway robbery". https://t.co/bhlusPb10U — Esposito (@Big_Jazz_Boy) October 7, 2023

Right, because anytime someone is robbed on a highway, they eat popcorn and watch a movie after. Words and comparisons are so fun. Leftists are just very bad at them.

