Twitter attempts to figure out what is wrong with Kamala Harris and it's...
Joy Reid and Ben Collins join forces to sound their barbaric 'RRREEEEE' about...
Where do they GO? Viral video shows several boys jumping into bottomless well...
As the race for the new Speaker of the House narrows, Republicans ponder...
Why are they so mad? Lefties on Tik Tok seem WAY too upset...
District court issues ruling on child gender reassignment surgery ban
Constitution says no, Senator. Tammy Duckworth shares fantasy of an America WITHOUT your...
Sorry, WHAT? AP reports disturbing news out of Colorado 'green' funeral home
Will the real fascists please stand up? Chaya Raichik settles the debate once...
78 year old vet has a sincere question about illegal immigration and is...
'We felt helpless': Roanoke College women's swim team stands up, says 'NO' to...
LARRY: Cancel Culture Cuts Both Ways
White House's comeback to GOP critic of Biden 'forgiving' student loans is shameless
Biden assigns blame for why Americans don't realize they're better off under 'Bidenomics'

ESPN is once again comparing HUGE athletic contracts to the chains of slavery .... yes, really

justmindy
justmindy  |  10:31 PM on October 06, 2023
AP Photo/Steven Senne

It's nearing another election year, so Leftists are up to their usual antics to divide Americans. They should at least come up with a new complaint, but instead, are recycling the same ones from 2020. Once again, the contracts paying athletes hundreds of thousands of dollars and sometimes even millions of dollars, are being compared to slavery.

Advertisement

Yes, that's very different from say a police officer who signs a contract for a year and then uses that income to feed his family. Athletes are apparently the only people expected to use their wages to care for their family in this woman's world.

Americans were just starting to watch the NFL again. This is not the road athletes should be going down.

Recommended

78 year old vet has a sincere question about illegal immigration and is going VIRAL on X
ArtistAngie
Advertisement

That's literally most Americans hearing this.

Perhaps, athletes would prefer a week to week contract where they can be released at any time if they get hurt or have a few bad weeks? Somehow, that seems like a bad trade off.

Unfortunately, they are incapable of feeling shame.

If almost means completely different, then, yes.

Advertisement

Right, because anytime someone is robbed on a highway, they eat popcorn and watch a movie after. Words and comparisons are so fun. Leftists are just very bad at them.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!








Tags: DISNEY ESPN SLAVERY IBRAM X. KENDI CRT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

78 year old vet has a sincere question about illegal immigration and is going VIRAL on X
ArtistAngie
Where do they GO? Viral video shows several boys jumping into bottomless well and we have QUESTIONS
Chad Felix Greene
Why are they so mad? Lefties on Tik Tok seem WAY too upset by new Florida child safety law and it's SUS
Chad Felix Greene
Joy Reid and Ben Collins join forces to sound their barbaric 'RRREEEEE' about Elon Musk
Grateful Calvin
'We felt helpless': Roanoke College women's swim team stands up, says 'NO' to NCAA (watch)
Grateful Calvin
Will the real fascists please stand up? Chaya Raichik settles the debate once and for all
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
78 year old vet has a sincere question about illegal immigration and is going VIRAL on X ArtistAngie
Advertisement