That's hot! Paris Hilton announces exclusive collaboration with Twitter/X and the fans 'LOVES' it

This feels like a new era for Twitter and it's so hot.

Advertisement

Twitter/X is branching out to give 'creators' additional ways to reach their audience and form new streams of income. Will it launch? Only time will tell.

Paris Hilton has officially partnered with X to do live videos, live shopping, and Spaces. Neat! https://t.co/xVnnF7aWUv — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 2, 2023

I’m literally shaking right now — greg (@greg16676935420) October 2, 2023

Looking forward to what’s to come! 💖 — LilHumansBigImpact (@BigImpactHumans) October 2, 2023

we love a good multitasking sesh. so does @parishilton 👜



we're excited to bring you live shopping, where you can watch a livestream, chat with others & shop at the same time. also, there'll be plenty video content & even Spaces!



come hang out with us xx https://t.co/FJDqdzmAu9 — TV (@TV) October 2, 2023

The NFL is now for the girls and so is Twitter. The Gen X and Elder Millenials are particularly hype over this announcement.

X NEWS: Paris Hilton has officially partnered with X for videos, live streaming, spaces and live shopping.



The 'everything app' idea seems to be working well.



Who should be next to partner with X? https://t.co/GpUzXzht1X — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 2, 2023

I don't have idols, but I really love Paris Hilton and have a huge amount of admiration and respect for her. This is going to be a good move for X in this arena. https://t.co/8MEAct7L0P — Literally Heather (@Shouse34) October 2, 2023

she sounds like she's gonna start a gossip girl celebrity version https://t.co/x26KRcpcwY — Witness (@factsaboutkaty) October 2, 2023

Paris has always been forward thinking, embraces technology, art and the ever changing world. Happy to see this win for @X ! Good job @elonmusk @lindayaX and the whole team. https://t.co/wM6Iizu3m9 — CWFrance (@justcallme_cw) October 2, 2023

Paris was the original queen of scripted reality shows and giving viewers a glimpse into 'real' celebrity life. It's clear she sees Twitter/X as a new frontier.

Paris Hilton walked so Kim Kardashian could leap. https://t.co/uZ24eSXV1X — PapaUwUx 😼 (@PapaUwUx) October 2, 2023

It's so true.

Lol...if he needs Paris Hilton to boost his platform, he might be more desperate then he actually appears...very desperate.

What an annoying clown. https://t.co/DzaTe682bX — Delal (@kavak_dela7676) October 2, 2023

Some tweeps were less than enthused.

Advertisement

Haters bring engagement, too.

Live shopping. Yay. Would be nice to frequent x, my trusted follows, for eBay Etsy type merch and sell my own little mommy stuff. One to watch👇🏻 https://t.co/UYESS0k1GZ — mrd4 (@murderof4Crows) October 2, 2023

It has been difficult for creators to monetize content on Twitter/X. Instagram and Tik Tok have been much more financially lucrative. Elon apparently is keen on changing that dynamic. Who will be the next big collaboration? Eventually, Elon might take us to Mars, but for now, he is conquering new virtual landscapes.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!











