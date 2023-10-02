Here's a TikTok video of black women holding guns and it's pretty based
That's hot! Paris Hilton announces exclusive collaboration with Twitter/X and the fans 'LOVES' it

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:48 PM on October 02, 2023

This feels like a new era for Twitter and it's so hot. 

Twitter/X is branching out to give 'creators' additional ways to reach their audience and form new streams of income. Will it launch? Only time will tell.

The NFL is now for the girls and so is Twitter. The Gen X and Elder Millenials are particularly hype over this announcement.

Paris was the original queen of scripted reality shows and giving viewers a glimpse into 'real' celebrity life. It's clear she sees Twitter/X as a new frontier.

It's so true.

Some tweeps were less than enthused.

Haters bring engagement, too.

It has been difficult for creators to monetize content on Twitter/X. Instagram and Tik Tok have been much more financially lucrative. Elon apparently is keen on changing that dynamic. Who will be the next big collaboration? Eventually, Elon might take us to Mars, but for now, he is conquering new virtual landscapes.

Tags: ELON MUSK PARIS TWITTER

