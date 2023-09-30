Hilarious! Awesome roofer goes viral after revealing how he punishes Leftist customers

Well, some might not like what he has to say, but there is no arguing with his logic. A roofer took to 'Tik Tok' to explain his pricing structure. He explained his 'liberal tax' for customers who appear to be Leftists because 'they like paying taxes'. Furthermore, he said he did not care if the video went viral because people have no choice to hire workers like him because society has made people lazy.

Absolutely based. Roofer charges liberals a tax for being liberal. Since they love taxes so much, they won’t mind. pic.twitter.com/53ewGy6nBh — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 30, 2023

It is getting so difficult to find quality skilled work. Those guys can charge whatever they want these days.



The current mindset of Americans is to goto university and get an office job. Guys who are willing to do this type of work, and if they are good at it, they can set… https://t.co/bYARH3h3nz — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) September 30, 2023

Blue collar skilled workmen can write their own ticket to success these days. They are so desperately needed and there are so few willing to do the work.

All blue collar businesses should start doing this. Surcharge for stupidity. https://t.co/56FTbdkHcy — R E B E L🇺🇸R A N C H E R (@RebelRancher) September 30, 2023

Can confirm that contractors do this. During election time, Biden yard signs got a +50% added to quotes. Anti-gun/BLM yard signs got 100% added. During Covid, people who demanded only vaxed workers etc. had quotes tripled (and got unvaxed workers anyway). https://t.co/EBogchBALw — Commissar (@CommissarCo) September 30, 2023

There were definitely stories of workmen who left jobs in some homes because the homeowner demanded they wear a mask during COVID.

Liberal here, living the dream rent-free in this dude’s head. https://t.co/d78zyUKDa9 — Sort of Damocles (@FlatPatty) September 30, 2023

Well, until you need a new roof and then you'll be paying his liberal tax. Heh.

You know what to do if you know this douche, make sure he no longer has a business to exploit people with. https://t.co/JlRdKeOUAO — DARIN BASHAW (@DarinBashaw) September 30, 2023

Those boycotts only work if there is a huge supply and not much demand. In this man's case, it's impossible to get on a schedule for a roof for the next six months, so he knows he will stay busy no matter who he offends. When you are talented, you can be opinionated. When you are only mediocre, you have to keep your opinions to yourself or you will lose your paycheck. Colin Kaepernick found that out the hard way.

This is what stupidity looks like… Honesty gets you far in business. Treat everyone how you would want to be treated https://t.co/bAGBLSvPl9 — Sar gone (@suggtoma) September 30, 2023

It sounds like this man is doing exactly that. He wants liberals to stop using taxpayers as their personal pocketbooks. When they do, he will stop charging his liberal tax. It sounds very fair.

