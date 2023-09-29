BYE! Anxious BIG donors are ready for the majority of GOP hopefuls to EXIT the stage

Well this was unexpected ... RFK Jr. plans to run as Independant
justmindy
justmindy  |  6:15 PM on September 29, 2023
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

This week's debate saw only one less candidate on stage (Asa Hutchinson), and reportedly big donors are ready for the field to narrow much more drastically. In their minds, the 'non Trump' candidate must be selected soon and the two most prepared to fill those shoes are reportedly Nikki Haley or Ron DeSantis.

Even before the next debate in November, the campaigns are set to go head-to-head: A collective of major Republican donors, known as the American Opportunity Alliance, is summoning representatives from both the DeSantis and Haley campaigns to Dallas on Oct. 13 to make presentations about why the deep-pocketed donor group should back them as the main Trump alternative in the GOP race.

The candidates themselves will not be at the meeting, which is being coordinated by megadonors Ken Griffin, Harlan Crow and Paul Singer, according to five sources familiar with the event, some of whom are directly involved in planning.

This isn't the campaigns making this claim, mind you. This is the the very rich people who plan to gather even before the next debate and decide how to best not waste their donation dollars.

Big anti-Trump donors tried a similar strategy to slow Trump in 2016, a plan that ultimately fell flat. But once again, Republicans who are eager to move the party past Trump are acknowledging their need to consolidate the primary field should they have any hope of overtaking Trump as the party’s front-runner. 

“I think without question it’s down to Haley and DeSantis,” said a longtime Republican operative, one of a half-dozen GOP insiders who weighed in on the brewing face-off. “For sure it’s between the two of them right now for the non-Trump vote. It’d be great to see a limited debate stage that features the two of them.”

Those who follow politics know this plan did not work at all in 2016 and there is little indication any candidate is ready to wrap up their campaign.

Some tweeps thought counting Vivek out this early was unfair particularly when he and Haley seem to often switch places for the third spot behind Trump and DeSantis.

Of course, Trump holds a big lead right now and he has made his thoughts clear about DeSantis and just today, Haley.

Therein lays the problem. A candidate has to have a hefty war chest to fight Trump, but Republican voters want to know a campaign is not bought and paid for. A tricky tightrope to walk, indeed.

