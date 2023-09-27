DeSantis proves Newsom is on the wrong TRACK as Florida beats California opening high speed rail

The easiest way to trigger Gavin Newsom is to lay out all the things Florida does better than California. Gavin with the good hair cannot stand being overshadowed by Ron DeSantis and it's always hilarious to watch his meltdowns. Now, there is another new Florida accomplishment to tout. They finished high speed rail before California.

Florida completed a high speed rail line before California did is extremely funny — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 27, 2023

In 2008, California voters approved a plan to create a high-speed rail line connecting San Francisco to Los Angeles. They were told the project would be complete by 2020 and cost them $33 billion. Now, three years past the original deadline, not a single mileof track has been laid. The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA), which oversees the project, no longer even bothers to speculate when San Francisco and LA will be connected by rail, instead telling Californians that they hope to connect Merced, Fresno and Bakersfield by 2030 to 2033, for $128 billion dollars. This gave the impression that America was incapable of building high-speed rail. But Friday, in Florida, Brightline’s high-speed rail service began between Miami and Orlando. At 125 mph, it’s the fastest train in the country outside of the northeast. It’s starting to look like America’s high speed rail problems might have just been California's after all.

It's actually hysterical particularly because Florida isn't drowning in debt.

Make sure to elect @GavinNewsom for POTUS so we can have the bullet-train-to-nowhere instead of this.https://t.co/4S9ONVvpSh — JohnX HamblinX (@JohnDHamblin) September 20, 2023

The choice is yours, America.

Online the fanbase for HSR is mostly urbanist leftists who love Europe but the most Dem state in America didn’t pull it off, Florida of all places did — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 27, 2023

Okay real HSR has never been tried — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 27, 2023

A passenger can hop on high speed rail in Orlando after a Disney visit, and in 3 hours, be in Miami for a fun night out.

It's not quite the same thing as electric, higher speed trains but Brightline...exists...which is more than a train that doesn't exist. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 27, 2023

Connecting the two hottest spots in Florida with public transportation access is big news.

*before California laid down a single inch of track — Chris (@chriswithans) September 27, 2023

Florida is finished and California hasn't even started. Heh.

Brightline isn’t electrified and Florida has a flat geography, so it has a lot less challenges than California’s HSR, but CA has had plenty of time to at least have the Central Valley portion running by now. — unwound (@desert_canto) September 27, 2023

Florida didn't complete a high-speed rail line, though. It's a diesel train that travels up to 125 mph. Part of the route is even just a single track. It's an impressive project, worthy of praise, but definitely not HSR. — Anthony LaMesa (@ajlamesa) September 27, 2023

Of course, the excuses came rolling in, but again, California has not even started.

In before “it’s not high speed if it travels less than 137 mph” — 习近平 #1 迷 (@nate2usmc) September 27, 2023

Yes, yes, the high speed rail 'truthers' will point out Florida's train 'only' goes 125 mph and not 137 mph. Again, California's train goes 0 mph because it does not exist. Boom.

Florida built a high speed train to Orlando and Miami in like 4 years.



Meanwhile, its taken California almost 20 years to not even start constructing a train from LA to Fresno. https://t.co/TNckmxV9LZ — President Beb! (@presidentbeb) September 22, 2023

Florida also builds bridges after they are wiped out after a hurricane in days, not years. It's almost like competent government matters.

