DeSantis proves Newsom is on the wrong TRACK as Florida beats California opening high speed rail

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:05 PM on September 27, 2023
AP Photo

The easiest way to trigger Gavin Newsom is to lay out all the things Florida does better than California. Gavin with the good hair cannot stand being overshadowed by Ron DeSantis and it's always hilarious to watch his meltdowns. Now, there is another new Florida accomplishment to tout. They finished high speed rail before California. 

In 2008, California voters approved a plan to create a high-speed rail line connecting San Francisco to Los Angeles. They were told the project would be complete by 2020 and cost them $33 billion. Now, three years past the original deadline, not a single mileof track has been laid. The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA), which oversees the project, no longer even bothers to speculate when San Francisco and LA will be connected by rail, instead telling Californians that they hope to connect Merced, Fresno and Bakersfield by 2030 to 2033, for $128 billion dollars. This gave the impression that America was incapable of building high-speed rail. But Friday, in Florida, Brightline’s high-speed rail service began between Miami and Orlando. At 125 mph, it’s the fastest train in the country outside of the northeast. It’s starting to look like America’s high speed rail problems might have just been California's after all.

It's actually hysterical particularly because Florida isn't drowning in debt.

The choice is yours, America.

A passenger can hop on high speed rail in Orlando after a Disney visit, and in 3 hours, be in Miami for a fun night out. 

Connecting the two hottest spots in Florida with public transportation access is big news.

Florida is finished and California hasn't even started. Heh.

Of course, the excuses came rolling in, but again, California has not even started.

Yes, yes, the high speed rail 'truthers' will point out Florida's train 'only' goes 125 mph and not 137 mph. Again, California's train goes 0 mph because it does not exist. Boom.

Florida also builds bridges after they are wiped out after a hurricane in days, not years. It's almost like competent government matters.

