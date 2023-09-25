AP notes 'critics' say Rumble promotes far-right extremism and conspiracy theories
Maxwell Frost is ONCE AGAIN mad landlords have rules about how they rent their property

justmindy
justmindy  |  10:15 PM on September 25, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Maxwell Frost is a Democratic Representative in Congress from Orlando, Florida. His main claim to fame is his youth and his ability to complain about literally everything. For example, when he first moved to DC, he was turned down for housing because of a bad credit score. 

In a Twitter thread, the 25-year-old said he applied for an apartment and told the person handling the application that he had bad credit. The person told him that he should be fine, but he was later denied.

“Just applied to an apartment in D.C. where I told the guy that my credit was really bad. He said I’d be fine. Got denied, lost the apartment, and the application fee,” Frost tweeted.

Later in the thread, he explained he “ran up a lot of debt running for Congress for a year and a half.” He relied on driving for Uber to pay the bills, but it didn’t cover all of his expenses, and at times, he didn’t have enough money to feed himself.

Now, he is attempting to secure housing in the Florida area he serves. This time, he's mad because he has to pay an application fee. Yes, a man who makes six figures is mad he has to pay $150 to apply for an apartment.

That's an excellent idea. Surely, those would be wonderful and safe places to live.

He can also just accept people who own land can choose the rules about how they rent it.

Frost likely has never owned property vandalized by tenants who squatted before an eviction could be court ordered. If he had, he would understand the necessity of fees and background checks.

Shocking how a person sent to 'represent' citizens in Congress has so little idea of how reality actually works.

