Maxwell Frost is ONCE AGAIN mad landlords have rules about how they rent their property

Maxwell Frost is a Democratic Representative in Congress from Orlando, Florida. His main claim to fame is his youth and his ability to complain about literally everything. For example, when he first moved to DC, he was turned down for housing because of a bad credit score.

Representative-elect Maxwell Frost, the first Gen Z member of Congress, is now facing his first challenge in Washington, D.C.: He’s trying to secure an apartment after being rejected from one due to his credit score, he said Thursday. Read more: https://t.co/8sMsxYeuB5 pic.twitter.com/mLo358SYbL — NowThis (@nowthisnews) December 9, 2022

In a Twitter thread, the 25-year-old said he applied for an apartment and told the person handling the application that he had bad credit. The person told him that he should be fine, but he was later denied. “Just applied to an apartment in D.C. where I told the guy that my credit was really bad. He said I’d be fine. Got denied, lost the apartment, and the application fee,” Frost tweeted. Later in the thread, he explained he “ran up a lot of debt running for Congress for a year and a half.” He relied on driving for Uber to pay the bills, but it didn’t cover all of his expenses, and at times, he didn’t have enough money to feed himself.

Now, he is attempting to secure housing in the Florida area he serves. This time, he's mad because he has to pay an application fee. Yes, a man who makes six figures is mad he has to pay $150 to apply for an apartment.

I’m moving in Orlando and have to fill out an application to live in the new complex. I open it up and get a lovely surprise! A junk fee of $150!



One of the many reasons I introduced my End Junk Fees for Renters Act! pic.twitter.com/xm9QW17RvZ — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) September 26, 2023

You should boycott them and only consider renting in buildings where they let anyone in, no background check necessary. — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) September 26, 2023

That's an excellent idea. Surely, those would be wonderful and safe places to live.

You can afford it on that 174k salary



You’ll probably get rejected since your credit sucks — Florida MAGA Godzilla (@BidenisBroken) September 26, 2023

That’s called an application fee bozo. If you think application fees are too much, you are free to rent from places that don’t do a background check. Or if it bothers you that bad, go after the background check companies that are charging high prices for checks — Florida Logic 🐊🇺🇸 (@florida_logic) September 26, 2023

He can also just accept people who own land can choose the rules about how they rent it.

"Application Fee" isn't junk... To think it's a junk fee is to have no knowledge of how renting works. — Joseph Michael (@RegalMill388) September 26, 2023

Frost likely has never owned property vandalized by tenants who squatted before an eviction could be court ordered. If he had, he would understand the necessity of fees and background checks.

Well you’ll be even more shocked when you finally buy a house and have to pay closing costs



I GUARANTEE they will 50X what you’re paying here.



Are you gonna write a bill to stop that too? — Florida MAGA Godzilla (@BidenisBroken) September 26, 2023

Gonna be wild when they simply raise your rent that amount to cover the “junk fee” application cost that they use to run background checks. https://t.co/OVVrkxCwvL — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) September 26, 2023

Shocking how a person sent to 'represent' citizens in Congress has so little idea of how reality actually works.

