Chris 'Captain America' Evans got hitched but apparently can't defeat the 'age gap' criticism

Chris Evans, also known as 'Captain America', is apparently off the market. Evans got married to his new wife, Alba, this weekend. We, at Twitchy, wish them the very best in their new union.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista got married in an intimate ceremony over the weekend.



(https://t.co/6Jf402JXkP) pic.twitter.com/vHeLtjFXpq — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 10, 2023

The “Captain America: The First Avenger” star married Alba Baptista over the weekend, Page Six has learned. The couple said “I do” Saturday in an intimate ceremony that took place in Massachusetts at their Boston-area home. An insider tells us the nuptials were “locked down tight,” as guests signed NDAs and phones were forfeited. We’re told Evans, 42, and Baptista, 26, invited their closest family and friends to witness the “beautiful” ceremony.

One might think Twitter would break out with congratulatory messages, but one would be wrong. Instead, Twitter focused on the age difference between Evans and his new bride. Very soon, 'she's 26' was trending.

Marrying a 26 year old at 42 is…a choice. https://t.co/EPloZLJPqc — Couyon. Canaille. Cajun. (@marsh_minnow) September 11, 2023

Apparently, this person is upset with "this choice".

getting tied down in your 20s to a 40 year old man… oh there’s a special place for him in hell https://t.co/CQAtvYpubM — quien 2.0 (@dykesinmedia) September 10, 2023

Wow. That's a lot.

Chris Evans and his wife when they see She's 26 trending pic.twitter.com/LgxaecF8Dg — confused (@coinssglobal) September 11, 2023

The new puritan attitude is making itself obvious by how many people are saying a 26 year old woman is a child.



"she's 26" — Michael Swartz (@Maswartz226) September 11, 2023

She's 26! he's 42! and there's nothing wrong with that. lol at all you losers and haters. — Nick (@cant_log_off) September 11, 2023

She’s 26 trending is killing me 😭 that is an almost 30 year old woman I think she knows what she’s doing — cinnamon girl ʚɞ˚ ༘✿ ♡ ⋆｡˚👧🏽 (@di3tcolaaddict) September 11, 2023

She's clearly an adult and although the age gap is large, they are both adults.

Who cares if she's 26?

She's a consenting adult.



Personally, I think that big of an age difference in a relationship makes it very difficult simply because the individuals are at different stages of their lives.



But it is THEIR decision. Worry about your own relationships. pic.twitter.com/HPyqaMnsBG — Lisa Lauder 🏳️‍🌈 ♿ 😷 🌊⚛️ (@LisaLauder6) September 11, 2023

Most of the people worried about it, aren't in relationships and that's why they have time to make a big deal out of nonsense.

if your age gap is larger than the number of years the younger person has been an adult then your relationship has an inherent power imbalance. that’s all i have to say. https://t.co/7ONRkxXWTR — cole (@shaunasadecki) September 11, 2023

Where is this rule written and why does one person have 'power' in the relationship?

Crazy thought. What if marriage isn’t actually all about power balance? — Joshua Haymes (@haymes_joshua) September 11, 2023

Can I just say the weirdest thing about all this unnecessary discourse around this adult couple is that people are attributing a major power imbalance to their age gap and not to the fact that most of us have never heard of her and he’s freaking Captain America? https://t.co/7zQxrGIWmp — taco belle (@animalologist) September 11, 2023

Right? If people are so worried about 'power', his massive movie career gives him access to many people and places she would never achieve alone, as well as to enormous wealth. She is probably just fine and very excited about her new life.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!











