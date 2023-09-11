Chris 'Captain America' Evans got hitched but apparently can't defeat the 'age gap' criticism

Bill Kristol needs to rewrite his tweet on Putin taking Crimea after Trump...
justmindy
justmindy  |  7:10 PM on September 11, 2023

Chris Evans, also known as 'Captain America', is apparently off the market. Evans got married to his new wife, Alba, this weekend. We, at Twitchy, wish them the very best in their new union.

The “Captain America: The First Avenger” star married Alba Baptista over the weekend, Page Six has learned.

The couple said “I do” Saturday in an intimate ceremony that took place in Massachusetts at their Boston-area home.

An insider tells us the nuptials were “locked down tight,” as guests signed NDAs and phones were forfeited. 

We’re told Evans, 42, and Baptista, 26, invited their closest family and friends to witness the “beautiful” ceremony.

One might think Twitter would break out with congratulatory messages, but one would be wrong. Instead, Twitter focused on the age difference between Evans and his new bride. Very soon, 'she's 26' was trending. 

Apparently, this person is upset with "this choice".

Wow. That's a lot.

She's clearly an adult and although the age gap is large, they are both adults.

Most of the people worried about it, aren't in relationships and that's why they have time to make a big deal out of nonsense.

Where is this rule written and why does one person have 'power' in the relationship?

Right? If people are so worried about 'power', his massive movie career gives him access to many people and places she would never achieve alone, as well as to enormous wealth. She is probably just fine and very excited about her new life.

Tags: CHRIS EVANS MARRIAGE MARVEL WEDDING

