White House signals Florida and Hawaii can kick rocks unless Congress approves MORE aid for Ukraine

Florida was hit with a major hurricane last week and Hawaii with major wildfires recently. Both believed FEMA aid would be on its way in an expedient fashion. SIKE! According to the latest answer from Karine Jean-Pierre, the Administration refuses to decouple that aid from aid to Ukraine as some legislators are pushing back on more aid to Ukraine without some fiscal accountability.

Hurricane relief funds will be tied to Ukraine aid https://t.co/e482g4duIz — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 6, 2023

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to say whether the administration will decouple hurricane relief funds to Florida from Ukraine aid during a Wednesday briefing. “[Republican Florida] Sen. Rubio, whose state is recovering from [Hurricane] Idalia, says the $16 billion in additional disaster relief should be decoupled from the additional funding [sic] for Ukraine. Of course, that’s part of their request which seems to be opposed by many Republicans. Is the administration willing to separate these requests and seek the FEMA disaster aid independently to ensure it gets to the hurricane victims [and] Hawaii wildfire victims as quickly as possible or do you see that these things have to be grouped together for the request?” a reporter asked Jean-Pierre. “We are not going to get into hypotheticals here about decoupling anything at this time,” Jean-Pierre said. “What we believe is that these are vital, important government programs that need to be funded, that Congress should act on, that has been done in a bipartisan way, and so that is what we are going to continue to do.

I spoke to @POTUS directly on Saturday about the need to pass my Federal Disaster Responsibility Act. Democrats need to stop blocking this NOW.



Americans come first. Floridians shouldn't be forced to wait because the @WhiteHouse demands disaster aid is linked to Ukraine $$$. https://t.co/WxyemgqeWu — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) September 7, 2023

With all due respect to Senator Scott, that message must not have made its way from the ears of POTUS to his barely functioning brain.

Nothing should be tied to Ukraine — 🇺🇸🇺🇸hfmbears🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Hfmbears) September 6, 2023

Say that again!

US citizens, tax payers can wait in line behind Ukrainian money launderers. https://t.co/WUJCFjqO1E — Ben Thair (@BenThair) September 7, 2023

Wow, worst president ever @POTUS we have Americans dying and you’re still wasting our money for something we don’t want. — Inez Armendariz (@inez_armendariz) September 6, 2023

Isn't it always the taxpayers who get the short end of the stick?

Unbelievable. People are suffering. Both sides need to refrain from political games during these times. https://t.co/RLgtPs64et — JS, Jr (@JoeyPickles30) September 7, 2023

This is what the Government does….always. They play games with taxpayer dollars, and we are supposed to just agree!! https://t.co/KoygTVOhu4 — Hello (@factsvswhat) September 7, 2023

When are we going to stop sending money to other countries instead of our own citizens? https://t.co/Y6FTwQZ61S — Liz Hewes (@itslizhewes) September 6, 2023

This is such a good question. When, indeed?

