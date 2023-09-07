Trump advisor convicted of contempt for refusing to appear in front of kangaroo err ... J6 committee

News was just announced on Twitter regarding Trump's former trade advisor Peter Navarro's conviction of Contempt of Congress.

BREAKING: Trump's former trade adviser Peter Navarro was just convicted on two counts of Contempt of Congress for defying subpoenas from the sham January 6 Committee. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 7, 2023

This is especially insane weaponization of the Biden DOJ given what we have learned about the number of lies the J6 committee told and the records they destroyed. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 7, 2023

Apparently, even if a committee is an exercise in nonsense and proved to be so, you still have to show up to it.

We’re living through an endless cycle of republican abuse of power and obstruction of justice that has seen two impeachments and an ongoing insurrection so far. There is no end, no bottom, they simply will not comply with the imperatives of government or institutions of justice https://t.co/WzYKrjDd5A — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) September 7, 2023

The Democrats know how to wield power better than Republicans and how to use every lever of power to their advantage. It helps they have the corporate media to run cover.

Another reason why @SpeakerMcCarthy should be announcing his own January 6 Committee to investigate the Feds involvement that day. https://t.co/xrOWP1UxMV — 🇺🇬 𝕵𝖎𝖒𝖒𝖞 🇺🇬 (@BasedRedBeard) September 7, 2023

Such a weird crime since everyone has contempt for congress https://t.co/iAxQmMGDGb — GeorgeSmith2 (@WestMichP2) September 7, 2023

This is 'Contempt of Congress' but we agree. We would all be in jail if this was Contempt 'for' Congress.

Welcome to the era of American show trials.



Once thought impossible in the land of democracy, now here and weaponized against the citizens, the dissidents, and the political rivals.



Justice is dying in America. https://t.co/6th4ea3A5e — Silicon Rebel (@thesiliconrebel) September 7, 2023

Its not going to stop https://t.co/pAo5rFeuYU — The Real Johny DePlorable (@JohnyDeplorable) September 7, 2023

Damn they never went after Eric Holder. I'm not a Peter Navarro fan but I think they're making an example out of him — ANJI USA PASSION🇺🇲🙏😘 (@usa_anji) September 7, 2023

He could have easily avoided this by just going before the kangaroo committee & invoking the 5th amendment. Why he didn't do that I do not understand. It would have prevented this from happening and it would have drove the kangaroo court nuts. 🤣 — manateenative2 (@manateenative2) September 7, 2023

In hindsight, this probably would have been the best idea.

They really did try to push those "hearings" down everyone's throats as if they actually had any meaning. — Kage Spatz (@KageSpatz) September 7, 2023

That's the committee that dumped all their records before the Republican Congress came in — Gerald Brown (@GRB23456) September 7, 2023

That would be the one. The Republicans now control the House and hasn't brought that committee up on charges of destroying records or even held a hearing about it.

Welp, I guess we can give Eric Holder a call in January 2025. Revisit that scenario. — Bert Magadonian (@PalmettoLoon) September 7, 2023

Republicans need to win the White House and a large majority in the House first. Then, they need to actually use their power. That's a big 'if' and only time will tell.

