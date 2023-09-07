TikTok kid Harry Sisson thanks the vaccine for Dr. Jill Biden testing negative...
Trump advisor convicted of contempt for refusing to appear in front of kangaroo err ... J6 committee

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:21 PM on September 07, 2023

News was just announced on Twitter regarding Trump's former trade advisor Peter Navarro's conviction of Contempt of Congress.

Apparently, even if a committee is an exercise in nonsense and proved to be so, you still have to show up to it.

The Democrats know how to wield power better than Republicans and how to use every lever of power to their advantage. It helps they have the corporate media to run cover.

This is 'Contempt of Congress' but we agree. We would all be in jail if this was Contempt 'for' Congress.

Anti-police activist discovers the consequences of 'dismantling' the police
Aaron Walker

In hindsight, this probably would have been the best idea.

That would be the one. The Republicans now control the House and hasn't brought that committee up on charges of destroying records or even held a hearing about it.

Republicans need to win the White House and a large majority in the House first. Then, they need to actually use their power. That's a big 'if' and only time will tell.

Tags: CONGRESS TRUMP J6

