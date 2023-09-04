BOOM! Greg Abbott gives master class in dealing with Leftist hypocrisy

CNBC's 10 worst states list is an eyerolling left wing checklist
justmindy
justmindy  |  11:46 AM on September 04, 2023
AP Photo/LM Otero

If you can't beat them, bring them to their knees. Apparently, this is the motto of Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Sick and tired of having his cries of distress ignored by Lefties, he just decided to bring the problem literally to their front door. As a result, big city mayors are crying 'uncle' and publicly calling on Biden to do something. Oh, how those tables do turn.

“The LA City Councilmembers are complete hypocrites. In June, they unanimously voted to become a sanctuary city, welcoming migrants to the city,” a spokesperson said. “Each bus is stocked with food and water and makes stops along the trip to refuel and switch drivers. Migrants are allowed to purchase any extra provisions or disembark at any of these stops.”

        
                   

Don't call yourself a 'sanctuary city' if you really don't want migrants to come.

Oh, you mean like self described 'sanctuary cities' who are okay with migrants in other cities, but when they are on their front doorstep, they panic because they were just calling themselves 'sanctuary cities' for political expedience? Those cities are not any type of 'sanctuary', apparently. They are frauds. Spare us the sanctimony.

FuzzyChimp

Why, it is the consequences of our own actions.

Unfortunately, they were coming anyway. Before, they were staying in border towns and border states and they were facing all the hardship. At least now, blue states are bearing some of the brunt. 

A bit like 'be careful what you ask for, you may get it by the truckloads'.

Isn't it though? Amazing Lefties don't like when they actually have to care for migrants, or when there aren't enough police to keep stores from being looted, or when green policies mean they can't afford gas for their cars. They never seem to learn. Good on Governor Abbott for giving them this life lesson.

