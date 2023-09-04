BOOM! Greg Abbott gives master class in dealing with Leftist hypocrisy

If you can't beat them, bring them to their knees. Apparently, this is the motto of Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Sick and tired of having his cries of distress ignored by Lefties, he just decided to bring the problem literally to their front door. As a result, big city mayors are crying 'uncle' and publicly calling on Biden to do something. Oh, how those tables do turn.

Greg Abbott's busing program has brought NYC, Chicago, and two entire STATES to their knees



A political masterstroke pic.twitter.com/KbOkmrir5a — John Hasson (@SonofHas) September 4, 2023

Forgot to include LA lol. Just amazing https://t.co/r1mmKc57tR — John Hasson (@SonofHas) September 4, 2023

“The LA City Councilmembers are complete hypocrites. In June, they unanimously voted to become a sanctuary city, welcoming migrants to the city,” a spokesperson said. “Each bus is stocked with food and water and makes stops along the trip to refuel and switch drivers. Migrants are allowed to purchase any extra provisions or disembark at any of these stops.”

Don't call yourself a 'sanctuary city' if you really don't want migrants to come.

This self-described "very Catholic" guy is okay seeing Gov Abbott of Texas using immigrants as political pawns. This guy is not any type of Christian. He's a fraud. https://t.co/bC9g14wO4D — Andrew. Founder: Pillar 🇺🇲🇬🇷🇨🇷 (@EmergeMarkets) September 4, 2023

Oh, you mean like self described 'sanctuary cities' who are okay with migrants in other cities, but when they are on their front doorstep, they panic because they were just calling themselves 'sanctuary cities' for political expedience? Those cities are not any type of 'sanctuary', apparently. They are frauds. Spare us the sanctimony.

“Now, in dealing with some small measure of what these border states have been going through, Democratic officials are making all the GOP’s arguments for them.” https://t.co/YFMXCX6MRx https://t.co/ShZNHcqlgV — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) September 4, 2023

Why, it is the consequences of our own actions.

Nothing will come of this. Democrats will complain loudly and shuttle the problem elsewhere. The feds will shovel money their direction, and the "migrants" will stay in the US forever. https://t.co/PUN9lypXjR — Colonel P (@BaconOutlaw) September 4, 2023

Unfortunately, they were coming anyway. Before, they were staying in border towns and border states and they were facing all the hardship. At least now, blue states are bearing some of the brunt.

Brilliance. Careful what you ask for in a sanctuary state or city you might get it. https://t.co/1UPKwGiOOd — JCS (@feldonthecat) September 4, 2023

A bit like 'be careful what you ask for, you may get it by the truckloads'.

Yes. He gets little credit for it. But I actually like him better for doing it without the political fanfare. — Ciambo (@cambolisa) September 4, 2023

I’m lovin’ it — Barnabus (@BarnabusShadows) September 4, 2023

Send moar — GRF (@FundsGreen) September 4, 2023

It’s amazing when you have to live with the policies you vote for. — MrsP (@InsightsPhilly) September 4, 2023

Isn't it though? Amazing Lefties don't like when they actually have to care for migrants, or when there aren't enough police to keep stores from being looted, or when green policies mean they can't afford gas for their cars. They never seem to learn. Good on Governor Abbott for giving them this life lesson.

