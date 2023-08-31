Another story of Oliver Anthony being great ... this time he reads the Bible on Joe Rogan's show

As if we could love Oliver Anthony any more, he goes on Joe Rogan and reads from The Bible. The guy is incredible.

More importantly: he read from the Bible on the Joe Rogan podcast 👏👏👏 https://t.co/h1UJYuaRiM — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 31, 2023

Oliver Anthony reads Bible verses from Proverbs on Joe Rogan’s podcast. pic.twitter.com/7EYYdCrWrp — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) August 30, 2023

We were really hoping he would keep going. It's so cool how he is introducing The Bible and its practical knowledge to such a vast audience.

“Do not turn to the right or the left; keep your foot from evil."



@AintGottaDollar and @joerogan sharing some lessons



pic.twitter.com/nLTh8wGwXr — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) August 31, 2023

It should give you chills. We'll even allow the righteous f-bombs.

Mr. Anthony, there’s a phone call for you. pic.twitter.com/o3RAOQqGSo — Mitchell 🚀 (@MitchellHODL) August 30, 2023

Incredibly based.

Proverbs 4:20…lol! — Amber Krabach (@AK4WA) August 30, 2023

It could not be more perfect.

“Don’t turn to the left or the right.”



Words to live by. — David Menna (@marmisto) August 30, 2023

Amen brother — Ian Uttley (@drwetness) August 30, 2023

Proverbs and Psalms are the roadmap for life. Worlds oldest self help books. — Dave (@Egon084) August 31, 2023

When people wish there was a direction book for life, they should know there already is one.

What a wonderful witness for the Word!

Amen — JooLeeUhh (@JooLeeUhh3) August 30, 2023

Proverbs 4:20 lol. I'm not Christian not religious but like he said that is great fatherly guidance. This guy my kind of people. — Rusty Shackleford (@not_dgribbs) August 30, 2023

The best part is people who aren't Christians are hearing The Word. What a witness!

I like this guy more every time I see him — JWalker, Victimless Criminal (@walkerjerry) August 30, 2023

Stunned me. The gravity of it. — Nate (@peckerstinski) August 30, 2023

I love this guy — Max Power (@MisterMaxPower2) August 30, 2023

God also says He will put you in front of 'Kings' and people of importance if you are obedient. Anthony is seeing that come to fruition.

The Bible is full of great morals and values. Why do you think they banned it from schools? Wish he would have dropped that on Rogan. — Nero’s Drinking Buddy (@NerosDrinkinBud) August 30, 2023

Good

Guidance

A Father

Would give

His Son



Say it again…. https://t.co/hdGqNes8du — DomCrudo (@CrudoDom) August 31, 2023

Oliver Anthony on Joe Rogan podcast reading from Bible, book of Proverbs 👇 Catch Joe Rogan’s expression. https://t.co/OigRiYurBE — Judy schade (@judy_schade) August 31, 2023

Joe Rogan wanted to hear more. That was the most amazing part!

I am not a religious at all but I have read the bible whilst growing up in a very Christian family. The chapter of proverbs is a very significant part of the bible that gives great advice on how to act and how to be a genuine kind hearted person. https://t.co/F9TcVARdEs — Hadden (@HammillHadden) August 30, 2023

Oliver Anthony was invited on the Joe Rogan show. He brought his Bible and

Read from it on Air. Clearly he understands the assignment the Lord is giving him and all of us regardless of how long we have been saved.



Preaching Gods word/gospel to all creation. pic.twitter.com/6nooTpce64 — 🌷LIZZIE🌷 (re/formed) (@farmingandJesus) August 31, 2023

Psalms and Proverbs are a great place to start in the Bible. Listening to Anthony's testimony is inspiring. It's hard to argue his meteoric rise isn't God ordained. What an audience he is reaching!

