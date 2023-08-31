James O'Keefe BUSTS School Board officials admitting they target parents for looking 'TRUM...
Another story of Oliver Anthony being great ... this time he reads the Bible on Joe Rogan's show

justmindy  |  9:32 AM on August 31, 2023
Twitter

As if we could love Oliver Anthony any more, he goes on Joe Rogan and reads from The Bible. The guy is incredible.

We were really hoping he would keep going. It's so cool how he is introducing The Bible and its practical knowledge to such a vast audience.

It should give you chills. We'll even allow the righteous f-bombs.

Incredibly based.

It could not be more perfect.

When people wish there was a direction book for life, they should know there already is one.

James O'Keefe BUSTS School Board officials admitting they target parents for looking 'TRUMPISH' (watch)
Sam J.

The best part is people who aren't Christians are hearing The Word. What a witness!

God also says He will put you in front of 'Kings' and people of importance if you are obedient. Anthony is seeing that come to fruition.

Joe Rogan wanted to hear more. That was the most amazing part!

Psalms and Proverbs are a great place to start in the Bible. Listening to Anthony's testimony is inspiring. It's hard to argue his meteoric rise isn't God ordained. What an audience he is reaching!

