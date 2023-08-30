NBC News is STILL pedaling insurrection so hard it feels like the opening...
Media seem content with WH's ridiculous explanation for Biden having 'no comment' on...
Erick Erickson notes aspect of AP's garbage piece on DeSantis that makes it...
Roseanne Barr unable to be funnier than Rob Reiner celebrating the Biden presidency
The Daily Beast accuses Libs of TikTok of journalism in the first degree
Woman 'grazed' by bullet fired by gun she sneaked into the ballpark in...
Victory! Vanguard School will no longer tread on 12-year-old Jaiden for Gadsden flag...
Report: Canada issues a 2SLGBTQI+ travel advisory for the United States
Gold Star families from Afghanistan have some choice words for Joe Biden
National Archives says it has about 5,400 mails using Joe Biden's aliases
MSNBC: Jacksonville shooting shows Ron DeSantis is the poster boy for systemic racism
Two Ugandan men face death penalty under controversial new anti-gay laws
California legislator says outing policy has everything to do with a Christian nationalist...
Kevin Sorbo drops a HERCULEAN-sized truth bomb on Twitter/X

What happens when Christian, Jewish and Muslim parents unite? School Boards shake in their boots

justmindy  |  11:25 AM on August 30, 2023
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Every once in a while, the Left pushes normal people so far, they form strange coalitions to fight back. That is exactly what is happening currently in Montgomery County, Maryland. A Twitchy favorite, Bethany Mandel, told readers about this interesting mix in a fascinating deep dive article.

Who better to tell the story than a person living in the midst of it?

On Thursday, a Maryland district court sent a clear message to parents at Montgomery County Public Schools: you don’t get a say in what your kids read at school.

Or more specifically, as the court concluded, a parent’s right to opt out of a public school curriculum that “conflicts with their religious views is not a fundamental right.”

The ruling was a shock to parents, the majority of them Muslim and Ethiopian Christians, who supported a federal lawsuit against the Montgomery County Board of Education earlier this summer in response to new requirements that their children—many as young as prekindergarten age—would be mandated to read (or have teachers read them) books about LGBT topics, regardless of their parents’ objections. “It’s very disrespectful,” Shaykh El Hadji Sall, the parent of three children who attend a school in the system, told me at a rally organized by parents Thursday. “It’s ignoring the will of the people.”

These policies and this ruling have brought together Christian, Jewish and Muslim parents.

Recommended

The Daily Beast accuses Libs of TikTok of journalism in the first degree
Aaron Walker

Heh! Bethany has been fighting back against schools overstepping parental consent in all areas from masks to this current battle against inappropriate curriculum.

'Election 2024' is setting up to be the revenge of the parents.

It's hard to argue with this, honestly. Some are just not ready to cede the public schools to the Left and they are warriors.

It is frustrating to see groups continue to vote 'blue' when their policies are so very destructive just because that is what they've always done. It's the worst kind of muscle memory. The best we can do is hope these events are opening their eyes and hearts to the GOP, and work to make conservative policies so appealing to them, they are willing to make those big changes

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


.

Tags: CHRISTIANS JEWS MARYLAND MUSLIMS SCHOOL CHOICE LGBTQ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Daily Beast accuses Libs of TikTok of journalism in the first degree
Aaron Walker
Roseanne Barr unable to be funnier than Rob Reiner celebrating the Biden presidency
Doug P.
NBC News is STILL pedaling insurrection so hard it feels like the opening scene from 'The Wizard of Oz'
RickRobinson
Erick Erickson notes aspect of AP's garbage piece on DeSantis that makes it even MORE shameless
Doug P.
Victory! Vanguard School will no longer tread on 12-year-old Jaiden for Gadsden flag patch
FuzzyChimp
WaPo scolds Jonathan Turley for questioning Philip Bump
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
The Daily Beast accuses Libs of TikTok of journalism in the first degree Aaron Walker