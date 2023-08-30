What happens when Christian, Jewish and Muslim parents unite? School Boards shake in their boots

Every once in a while, the Left pushes normal people so far, they form strange coalitions to fight back. That is exactly what is happening currently in Montgomery County, Maryland. A Twitchy favorite, Bethany Mandel, told readers about this interesting mix in a fascinating deep dive article.

My latest for @TheFP about an interesting story unfolding in my county https://t.co/oZCBomWwxA — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) August 30, 2023

Who better to tell the story than a person living in the midst of it?

On Thursday, a Maryland district court sent a clear message to parents at Montgomery County Public Schools: you don’t get a say in what your kids read at school. Or more specifically, as the court concluded, a parent’s right to opt out of a public school curriculum that “conflicts with their religious views is not a fundamental right.” The ruling was a shock to parents, the majority of them Muslim and Ethiopian Christians, who supported a federal lawsuit against the Montgomery County Board of Education earlier this summer in response to new requirements that their children—many as young as prekindergarten age—would be mandated to read (or have teachers read them) books about LGBT topics, regardless of their parents’ objections. “It’s very disrespectful,” Shaykh El Hadji Sall, the parent of three children who attend a school in the system, told me at a rally organized by parents Thursday. “It’s ignoring the will of the people.”

Three Abrahamic religions allied with each other is not strange. — Deome 🏴‍☠️ (@Deome) August 29, 2023

These policies and this ruling have brought together Christian, Jewish and Muslim parents.

I read this and thought "I have to send this to Bethany" before I checked the byline. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) August 30, 2023

If the picture used there with a Priest and a Muslim laughing together were for a liberal cause, it would be the photograph seen around the world. — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) August 29, 2023

I took that one!! So good right? — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) August 30, 2023

Heh! Bethany has been fighting back against schools overstepping parental consent in all areas from masks to this current battle against inappropriate curriculum.

Parents Unite election 2024 — dankbubba, MAGA man on a mission (@dank1j) August 30, 2023

"'They’re trying to replace our values. They’re not just pushing to read books. They’re creating an army of our kids. It’s a religion for them. I feel like as a Christian, my kids are getting rebaptized in another religion.'"



c/o @bethanyshondark https://t.co/TXvZkddhpc — Peter Savodnik (@petersavodnik) August 29, 2023

It's healthy. They have common goals, they will work together and trust each other and then they can work on more things together, and they will form a coalition. There's almost nothing else as American as that. — lazlo tooth (@lazlototh67) August 29, 2023

'Election 2024' is setting up to be the revenge of the parents.

Unfortunately the answer is PRIVATE SCHOOLING OR HOME SCHOOLING! We need to shut down department of education on federal level first. Then address states individually. Of course Maryland is dumocrap run state so until folks stop voting for them it will get worse — USA🇺🇸Dm79! (@DMp197942763) August 30, 2023

It's hard to argue with this, honestly. Some are just not ready to cede the public schools to the Left and they are warriors.

Bethany: Why not ask these parents & families why they continue to unthinkingly/automatically vote for a party & president who promote these issues? What they r doing by organizing/raising their voices are fine, but it is utterly undermined & erased by their straight line votes — NeuroRehabNJ (@Neuro_Rehab_NJ) August 30, 2023

It is frustrating to see groups continue to vote 'blue' when their policies are so very destructive just because that is what they've always done. It's the worst kind of muscle memory. The best we can do is hope these events are opening their eyes and hearts to the GOP, and work to make conservative policies so appealing to them, they are willing to make those big changes

