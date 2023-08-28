Hold up, homey! Eminem demands Vivek stops rapping his music

Mehdi Hasan busts some myths about the 'real impact' of school closures
justmindy  |  5:56 PM on August 28, 2023
AP Photo/Morry Gash

At the Iowa State Fair recently, Vivek took to the mic to regale the crowd with his rapping acumen. One person was apparently not so amused. Eminem reportedly sent a 'cease and desist' letter to Vivek demanding he stop rapping his lyrics.

We really do live in the very strangest of times.

The real Slim Shady has stood up - and has told 2024 Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy to stand down, and stop rapping to his tunes on the campaign trail. 

The rapper Eminem reached out to the music licenser BMI and asked that the Ramaswamy campaign's license to use his music be revoked, according to a letter obtained by DailyMail.com.

In a letter dated August 23, a representative for BMI informed the campaign's lawyer that the label had 'received communications from Marshall B. Mathers, III, professionally known as Eminem, objecting to the Vivek Ramaswamy campaign's use of Eminem's musical compositions (the "Eminem Works") and requesting that BMI remove all Eminem Works from the Agreement.'

Oh, the nickname opportunities. How about MC Vivek?

Oh how those tables do turn.

Even rappers falling in line with the corporate media and Leftist narrative is definitely a sight to behold. 

Something tells us Vivek won't love this rewrite. Who knows? Perhaps this new version will be on Vivek's playlist soon.

