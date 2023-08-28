Hold up, homey! Eminem demands Vivek stops rapping his music

At the Iowa State Fair recently, Vivek took to the mic to regale the crowd with his rapping acumen. One person was apparently not so amused. Eminem reportedly sent a 'cease and desist' letter to Vivek demanding he stop rapping his lyrics.
EXCLUSIVE: Eminem sends Vivek Ramaswamy a cease and desist letter demanding he stop rapping his music on the campaign trail | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/dX1HdUBBQN— Jeremy 🇺🇸 🐊 (@All_Star_Dad) August 28, 2023
This timeline just keeps getting more and more hilarious https://t.co/2wtc7nuW9t— The Great and Unmatched Wisdom of Nero (@Adventure_Nero) August 28, 2023
We really do live in the very strangest of times.
The real Slim Shady has stood up - and has told 2024 Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy to stand down, and stop rapping to his tunes on the campaign trail.
The rapper Eminem reached out to the music licenser BMI and asked that the Ramaswamy campaign's license to use his music be revoked, according to a letter obtained by DailyMail.com.
In a letter dated August 23, a representative for BMI informed the campaign's lawyer that the label had 'received communications from Marshall B. Mathers, III, professionally known as Eminem, objecting to the Vivek Ramaswamy campaign's use of Eminem's musical compositions (the "Eminem Works") and requesting that BMI remove all Eminem Works from the Agreement.'
VEMINEM RAMASWAMPY told to drop the 🎤 https://t.co/ut0NeXs45W— Unconventional Patriot🇺🇸♠️🦅 (@jso_patriot) August 28, 2023
Recommended
Busta Rhymes Obamaswamy getting shutdown!— Tim L. (@RedSox_TL) August 28, 2023
Oh, the nickname opportunities. How about MC Vivek?
Eminem speaks for all of us when we say, Vivek, take a break. https://t.co/m09uVzmBKb— Chris and Emily (@Chris__Iverson) August 28, 2023
Everyone with ears appreciates this, Mr. Mathers.— Is Max Nordau in jail yet? (@IsMNordauInJail) August 28, 2023
white guy telling a person of color to stop rapping his music— Make tweets, not war. Give tweets a chance. (@FordTim1213) August 28, 2023
Oh how those tables do turn.
August 28, 2023
It is the same picture. pic.twitter.com/T7HUMjbCvG— cobra commander 15 🐊 (@cobracommandr15) August 28, 2023
Watching rappers fall in line with the establishment has been one of my favorite side effects of the Trump Era.— TheSwaggyDA (@SadawagaLake) August 28, 2023
I’m not a huge Vivek fan but the fact the woke lil phony tough guy Eminem is so bothered by him I may become a fan— Blue Angel (@solidscore571) August 28, 2023
Even rappers falling in line with the corporate media and Leftist narrative is definitely a sight to behold.
🎶 He's nervous, but on the surface, he looks calm and ready— Croaky Caiman 🐊🇺🇸 (@InstaGator2024) August 28, 2023
To drop Obama’s words, but he keeps on forgetting
What he wrote down, the whole crowd goes so loud
He opens his mouth, but Baracks words won't come out
He's chokin', how? Chris Christie's jokin' now
The clock's run out,… pic.twitter.com/ET13bCCTs5
Something tells us Vivek won't love this rewrite. Who knows? Perhaps this new version will be on Vivek's playlist soon.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member