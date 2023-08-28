Joe Biden will spend 9-11 in Alaska, and it's likely 'Juneau' why

President Biden's Jacksonville remarks ring hollow on social media
justmindy  |  4:36 PM on August 28, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As September 11th is a date Americans seek to observe respectfully each year, the White House released their plans for the day. Apparently, Kamala and Doug, the 'second couple' will head to New York, a pivotal city in the happenings of that horrific day. The First Lady, Faux Doctor Jill, will lay the wreath at the Pentagon and President Biden will head to ... Alaska.

President Biden will mark the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks by attending a memorial ceremony in Alaska on his way back from a trip to Asia, the White House announced Monday.

The president will participate in a ceremony with members of the military and their families, the White House said, while Vice President Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff attend a commemoration ceremony in New York City at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum.

If you are baffled, so are we.

Obviously, it was a national tragedy, but Alaska was not a site targeted that fateful day, so it does seem an odd choice for the President.

Everyone was thinking this. What other explanation is there? Sending Biden to the farthest reaches of our nation on such a monumental day is indeed very strange.

It definitely sounds like they are feeling out how the public reacts to Kamala center stage. Is it all meant to ease the American public into accepting Kamala as the first female POTUS?

With Biden, confusion is always a good bet.

Only time will tell, but if Biden's latest public appearances are any indication, it's probably best he be not seen and also not heard.

