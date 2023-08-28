Joe Biden will spend 9-11 in Alaska, and it's likely 'Juneau' why

As September 11th is a date Americans seek to observe respectfully each year, the White House released their plans for the day. Apparently, Kamala and Doug, the 'second couple' will head to New York, a pivotal city in the happenings of that horrific day. The First Lady, Faux Doctor Jill, will lay the wreath at the Pentagon and President Biden will head to ... Alaska.

Biden to mark 9/11 anniversary at ceremony in Alaska https://t.co/rGvmgLBXTD pic.twitter.com/Jzz6ipgqZv — The Hill (@thehill) August 28, 2023

President Biden will mark the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks by attending a memorial ceremony in Alaska on his way back from a trip to Asia, the White House announced Monday. The president will participate in a ceremony with members of the military and their families, the White House said, while Vice President Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff attend a commemoration ceremony in New York City at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum.

If you are baffled, so are we.

Nobody suffered on 9/11 like Alaskans… — waffles waffles waffles 🧇 (@waffles3x) August 28, 2023

Obviously, it was a national tragedy, but Alaska was not a site targeted that fateful day, so it does seem an odd choice for the President.

September 11th has become a oh-by-the-way memorial service, if they aren't too busy otherwise. https://t.co/xFMYb07Krw — profprof123 (@profprofpres) August 28, 2023

Uh.. what possible reason is there for this move? https://t.co/ST5fUVuMbu — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) August 28, 2023

honest answer: fewer people and therefore chances to look foolish on cellphone videos in Alaska. — Phil (@Literally_E2) August 28, 2023

Even being gracious to Biden, it's very hard not to think this. https://t.co/OButmla1Fa — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) August 28, 2023

Everyone was thinking this. What other explanation is there? Sending Biden to the farthest reaches of our nation on such a monumental day is indeed very strange.

So, instead of flying directly back to VA or NY from Vietnam, Biden is going to circumnavigate the globe and spend 9/11 in Anchorage, Alaska.



You know... Alaska. The place you think of when you think of 9/11. pic.twitter.com/W2yz0LcHbY — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) August 28, 2023

According to the article, they're having VPOTUS & her husband take center stage. IMO they're testing the waters for a Harris administration (either b/c Biden steps down or just doesn't run for 2024). — Elizabeth Davis (@davis_eaj) August 28, 2023

It definitely sounds like they are feeling out how the public reacts to Kamala center stage. Is it all meant to ease the American public into accepting Kamala as the first female POTUS?

He confused Al Aska with Al Qaeda? https://t.co/t41R1vK2c1 — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) August 28, 2023

With Biden, confusion is always a good bet.

Minimal press coverage?



Considering how he botched the Afghan withdrawal two years ago in order to get a 9/11 photo op, they may not want a lot of visibility on him that day. — Orwell Weeps (@OrwellWeeps1984) August 28, 2023

I wager that he won’t be seen much in public again. — sc ⭕ ⭕byjava (@scoobyjava) August 28, 2023

Only time will tell, but if Biden's latest public appearances are any indication, it's probably best he be not seen and also not heard.

