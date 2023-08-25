Lawyer UP! Riley Gaines calls down the THUNDER on Lefty rag for linking...
'Bro, have you seen ... YOU?!' Rob Reiner jokes about Trump's weight from...
Ben Shapiro RUBS salt in vindictive Fani Willis' wound as Trump's mug shot...
Lahaina resident who lost everything RIPS Biden, tells him to get back on...
Clean up, aisle 5! Dan Bongino finally UNLOADS on Stephen King for trying...
Trump Defends 'Right to Challenge' After Surrendering in Fulton County
Check out the 'love letter' a prosecutor from Weiss' Delaware office sent Biden...
WOW: Fani Willis' campaign director tries LOCKING account after anti-Trump tweets discover...
All the REEE! Here are the BIGGEST (worst, most hilarious) meltdowns over Trump...
Roseanne Barr SWOONS over 'HOT' new Trump mugshot
The Atlantic: 'It now seems quite likely' that Hunter Biden broke some laws
Magazine ruminates on 'the mysterious Catholic faith of Ron DeSantis'
CNN hosts wonder if it was wise to give Trump this mugshot for...
NBC News reporter wants Libs of TikTok's comment on her inciting a murder

AS IF! Biden regime set to limit alcoholic drinks to TWO per WEEK and Twitter is NOT happy

justmindy  |  11:37 AM on August 25, 2023
Twitter

As the Biden administration is committed to stealing all joy from the lives of Americans, this week they announced alcohol consumption guidelines would be adjusted to limit Americans to two drinks PER WEEK.

Americans could be urged by officials to drink no more than two beers a week as part of strict new alcohol guidelines.

Biden's health czar told DailyMail.com the USDA could revise its alcohol advice to match Canada's, where people are advised to have just two drinks per week.

Dr George Koob — who admits enjoying a couple of glasses of Chardonnay a week — said he was watching Canada's 'big experiment' with interest. 

As if Nancy Pelosi would be required to follow the law. She is a Democrat, after all. Laws only apply to Republicans.

Heh! Come and take it, indeed.

Recommended

Ben Shapiro RUBS salt in vindictive Fani Willis' wound as Trump's mug shot BACKFIRES bigly
Sam J.

Remember when Prohibition worked so well?

Instead, she is just a rich hag.

Once we give them an inch, they'll take even more than a mile.

If you are in San Francisco and homeless, you can have all you want and it will probably be given to you by the government.

We all need a drink after filling up our gas tanks and going to the grocery store.

Tell the government our days identify as weeks.

Just like everything else Democrats do, it will be rules for thee, but not for me. They will continue to party at lavish parties in DC and the press certainly will not call them on it. What a world.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!





Tags: ALCOHOL BIDEN NANCY PELOSI PELOSI BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ben Shapiro RUBS salt in vindictive Fani Willis' wound as Trump's mug shot BACKFIRES bigly
Sam J.
Lawyer UP! Riley Gaines calls down the THUNDER on Lefty rag for linking her to bomb threat at CA library
Sam J.
WOW: Fani Willis' campaign director tries LOCKING account after anti-Trump tweets discovered (pics)
Sam J.
Clean up, aisle 5! Dan Bongino finally UNLOADS on Stephen King for trying to use him for 'clout' and DAMN
Sam J.
Lahaina resident who lost everything RIPS Biden, tells him to get back on his 'f**king plane' (watch)
Sam J.
'Bro, have you seen ... YOU?!' Rob Reiner jokes about Trump's weight from his GIANT glass house
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Ben Shapiro RUBS salt in vindictive Fani Willis' wound as Trump's mug shot BACKFIRES bigly Sam J.