AS IF! Biden regime set to limit alcoholic drinks to TWO per WEEK and Twitter is NOT happy

As the Biden administration is committed to stealing all joy from the lives of Americans, this week they announced alcohol consumption guidelines would be adjusted to limit Americans to two drinks PER WEEK.
Americans could be urged by officials to drink no more than two beers a week as part of strict new alcohol guidelines.
Biden's health czar told DailyMail.com the USDA could revise its alcohol advice to match Canada's, where people are advised to have just two drinks per week.
Dr George Koob — who admits enjoying a couple of glasses of Chardonnay a week — said he was watching Canada's 'big experiment' with interest.
Nancy Pelosi will be devastated...
Biden's Booze Czar Wants To Limit You To Two Drinks A Week
This would hurt American breweries, brew pubs, restaurants, bars, waiters, waitresses, small business owners, the economy, and many other American citizens.
The Biden Regime knows… pic.twitter.com/Zdt5EsdFvO
As if Nancy Pelosi would be required to follow the law. She is a Democrat, after all. Laws only apply to Republicans.
US alcohol guidelines could be slashed to just TWO DRINKS PER WEEK
https://t.co/IgpfztQOei pic.twitter.com/tmlxOItpba— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) August 25, 2023
Heh! Come and take it, indeed.
Nah Pelosi will be fine— 🦇Sp👀ky Thangs... Latina4Freedom (@SpookLilly) August 25, 2023
W Biden... It's a two tiered booze consumption system
Recommended
They never learn from history— SaneMaryland2 (@SaneMaryland2) August 25, 2023
Remember when Prohibition worked so well?
🤣 that pic.— Kristina (@SpiderpantsKb) August 25, 2023
F’n Nancy.. she’d be a bar hag if she weren’t so corrupt
Instead, she is just a rich hag.
Like Nancy Pelosi would ever be subject to the laws of the land.— 🇺🇸😎🍂🌻🍁U. Ben Took (@RotheHertel) August 25, 2023
And they want to limit our access to other things, being in bed w WEF. Foods and shit we enjoy, even healthy shit will be limited like rations. Eventually whole meat supply will be seized by those in power, they will eat it while they force us on bugs and fake shit— Jaxis Von Axis (ITS FICTION, AND IM NOT BABYSITTN) (@JaxisVonAxis) August 25, 2023
Once we give them an inch, they'll take even more than a mile.
How much heroin is recommended if I use safe needles?— The Beau Sabreur (@LeBeauSabreur) August 25, 2023
If you are in San Francisco and homeless, you can have all you want and it will probably be given to you by the government.
I’m this economy? Sheeeeeiiiiiit— SouthernKulak (@southernkulak) August 25, 2023
We all need a drink after filling up our gas tanks and going to the grocery store.
Just shorten a week down to one day pic.twitter.com/Kk3T7SEGHS— Panic Chicken (@panicchicken01) August 25, 2023
Tell the government our days identify as weeks.
I can't fight the bouncer on two pints.— Slice of Fife (@SliceOfFife) August 25, 2023
https://t.co/zHULGBsL4a pic.twitter.com/uaoJhBn4TA— Chris (@LivemusicCJ) August 25, 2023
It's all going to be just like the California warnings - literally everything will come with a warning that touching it causes death.— Corvus Honkteen (@Thalassathesea) August 25, 2023
https://t.co/2wGafKAflx
Just like everything else Democrats do, it will be rules for thee, but not for me. They will continue to party at lavish parties in DC and the press certainly will not call them on it. What a world.
