Alley OOPS! Biden 'BOUNCES' on WNBA Championship team and extends his vacation

justmindy  |  4:29 PM on August 25, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Today, Joe Biden and fake Doctor Jill Biden, were to host the 2022 WNBA championship basketball team. Apparently, the allure of extending his vacation kept Biden away.

That had to be quite a disappointment for the team.

Wow! That's a bit harsh.

Not a bad idea, honestly.

It's hard to know who is worse at this point.

Touche.

Maybe Kamala wrote them a haiku to commemorate the special day.

This is true. The ladies weren't subjected to the sniffing and groping. Small mercies.

Old Uncle Joe who was supposed to heal the nation sure seems to lack a whole bunch of empathy and concern for others.

Bingo! It's clear from his last appearances he is continuing to decline. He was likely having a bad day and they knew they couldn't bring him out in public.

Precisely. A vote for Biden in 2024 is a vote for extending this nonsense. Time will tell if the Democrats actually run Biden. Get the popcorn, ready.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!




Tags: BASKETBALL BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS WHITE HOUSE WOMEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

