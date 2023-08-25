Alley OOPS! Biden 'BOUNCES' on WNBA Championship team and extends his vacation

Today, Joe Biden and fake Doctor Jill Biden, were to host the 2022 WNBA championship basketball team. Apparently, the allure of extending his vacation kept Biden away.

FOX: Joe Biden and Jill, Ed.D., were originally supposed to host the 2022 WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces at the White House today — but he decided to extend his vacation even longer, so they got Kamala and Doug instead pic.twitter.com/M4vIRp3dqG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 25, 2023

That had to be quite a disappointment for the team.

Maybe it’s better if he stays on vacation. 🤷‍♂️ — Matthew Taylor (@MattWilliam369) August 25, 2023

It’s the WNBA… I wouldn’t come home either. — Wylē (@D0gWylie) August 25, 2023

Wow! That's a bit harsh.

How about he goes on permanent vacation and Resign — Robert Mahar (@Rob1515) August 25, 2023

Not a bad idea, honestly.

"Joe" is preparing to Resign & make Cackle Head the new President. — _Fara_Day_ (@_Fara_Day_) August 25, 2023

It's hard to know who is worse at this point.

Weekend at Bernies — GalactikGator (@GalactikGator) August 25, 2023

Touche.

Supreme leader doesnt have time to do his job why bother him with work vacation is more important...u know the thing man no hyperbole #TrumpMugShot #Trump — Granny Hawkins (@GrannyOutlaw) August 25, 2023

VP: "The ball goes here and then it goes there because that's what balls do."



(hat tip: Donald Trump) — Andrea E (@AAC0519) August 25, 2023

Maybe Kamala wrote them a haiku to commemorate the special day.

I think it's great he wasn't there. That way you can't put up any gaffs, touching, sniffing or flaws you can find. Really sick of it. Oh, did you hear the sniffing every ten seconds when Trump was on Tucker? Why no videos about that? — irene randall (@Lovelistening1) August 25, 2023

This is true. The ladies weren't subjected to the sniffing and groping. Small mercies.

Still recovering from his 1.5 hour work out earlier in the week. — Robert L. Peters (@BeauBronson2) August 25, 2023

That's a personal foul! — Bob Lyons (@Bob_Lyons) August 25, 2023

His empathy again? — Mary Smith (@MarySmi68196447) August 25, 2023

Old Uncle Joe who was supposed to heal the nation sure seems to lack a whole bunch of empathy and concern for others.

Took 1 day off vacation to tour damage in Maui, adds 2 days to his vacation. Bails on WNBA champions. Sounds about right. https://t.co/PeiHPViV06 — Brittany (@bccover) August 25, 2023

The gift that just keep giving. But remember "vote blue no matter who" right....smh https://t.co/AqMHqPye28 — Malissa Canton (@MalCan4401) August 25, 2023

Biden isn’t well. They’re keeping him hidden. He won’t make it. https://t.co/p3QAcrdkx6 — Millennial Minister of Truth Drew Thomas Allen (@DrewThomasAllen) August 25, 2023

Bingo! It's clear from his last appearances he is continuing to decline. He was likely having a bad day and they knew they couldn't bring him out in public.

Wow! Extended vacation for Joe Biden — make sure that you vote in the 2024 primary and general elections and let Biden stay on vacation https://t.co/boZ9twhZpt — ❤️🤍💙Country First ❤️🤍💙 (@GaGirl4DeSantis) August 25, 2023

Precisely. A vote for Biden in 2024 is a vote for extending this nonsense. Time will tell if the Democrats actually run Biden. Get the popcorn, ready.

