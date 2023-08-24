Roseanne Barr SWOONS over 'HOT' new Trump mugshot

Twitter is going crazy with the return of Donald Trump tonight. While many leftists are seriously melting down, one Hollywood type is loving Trump and his new mugshot.
Trump’s mugshot is so hot!— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) August 25, 2023
Roseanne Barr thinks Trump looks better than ever in what is a very good picture of Trump.
🤣 You’re my favorite!!— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 25, 2023
Congresswoman Boebert agreed with Roseanne as well.
💯 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/gvJl9duNSc— James Pleickhardt (@JamesPleickhar2) August 25, 2023
He means business.— 🇺🇸✨Tara ✨ 🇺🇸 (@thrashr83) August 25, 2023
Get ready the storm has arrived! America 🇺🇸
My President. pic.twitter.com/Er1cgeSsDM— Mrs Malindo (@MrsMalindo) August 25, 2023
😂😂😂— Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) August 25, 2023
I love her! https://t.co/hG1VhsGMoj
Absolute chad— aka (@akafacehots) August 25, 2023
Dark Trump vibes 💥💥— Brianna Price🇺🇸🦅 (@briprice661) August 25, 2023
Many on Twitter were cheering Roseanne on.
Roseanne is right! 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/Oaf881PYJC pic.twitter.com/WSN1s3NsKE— JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) August 25, 2023
Listen, jail lighting is harsh. For a man who is almost eighty, he pulled if off well. Cheers to his stylist.
Damn gurl— Isabella Riley Moody (@isabellarileyus) August 25, 2023
Roseanne loves the Orange King! https://t.co/FvNefRkw43
She doesn't stop 😂👇 https://t.co/7nVv2HsPq8— IamKristy (@Kristyann39) August 25, 2023
One thing about Roseanne ... she is going to show up.
Roseanne is my favorite person on earth right now. https://t.co/a1hI0YUFRN— Ultra Maga 126 (@lindeman126) August 25, 2023
She is a lovable queen.
It gives old school gangster vibes.— MadelineKaz (@MadelineKaz) August 25, 2023
He’s like fine wine. https://t.co/jtntI4RN5Z
Imagine explaining this to someone in like 1993 https://t.co/4ciMZjGDvC— Moderate Mike, 🎃Farmer of Pumpkins🎃 (@MHughesLA) August 25, 2023
Honestly, it's hard to understand this in 2023.
Having both Trump and Roseanne back on here is gonna be fun.— FLMowerDude (@Floridadude76) August 25, 2023
While both have a great sense of humor, they both also will tell you how it is, unfiltered. https://t.co/JMkVETiawT
No one will ever wonder where they stand with either Trump or Roseanne. That is for sure.
You go that right sister! 🔥🔥🔥🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/qXQgcfyG2L— Kandace Cane (@Ander1999K) August 25, 2023
TOLD Y'ALL she's crazy 🤣 https://t.co/jODbbuECs1— Mike Fly (@mfly1971) August 25, 2023
Not everyone was a fan of the post. Some felt this proves Roseanne is a bit crazy. All creatives are a bit eccentric, even your beloved Twitchy writers. We can't fault her for that.
Ha! Yes balls of steel https://t.co/RoZeu62ji5— ATXPatriot17 (@ATXPatriot17) August 25, 2023
IKR?? SLAYY GIRL 💅 https://t.co/QOxQdyt0Nw— FREE TRUMP! (@moderate_maga) August 25, 2023
While it's fun to compliment the mug shot, America must remember behind the mugshot, are actual criminal charges and we are facing a two tiered justice system clearly targeting Republicans. As you pray and support the defendants, keep in mind this is a dark time and it is important to reform these agencies before they target more conservatives.
