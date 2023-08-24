Roseanne Barr SWOONS over 'HOT' new Trump mugshot

Twitter is going crazy with the return of Donald Trump tonight. While many leftists are seriously melting down, one Hollywood type is loving Trump and his new mugshot.

Trump’s mugshot is so hot! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) August 25, 2023

Roseanne Barr thinks Trump looks better than ever in what is a very good picture of Trump.

🤣 You’re my favorite!! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 25, 2023

Congresswoman Boebert agreed with Roseanne as well.

Get ready the storm has arrived! America 🇺🇸 — 🇺🇸✨Tara ✨ 🇺🇸 (@thrashr83) August 25, 2023

Many on Twitter were cheering Roseanne on.

Listen, jail lighting is harsh. For a man who is almost eighty, he pulled if off well. Cheers to his stylist.

Roseanne loves the Orange King! https://t.co/FvNefRkw43 — Isabella Riley Moody (@isabellarileyus) August 25, 2023

One thing about Roseanne ... she is going to show up.

Roseanne is my favorite person on earth right now. https://t.co/a1hI0YUFRN — Ultra Maga 126 (@lindeman126) August 25, 2023

She is a lovable queen.

He’s like fine wine. https://t.co/jtntI4RN5Z — MadelineKaz (@MadelineKaz) August 25, 2023

Imagine explaining this to someone in like 1993 https://t.co/4ciMZjGDvC — Moderate Mike, 🎃Farmer of Pumpkins🎃 (@MHughesLA) August 25, 2023

Honestly, it's hard to understand this in 2023.

While both have a great sense of humor, they both also will tell you how it is, unfiltered. https://t.co/JMkVETiawT — FLMowerDude (@Floridadude76) August 25, 2023

No one will ever wonder where they stand with either Trump or Roseanne. That is for sure.

Not everyone was a fan of the post. Some felt this proves Roseanne is a bit crazy. All creatives are a bit eccentric, even your beloved Twitchy writers. We can't fault her for that.

While it's fun to compliment the mug shot, America must remember behind the mugshot, are actual criminal charges and we are facing a two tiered justice system clearly targeting Republicans. As you pray and support the defendants, keep in mind this is a dark time and it is important to reform these agencies before they target more conservatives.