Pro DeSantis PAC 'Never Back Down' suspended from Twitter and blames possible mass reporting

justmindy  |  11:11 AM on August 23, 2023
AP Photo/Hannah Fingerhut

It's debate day and emotions are high in all of the candidate's camps. This morning, 'Never Back Down' , a pro DeSantis PAC, was suspended on Twitter (X). If not restored, this would impede their ability to tweet tonight in support of DeSantis. Obviously, that is a huge concern for the organization.

Indeed. Taking a communications arm of a PAC off of Twitter during a huge day like this is the definition of de-platforming.

Many large Trump supporting accounts celebrated this suspension so 'Never Back Down' Communications Director, Matt Wolking, questioned if this was a targeted suspension. That means many accounts agree together to mass report one account leading to a quick Twitter response because of the sheer volume of reports.

It appears the account might be slowly regaining access, but the fact this is a possibility is concerning. Never Back Down lost at least an hour to share their critical messaging on this huge day.

The possible loss of followers for a crucial account is hugely concerning.

This tweet says it all. Even if the account was quickly restored, these actions were supposed to stop under Elon. Users deserve answers and transparency.

Tags: DEBATE ELON MUSK PAC TRUMP TWITTER DESANTIS

