Jerome Adams shared masking advice and Twitter is NOT having it

Yesterday, we shared an article about the return of masks. Some saw it as alarmist and falsely paranoid. Today, Jerome Adams, former Surgeon General, added another reason to be concerned when he started discussing masking again.
Just now:— Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) August 22, 2023
Heard the @AmericanAir
gate agents talking about the Covid surge and discussing how to stay safe, because Bryson actually had a heart attack a few years ago. I offered him a new KN95 from my stash.
God has a way of putting you where you’re needed! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/0Y6F5zZwpV
Here we go, again.
Also, even though the other agents chose not to wear masks, they all supported Bryson (and me) wearing ours. One of the agents mentioned her mother having stage four cancer and said she was going to get her N95 mask when she was on break.— Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) August 22, 2023
That’s how we come together vs COVID-19.
Maybe the other agents have some common sense and prefer not feeling smothered.
Should I mask my 2 year old? Asking for medical advice from an expert.— Mark (@MarkJam73395966) August 22, 2023
Oh, my, Not this again. Please.
So many people I know - like my sister - can't afford N95 masks. So she meets people outdoor to the extent possible or wears multiple cloth masks. Tribal governments - or the US government - should provide free N95s. But of course, my sister lives in the US, not in Finland.— Tall Bitsui, Navajo reservation, medical student (@reznavajo) August 22, 2023
No, thank you. Even if they are free.
No thanks. Your track record speaks for itself.— Dan Bongino (@dbongino) August 23, 2023
Conservative media personality, Dan Bongino weighed in on Adams tweet.
I don’t get the tweet or the hate, Don. “No thanks” to a black man who had an early heart attack taking measures he feels will protect himself? No thanks to two people choosing to wear a mask (maybe “you do decide what’s best for you, and leave me alone,” was all a farce?).— Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) August 23, 2023
Adams shot back with his own reply. We're not sure if calling Dan, 'DON' was a typo or if he meant to be disrespectful, but last time Adams and friends said there would be 'choice', it devolved into 'take the jab or lose your job'. No, thank you.
Kn95 mask is related to his heart attack in what way?— J Hans (@blackhawkce457) August 23, 2023
That's a great question.
The mask issue is gonna get ugly unless the first corporation that bows to the government and requires masks gets taken down by its customers.— Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) August 23, 2023
We'll have to bankrupt a Fortune 500 company as an example just to get our freedom back.
It's the only smart play. Focus all cannons… https://t.co/os6PxtC27x
That sounds like a great plan, actually.
Why would you choke off oxygen and introduce an array of pathogens and bacteria to someone who had a heart attack?— Jared A. Chambers (@C4CEO) August 23, 2023
Murderer. https://t.co/fvGM7DNSp0
Interesting how this appears in my TL. I have no idea why I need to see a doctor recommend masking, a very unhealthy activity, one that increases your chance of bacterial pneumonia. https://t.co/HQn9iUME62— Lord Mighty Humanzee (@HZardoz) August 23, 2023
Giving people false information about protection is unethical.— KAM (@KAMbot1138) August 23, 2023
Now this person will imagine they have safety when they may not.
Great Job you fraud. https://t.co/nPX5OKpzal
Its happening. Round 2 for the crazies https://t.co/u9hWEAHtL9— Lisa 🍀 (@Lisa6264) August 23, 2023
Indeed, it is happening again. Hopefully, people have learned their lesson this time.
