Jerome Adams shared masking advice and Twitter is NOT having it

Yesterday, we shared an article about the return of masks. Some saw it as alarmist and falsely paranoid. Today, Jerome Adams, former Surgeon General, added another reason to be concerned when he started discussing masking again.

Just now:

Heard the ⁦⁦@AmericanAir⁩

gate agents talking about the Covid surge and discussing how to stay safe, because Bryson actually had a heart attack a few years ago. I offered him a new KN95 from my stash.



God has a way of putting you where you’re needed! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/0Y6F5zZwpV — Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) August 22, 2023

Here we go, again.

Also, even though the other agents chose not to wear masks, they all supported Bryson (and me) wearing ours. One of the agents mentioned her mother having stage four cancer and said she was going to get her N95 mask when she was on break.

That’s how we come together vs COVID-19. — Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) August 22, 2023

Maybe the other agents have some common sense and prefer not feeling smothered.

Should I mask my 2 year old? Asking for medical advice from an expert. — Mark (@MarkJam73395966) August 22, 2023

Oh, my, Not this again. Please.

So many people I know - like my sister - can't afford N95 masks. So she meets people outdoor to the extent possible or wears multiple cloth masks. Tribal governments - or the US government - should provide free N95s. But of course, my sister lives in the US, not in Finland. — Tall Bitsui, Navajo reservation, medical student (@reznavajo) August 22, 2023

No, thank you. Even if they are free.

No thanks. Your track record speaks for itself. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) August 23, 2023

Conservative media personality, Dan Bongino weighed in on Adams tweet.

I don’t get the tweet or the hate, Don. “No thanks” to a black man who had an early heart attack taking measures he feels will protect himself? No thanks to two people choosing to wear a mask (maybe “you do decide what’s best for you, and leave me alone,” was all a farce?). — Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) August 23, 2023

Adams shot back with his own reply. We're not sure if calling Dan, 'DON' was a typo or if he meant to be disrespectful, but last time Adams and friends said there would be 'choice', it devolved into 'take the jab or lose your job'. No, thank you.

Kn95 mask is related to his heart attack in what way? — J Hans (@blackhawkce457) August 23, 2023

That's a great question.

The mask issue is gonna get ugly unless the first corporation that bows to the government and requires masks gets taken down by its customers.



We'll have to bankrupt a Fortune 500 company as an example just to get our freedom back.



It's the only smart play. Focus all cannons… https://t.co/os6PxtC27x — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) August 23, 2023

That sounds like a great plan, actually.

Why would you choke off oxygen and introduce an array of pathogens and bacteria to someone who had a heart attack?



Murderer. https://t.co/fvGM7DNSp0 — Jared A. Chambers (@C4CEO) August 23, 2023

Interesting how this appears in my TL. I have no idea why I need to see a doctor recommend masking, a very unhealthy activity, one that increases your chance of bacterial pneumonia. https://t.co/HQn9iUME62 — Lord Mighty Humanzee (@HZardoz) August 23, 2023

Giving people false information about protection is unethical.



Now this person will imagine they have safety when they may not.



Great Job you fraud. https://t.co/nPX5OKpzal — KAM (@KAMbot1138) August 23, 2023

Its happening. Round 2 for the crazies https://t.co/u9hWEAHtL9 — Lisa 🍀 (@Lisa6264) August 23, 2023

Indeed, it is happening again. Hopefully, people have learned their lesson this time.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!























