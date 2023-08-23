James Rosen has some info on that 'Robert L. Peters' alias used by...
Jerome Adams shared masking advice and Twitter is NOT having it

justmindy  |  4:10 PM on August 23, 2023
Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP

Yesterday, we shared an article about the return of masks. Some saw it as alarmist and falsely paranoid. Today, Jerome Adams, former Surgeon General, added another reason to be concerned when he started discussing masking again.

Here we go, again.

Maybe the other agents have some common sense and prefer not feeling smothered.

Oh, my, Not this again. Please.

No, thank you. Even if they are free.

Conservative media personality, Dan Bongino weighed in on Adams tweet.

Adams shot back with his own reply. We're not sure if calling Dan, 'DON' was a typo or if he meant to be disrespectful, but last time Adams and friends said there would be 'choice', it devolved into 'take the jab or lose your job'. No, thank you.

That's a great question.

That sounds like a great plan, actually.

Indeed, it is happening again. Hopefully, people have learned their lesson this time.

MASK COVID-19 COVID MASK MANDATE MASKING

