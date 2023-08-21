No show for the debate? No surrogates! Fox BANS stand-ins for candidates who skip the debate

This is why I won't shut up about the COVID tyranny ... and...
justmindy  |  9:22 PM on August 21, 2023
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

This weekend, we learned definitively Trump will not be attending the GOP Debate. It was reported he would still send surrogates to speak on his behalf. This included such notable supporters as Byron Donalds and Matt Gaetz. Tonight, Fox announced proxies will not be allowed for candidates who do not participate in the debate.

Team Trump believes they will be able to find a work around and still attend against the wishes of Fox executives.

Reactions were mixed, as expected. It's going to be a big show and now there will be a noticeable absence. Make sure to have plenty of popcorn this week.

