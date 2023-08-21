No show for the debate? No surrogates! Fox BANS stand-ins for candidates who skip the debate

This weekend, we learned definitively Trump will not be attending the GOP Debate. It was reported he would still send surrogates to speak on his behalf. This included such notable supporters as Byron Donalds and Matt Gaetz. Tonight, Fox announced proxies will not be allowed for candidates who do not participate in the debate.

NEW: Fox News, which is hosting the first GOP primary debate, informed the Trump campaign today they will no longer allow surrogates for the former president to attend the debate in Milwaukee given Trump is not planning on participating, 3 sources with direct knowledge tell @CNN — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) August 21, 2023

Several of Trump’s advisers & top surrogates had been planning to attend the debate & represent Trump in the spin room despite his absence. Kari Lake, Reps. Byron Donalds & Matt Gaetz & other Republicans were slated to attend. Top Trump advisers were also planning to be there — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) August 22, 2023

Members of Trump's teams & his surrogates, however, are still planning on traveling to Milwaukee & are working on a resolution with the network as well as the RNC, two Trump advisers told CNN. — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) August 22, 2023

The former president's aides also believe they will be able to find new credentials, one of the advisers said, and are confident they will be in the spin room on Wednesday



Fox News did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) August 22, 2023

Team Trump believes they will be able to find a work around and still attend against the wishes of Fox executives.

I’m shocked! Fox News actually got a backbone. — E. Perez (@eplatina9) August 22, 2023

Fox News showing their colors…yellow=Cowards — Stephanie🇺🇸⚖️🇺🇸 (@Stephan54769336) August 22, 2023

Wow has anyone told VivekGPT that Fox won’t let him come to the debate? https://t.co/H0O70mnOoS — AG (@AGHamilton29) August 22, 2023

If Fox had any balls, they would ban Trump surrogates from their airwaves in response to skipping the debate. https://t.co/7KjcSKcjvd — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) August 22, 2023

Good for Fox.



Why would a candidate who hides from the debate and is literally running friendlier counter-programming have access to the debate’s spin-room with surrogates? https://t.co/HCq5ZJZjwU — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 22, 2023

How much you want to bet Ronna steps in to give them credentials? https://t.co/oqmtbKCxzK — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 22, 2023

I guess we're finally learning. https://t.co/vRXffXY9pC — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 22, 2023

This confirms everyone’s suspicions that the debate was supposed to be a setup all along with the sole purpose of damaging Trump



If Fox wanted ratings, they’d allow surrogates to attend



Fox isn’t interested in ratings, they’re interested in defeating Trump https://t.co/fXJ7nkKidP — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) August 22, 2023

One of the surrogates’ team confirms — tells me they’ve been told Trump surrogates won’t be allowed at the debate. https://t.co/QpymQ2ZUHL — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 22, 2023

If the debates aren’t important and are only for “finishing second place” than surely Trump doesn’t need an entire team of surrogates to represent him there because he won’t go https://t.co/TTGUBGg2sE — TheConservativeSide (@PoliteRightSide) August 22, 2023

MSNBC would never do this to a top Democrat https://t.co/LzqQXPx5GL — James David Dickson (@downi75) August 22, 2023

Reactions were mixed, as expected. It's going to be a big show and now there will be a noticeable absence. Make sure to have plenty of popcorn this week.

