BREAKING: Ten indictments handed down in Georgia ... press conference later tonight

In breaking news, apparently Fulton County has handed down ten indictments after gathering the grand jury.

The grand jury certified to the clerk's office that it approved 10 indictments today, per @kpolantz. The paperwork indicates the grand jury didn't vote against any of the indictments presented by the district attorney's team. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 15, 2023

The grand jury findings are being presented to Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 15, 2023

We don't know specifics in Georgia indictments yet, but one thing that is raising concerns in Trumpworld is it's not just Trump being indicted and they won't be paying the bills for the others. Real fear that co-defendants will turn on him. https://t.co/UWdYXdvNMK — AG (@AGHamilton29) August 15, 2023

BIG FLAG: a Fulton County grand jury has returned 10 indictments.



We are awaiting names and details.

Clerk returned after the indictments were presented in court. Left about 10 minutes later. Asked when we'll get the docs: "Worst case scenario, three hours."

Apparently, officials will update the public tonight around midnight.

Rudy Giuliani to @NBCNews on whether he's worried about a possible indictment out of Fulton County, GA: "I shouldn't be. I didn't do anything wrong."

Georgia: 10 charges against Trump were presented to the grand jury. All 10 charges were indicted by the Fulton County Grand Jury.

Brian Kemp should IMMEDIATELY REMOVE DA Fani Willis for tampering with the grand jury in Georgia.



His office number is 404-656-1776



Give him a call Patriots!

Just another totally normal day in America when a far left DA accidentally posts an indictment against the current president's leading candidate in 2024 before the grand jury even voted to indict him in order to steal the next election from American voters. — Michael Seifert (@realmichaelseif) August 15, 2023

We are occupied by the same totalitarian regime that we used to read about. It’s here. They are emboldened. Evil never stops. It’s going to get worse. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 15, 2023

That clerk has never signed her name so furiously. She'll be on CNN by tomorrow.

CNN: "This is extremely serious. This indictment is air-tight. This is our justice system at work."



Fox News: "This is a travesty of justice. There is no basis for this indictment. Our justice system doesn't work"



Rinse and repeat. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 15, 2023

Sigh. This feels like the movie 'Groundhog's Day' at this point. Our country deserves better than a politicized justice system. Maybe, we the adults, deserve this for what we have allowed our country to become. Our children deserve much better, though.