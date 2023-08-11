Give them a 'HAY-PLUS'! FDA FINALLY uses horse sense and reverses its "NEIGH" on Ivermectin

Nearly three years after America was shut down and our economy upended due to COVID, the FDA will permit Doctors to prescribe Ivermectin for the treatment of the virus. Their objections to the drug were always horse pucky all along!

🚨FDA finally announces that Doctors can prescribe Ivermectin to treat Covid-19



A LOT of people owe Joe Rogan and others a huge apology



But let’s be real about why this is happening *3 years* later - most of the money has already been made on the vaccines



Most Covid policies… pic.twitter.com/yfFkhiyhRF — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) August 11, 2023

“FDA explicitly recognizes that doctors do have the authority to prescribe ivermectin to treat COVID,” Ashley Cheung Honold, a Department of Justice lawyer representing the FDA, said during oral arguments on Aug. 8 in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit. — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) August 11, 2023

Would have been very nice of them to make that declaration three years ago and before many people lost their lives.

WOW: “A $200 billion enterprise would’ve collapsed if Fauci had admitted that Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin were effective against covid.”



-@RobertKennedyJr pic.twitter.com/W576lINGKo — Dr. Simone Gold (@drsimonegold) August 3, 2023

Doctors who had the courage and compassion to treat COVID patients believe hundreds of thousands of Americans died needlessly because the @US_FDA sabotaged the use of cheap, safe, and effective generic drugs.



Now the FDA quietly approves ivermectin's use? What's going on? pic.twitter.com/hDt0R6VRUU — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 11, 2023

Unfortunately, there were too few Doctors who possessed that courage.

WHAT? You mean we were right about the horse paste all along?? Imagine that... https://t.co/1MFI8SFk8z — AppPatriotgirl 🇺🇸 (@jsmith4966) August 11, 2023

All of those accounts suspended from multiple social media platforms and they were right.

Joe Rogan: Dr. Pierre Kory Said 200 Members of Congress Were Treated With Ivermectin@joerogan was right:



"I do not know the motivation for demonizing this particular medication," he added. "But I would imagine some of it has to do with money because... this a generic drug now.… pic.twitter.com/uQ9EB5AMiX — DiedSuddenly (@DiedSuddenly_) August 11, 2023

Remember, this flashback to the revelation on the Joe Rogan show, members of Congress were being treated with Ivermectin when most Americans could not find a prescribing physician or a pharmacy to fill it.

The @US_FDA needs to issue a statement that doctors may prescribe ivermectin off-label. I still have pharmacies refusing to fill it, claiming FDA won’t allow it. — Mary Talley Bowden MD (@MdBreathe) August 11, 2023

I gave it to my mom against her doctor’s objections. She’s alive and kicking. — Old Hermit (@OldHermit63) August 11, 2023

Ah yes. Another “consipiracy theory” that was correct. — End wokeness (parody) (@EndWokenessAOC) August 11, 2023

And Ivermectin is just one of many treatments that could have saved at least a few hundred thousand lives.



And that low number is acknowledging the massive false inflation of the Corona death toll. — Chris Chambers (@ChrisB_Chambers) August 11, 2023

If there was an established adequate available alternative treatment then the covid vaccine could not have bypassed regulations under the EUA as an unapproved product — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) August 11, 2023

It was about Fauci ensuring the vaccine was the only option protecting powerful companies claims to billions. The loss of life was apparently an acceptable sacrifice.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!











