Give them a 'HAY-PLUS'! FDA FINALLY uses horse sense and reverses its "NEIGH" on Ivermectin

justmindy  |  2:37 PM on August 11, 2023
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

Nearly three years after America was shut down and our economy upended due to COVID, the FDA will permit Doctors to prescribe Ivermectin for the treatment of the virus. Their objections to the drug were always horse pucky all along!

Would have been very nice of them to make that declaration three years ago and before many people lost their lives.

Unfortunately, there were too few Doctors who possessed that courage.

All of those accounts suspended from multiple social media platforms and they were right.

Remember, this flashback to the revelation on the Joe Rogan show, members of Congress were being treated with Ivermectin when most Americans could not find a prescribing physician or a pharmacy to fill it.

It was about Fauci ensuring the vaccine was the only option protecting powerful companies claims to billions. The loss of life was apparently an acceptable sacrifice.

We regret to inform you that Aaron Rupar is not being entirely honest Aaron Walker