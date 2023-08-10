PRE-PASTA-ROUS! Olive Garden boots daddy/daughter duo after a complaint about a trans waiter

A Dad wrote an open letter to Olive Garden and its owner Darden regarding a jarring experience in their establishment. Apparently, their waiter was a man posing as a woman and his child found the experience scary and unsettling. The father asked for another server discreetly and was promptly removed from the eatery.
Do you guys remember the Olive Garden incident a few weeks ago with the 8 year old girl & the trans waiter?— Haley Kennington (@ladykennington) August 10, 2023
The father has now written a letter to Darden Restaurants regarding their July 18th experience. pic.twitter.com/YBGVOsZPB8
Apparently, if customers refuse to play make believe with Olive Garden employees, they won't be allowed to eat a meal.
“Does a father have the right to protect his child? Does a child's age matter? What if my wife was scared? Do Americans have the right to protect a loved one?”— Jason Jones (@jonesville) August 10, 2023
Shame on you @olivegarden. No father should ever have to write that. https://t.co/UAJE8s5DG5
Wouldn't it have been much less of a scene to simply move the father daughter pair and give them a new waiter?
Veteran kicked out of restaurant with daughter for asking for another server. https://t.co/IBSriOxb6D— Tiffany Justice (@4TiffanyJustice) August 10, 2023
Child instinctively knows transgender extremism is dangerous. https://t.co/xpd8cCocob— Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) August 10, 2023
Out of the mouths of babes, indeed.
More of this Men!!!— Cattleman🪓 (@SRLucie92) August 10, 2023
“Duty bound Father”!!!! https://t.co/oifPlWg82W
Instead of shaming this father, society should celebrate a man willing to step up and protect the feelings of his children.
I had not heard of this. Thanks for the post. Darden restaurants going on my boycott list. Man is that list getting long. https://t.co/5U2Hh6QQxG— Fran Holl (@FranHoll8) August 10, 2023
Conservatives and sane people everywhere must stop giving these ridiculous companies like @olivegarden any money. Don’t give money to the legacy media. Don’t give money to ESG or DIE captured companies. Don’t give money to trans Nazis. You have the power. Use it. https://t.co/EPj3sAbZ5m— John (@jfyuga) August 10, 2023
When will these companies learn?
Is @olivegarden the next Bud Light? $DRI #GoWokeGoBroke https://t.co/ovmv1FCtGw— Small Fringe Shoshi 🚚🚛🚜💨 (@shoshido) August 10, 2023
The fact that he had to write this letter shows how far we have fallen as a society https://t.co/yAgYrOnb0P— Michael Winter (@Winterborn123) August 10, 2023
It is a sad commentary, indeed.
The reality is that it’s abusive to punish human beings for having natural instinct based reactions to human deception.— Bad Hijabi (@RukhsanaSukhan) August 10, 2023
It’s deceptive for a male human to dress in women’s clothing and act feminine and expect to be regarded as a woman by humans who can clearly discern you are… https://t.co/doEP69Pfrq
Woowwwwww never heard of this!!!! Good thing I'd never eat their crap! Now I never will !!! How horrible for the child she won't ever forget this !!!! https://t.co/s30gc6z51i— Star (@SparkleCityStar) August 10, 2023
Exactly! What should have been a beautiful memory of a night out with dad, is now marred by this whole experience. What a shame!
“But if you cause one of these little ones who trusts in me to fall into sin, it would be better for you to have a large millstone tied around your neck and be drowned in the depths of the sea.”— Tausia Cornelson (@TausiaCornelson) August 10, 2023
Matthew 18:6 NLT https://t.co/zBhMBNNKo9
For too long, children and their safety and comfort, have been sacrificed for the 'whims' of the alphabet mafia. Good on this dad for pushing back and let's hope more parents join him.
