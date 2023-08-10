'It's a disgrace!' Retiring Seattle cop BERATES leadership for the city's decay
PRE-PASTA-ROUS! Olive Garden boots daddy/daughter duo after a complaint about a trans waiter

justmindy  |  11:23 AM on August 10, 2023

A Dad wrote an open letter to Olive Garden and its owner Darden regarding a jarring experience in their establishment. Apparently, their waiter was a man posing as a woman and his child found the experience scary and unsettling. The father asked for another server discreetly and was promptly removed from the eatery.

Apparently, if customers refuse to play make believe with Olive Garden employees, they won't be allowed to eat a meal.

Wouldn't it have been much less of a scene to simply move the father daughter pair and give them a new waiter?

Out of the mouths of babes, indeed.

Instead of shaming this father, society should celebrate a man willing to step up and protect the feelings of his children.

When will these companies learn?

It is a sad commentary, indeed.

Exactly! What should have been a beautiful memory of a night out with dad, is now marred by this whole experience. What a shame!

For too long, children and their safety and comfort, have been sacrificed for the 'whims' of the alphabet mafia. Good on this dad for pushing back and let's hope more parents join him.

